Atlanta United loses defender Mikey Ambrose to knee surgery

The MLS team says defender Mikey Ambrose had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss three to four months. He suffered the injury while playing for the second-division club, Atlanta United 2, on July 25.
Ambrose started eight times in nine appearances for United.
United also is dealing with the loss of Greg Garza (shoulder surgery) and Sal Zizzo (knee surgery), weakening the depth of the team leading the Supporters’ Shield standings.
The London giants sat outside the Top Four when the dust settled on the Premier League season, Chelsea one year removed from the league throne and Arsenal staring up at four or more clubs for the second time in-a-row.
So which one has a better look at finding a way back to the Top Four?
The Chelsea argument is pretty straight-forward: Their temperamental players bailing on a manager then rebounding to win the Premier League with another has happened before, and it was just two seasons ago.
Maurizio Sarri has brought in Jorginho to help instill his system and team up with N'Golo Kante to make the midfield a no-pass zone. The defense is back, and both Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko now have a year’s worth of PL experience. The young studs, perhaps with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu atop the list, are also prepared to break into the fold if given a chance.
As for Arsenal, the club needed to sort its back line in a big way, and have taken great steps to do so with Stephane Lichtsteiner and Sokratis. Granit Xhaka was maligned for his mistakes but had more good performances than bad. The Gunners have a terrific pair of forwards in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and no shortage of playmakers to pull the strings (including an inspired and supported Mesut Ozil and industrious but unheralded Aaron Ramsey).
The hope for Arsenal is that life really was stale on Arsene Wenger, that the great man was genuinely holding them back over the past two seasons.
Both clubs have better hope to challenge the best clubs in the league this season, but Chelsea’s record of spinning poor seasons into good ones keeps them a head above the Gunners in our book.
Considering Everton’s status outside of European play, the Toffees have enough depth to attack league play and both cups as they seek a way back to the Europa League. Everton hasn’t played in the Champions League since 2005-06.
With respect to the possible addition of Jack Grealish, Tottenham Hotspur is betting big on previous years worth of squad construction in its bid to finish Top Three for the fourth-straight Premier League season.
It’s no one in, no one out for the North London side this season, at least it is with two days left in the transfer window. And while Spurs have done a fine job building up depth from within and without, matching their previous heights seems a fairly wild proposition.
Forget for a minute that Spurs first two matches could see them severely short-handed — Mauricio Pochettino claims he won’t start just returning World Cup stars that aren’t match-fit — and Tottenham is counting on its two-deep, to borrow an American football term.
Will they regret it? Good question.
It can be head-spinning for a Spurs supporter to take a look at the summer. Consider that Pep Guardiola claimed the days of big buys were over, only to break Man City’s transfer record via Riyad Mahrez. Jose Mourinho is angry that United hasn’t landed more of his targets, despite buying Diogo Dalot and Fred. Chelsea added Jorginho, Arsenal flipped its defense, and Liverpool bought every available player on Earth.
Spurs did last season well, winning a brutal Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. They finished third in the Premier League and ran to the FA Cup semifinals before losing to Manchester United.
And Pochettino did a fine job working his depth last season, sometimes taxed a bit by injuries. Eighteen players played 18 or more times, with four more playing eight-plus matches.
Let’s say Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose leave, while Grealish arrives in London from Aston Villa. Pochettino gets a number of players, including Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez, who will have more comfort in his system.
Yet remember the 2017-18 table.
2. Man Utd — 81 pts
3. Spurs — 77 pts 4. Liverpool — 75 pts 5. Chelsea — 70 pts 6. Arsenal — 63 pts
Spurs had the benefit of Liverpool and Arsenal playing in European finals, and both the Gunners and Chelsea were largely underachievers with monumentally screwy managerial situations.
And here’s how it shook out for Spurs in head-to-head matches against their Top Four rivals:
Man City – loss at home, loss away
Chelsea – loss at home, win away
Man Utd – loss away, win at home
Arsenal – loss away, win at home
Liverpool – win at home, draw away
That’s 13 of 30 points, and the same team coming back. Perhaps United slips, and maybe City, too. Or maybe there’s better home comfort, and Spurs erase gaps.
But with nine World Cup semifinalists adjusting to a late vacation and a number of relatively affordable players waltzing to other clubs — See: Xherdan Shaqiri, Alfie Mawson, Max Meyer, Alireza Jahanbakhsh — could Spurs be made to pay dearly by a spate of injuries, at least compared to their rivals? Ask Liverpool of last season, and take a look at how they spent their offseason.
MILAN (AP) Fiorentina has signed Croatia winger Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus, with an option to buy.
Juventus announced in a statement on Tuesday that Fiorentina has paid 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan and will pay 20 million euros ($23.2 million) if it decides to buy Pjaca at the end of the season.