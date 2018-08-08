Bill Hamid returns to DC United on loan

Norway hasn’t really worked out for Bill Hamid. Thankfully, he has old friends to fall back on.

The U.S. international has returned to Major League Soccer after just six months away, signing with old club D.C. United on loan from Danish club FC Midtjylland, the team and league both announced.

The 27-year-old signed with Midtjylland on a free transfer in January after the expiry of his MLS contract following last season, but has made just five appearances for them across all competitions. Since United extended him a contract offer which he turned down, the club retained his league rights, and thus gets his services upon his return.

Hamid’s contract with Midtjylland runs through 2022, but with Danish veteran Jesper Hanses firmly entrenched as the #1, they decided to let Hamid find playing time with his old club. Hamid is no shoo-in to play immediately at D.C. United, but will compete with Dave Ousted and Steve Clark for time. Ousted has held the #1 spot since the beginning of the year, but has yet to keep a clean sheet with D.C. sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The 27-year-old has struggled to reach expectations placed upon him a few seasons ago, when he was believed to be the heir apparent to Tim Howard‘s USMNT spot. He has hoped to reach that peak, but instead struggled in his final year with D.C. and has been on the outside of the USMNT picture looking in, playing poorly in a 2-1 loss to Ireland back in May. Still, playing in front of his home nation’s fans could give him the boost he needs back into the national team picture with the direction of the squad facing towards youth and new blood.

