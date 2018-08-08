Report: Danny Rose in talks with Schalke

Tottenham fans who have grown increasingly worried about the team’s lack of signings this summer might not want to read ahead. It will only make things worse.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs left-back Danny Rose is in talks with German club Schalke ahead of a potential transfer to the Bundesliga. That would severely complicate things for Tottenham this summer, with the club yet to bring in a single addition to the squad this transfer window.

While plenty have criticized Spurs in recent weeks for their lack of activity, things haven’t boiled over just yet thanks to the squad’s relatively significant depth already in place. However, the loss of Danny Rose, a presumed starter who has nearly 170 appearances for Spurs since joining in 2007, would place significant cracks in that depth.

The only other natural left-back on the squad is Ben Davies, and while center-back Jan Vertonghen can also slide over to play on the left, that possibility is limited especially by the rumored departure of Toby Alderweireld, requiring Vertonghen to be locked in centrally. 21-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters can also be deployed on the left but naturally is a right-back and has just three Premier League appearances, all on the right.

Rose played a reserve role for the England team in the 2018 World Cup, on the bench to start most games due to the three-CB system employed by manager Gareth Southgate, but often entering as a substitute, ending the tournament with five appearances and 203 minutes played.

Many have speculated the possibility of Spurs letting Rose go in favor of a deadline day move for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, which was reported earlier on Wednesday, but Whites transfer guru Tony Khan put that to bed by publicly denouncing rumors of an exit for the 18-year-old star.

We’re not selling @ryansessegnon. We’ve never considered it! I couldn’t sit back and read these false rumors anymore, had to say something. Ryan’s key to this @fulhamfc squad; he’s one of the top young talents worldwide and in our plans for @premierleague success. Come on Fulham! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 8, 2018

With Rose possibly headed out and Sessegnon not on his way to replace his fellow Englishman, this is worrying news for Spurs fans who are only comforted this summer by established squad depth. Should anything threaten to harm the currently deep roster Mauricio Pochettino has available to him, alarm bells could sound in earnest around Wembley Stadium.

