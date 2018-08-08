More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: Union to name Ernst Tanner sporting director to replace Stewart

By Matt ReedAug 8, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
The Philadelphia Union appear to have their replacement for Earnie Stewart, who left his post as sporting director last month to take over a new role with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The Athletic’s Kristian Dyer is reporting that the Union have turned to former Red Bull Salzburg academy director Ernst Tanner to replace Stewart just a week after the latter officially left his role with the club to join the USMNT.

Tanner was in charge of developing Salzburg’s youth team, and has garnered a lot of attention throughout Europe by helping build a strong culture in Austria with the club.

He has also had experience in Germany with Hoffenheim and 1860 Munich, where he was in charge of youth development.

At Hoffenheim, he served as sporting director as well for a season. He headed a team back in 2010-11 that brought in a number of world-class talents including Roberto Firmino and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Report: Danny Rose in talks with Schalke

By Kyle BonnAug 8, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
Tottenham fans who have grown increasingly worried about the team’s lack of signings this summer might not want to read ahead. It will only make things worse.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs left-back Danny Rose is in talks with German club Schalke ahead of a potential transfer to the Bundesliga. That would severely complicate things for Tottenham this summer, with the club yet to bring in a single addition to the squad this transfer window.

While plenty have criticized Spurs in recent weeks for their lack of activity, things haven’t boiled over just yet thanks to the squad’s relatively significant depth already in place. However, the loss of Danny Rose, a presumed starter who has nearly 170 appearances for Spurs since joining in 2007, would place significant cracks in that depth.

The only other natural left-back on the squad is Ben Davies, and while center-back Jan Vertonghen can also slide over to play on the left, that possibility is limited especially by the rumored departure of Toby Alderweireld, requiring Vertonghen to be locked in centrally. 21-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters can also be deployed on the left but naturally is a right-back and has just three Premier League appearances, all on the right.

Rose played a reserve role for the England team in the 2018 World Cup, on the bench to start most games due to the three-CB system employed by manager Gareth Southgate, but often entering as a substitute, ending the tournament with five appearances and 203 minutes played.

Many have speculated the possibility of Spurs letting Rose go in favor of a deadline day move for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, which was reported earlier on Wednesday, but Whites transfer guru Tony Khan put that to bed by publicly denouncing rumors of an exit for the 18-year-old star.

With Rose possibly headed out and Sessegnon not on his way to replace his fellow Englishman, this is worrying news for Spurs fans who are only comforted this summer by established squad depth. Should anything threaten to harm the currently deep roster Mauricio Pochettino has available to him, alarm bells could sound in earnest around Wembley Stadium.

Reports: Fulham signs goalkeeper Sergio Rico from Sevilla

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 8, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Craven Cottage continues to be a hub of activity this summer as the wheeling and dealing from the Khan family continues.

Already with seven signings this transfer window, Fulham has gone out and reportedly grabbed another. According to reports in both Spain and England, the Whites have grabbed Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico on loan. Upon completion, Rico would be Fulham’s eighth signing of the summer and second goalkeeper inked this window. The signing is being reported by both AS in Spain and Sky Sports in England, among others.

The move is a slightly odd one. Fulham shelled out $5 million to sign Besiktas netminder Fabri, but the 30-year-old Spaniard has been shaky in his preseason appearances.

Considering Fabri’s weak start in White, this move seems to suggest that the club was pushed by one of two possible factors: either Fabri’s poor start was so alarming to the club that they felt obligated to make immediate amends, or incumbent starter Marcus Bettinelli is either injured or on his way out. 26-year-old Bettinelli, a former England U-21 international, was spectacular last season for Fulham in the Championship, snatching the starting job from David Button midway through the season and lost just two games of the 26 he started.

One would think, based on resumes, that Rico would come in and immediately become the starter. While Bettinelli is a local hero and a fan favorite, he doesn’t have the track record that Rico does despite his young age. The Spaniard has made 170 total appearances for Sevilla since joining the senior team from the youth squad as a 20-year-old in 2014. In addition, it’s possible Bettinelli is hurt, which may have triggered the transfer in the first place.

No matter the circumstances, the signing is a quality one for the Whites. Goalkeeper was one position that still felt shaky heading into the season, in part due to Fabri’s unconvincing preseason. Now, it becomes yet another squad strength. The Whites have had a busy summer, signing the likes of midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, winger Andre Schurrle, and defenders Alfie Mawson and Calum Chambers.

On the other side of things, the departure of Rico is an odd one for Sevilla. Rico lost his starting spot late last season to 25-year-old David Soria, but he has since left for Getafe. If Rico does indeed head out as well, it would leave just 29-year-old Thomas Vaclik as the only goalkeeper left on the senior team.

Chelsea GK Thibaut Courtois officially heads to Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 8, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
It truly is the summer of goalkeepers.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is officially headed to Real Madrid after the Blues confirmed they have reached an agreement on for his transfer.

According to the official club release, written in obnoxiously large font, Courtois still must agree to personal terms with Madrid and complete a medical. In the other direction comes midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan, bolstering Chelsea’s already strong midfield ranks. Kovacic must also complete a medical to rubber stamp the deal.

Reports over the last few days have suggested that Chelsea would block Courtois’s move to Chelsea, despite pleas from his agent, with the club failing in its search for a replacement.

The official announcement likely means Chelsea will now complete the move for young Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the Spanish club already confirming they have agreed to a transfer fee. The rumored fee would make the 24-year-old the most expensive goalkeeper ever, passing the Alisson fee paid to Roma earlier this summer.

Coming to the Blues in the other direction is rising Croatian talent Kovacic, who fits in nicely to the Chelsea midfield and could play an important role in the buildup-based system new manager Mauricio Sarri plans to implement. The midfield ranks are crowded, with Ngolo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater all on the roster, although Bakayoko has been the subject of loan rumors of late.

All of this also has a major effect on incumbent Real Madrid starter Keylor Navas, who has won three straight Champions League titles with Los Blancos. The Costa Rican is well-liked in Madrid, but with so many top goalkeepers linked to the club over the past few windows, it seems as if Florentino Perez has been trying to replace him for years.

Transfer rumor roundup: Latest PL news as Deadline Day approaches

Twitter/@SquawkaNews
By Matt ReedAug 8, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Chelsea continues to dominate headlines as the Thibaut Courtois saga appears to finally be nearing an end, but there are a lot more stories developing in the transfer world as the Premier League transfer deadline approaches on Thursday.

Pro Soccer Talk runs through the latest stories on Wednesday, with Deadline Day roughly 24 hours away from hitting England.

With Courtois’ exit looming, Chelsea has seemingly paid the release clause for Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the Spaniard set to become the biggest transfer in football history at his position.

Sticking with Chelsea, the club will likely have a new midfielder this season as the team finalizes a loan move for Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid. The London Evening Standard has reported that the Croatia international will have his medical on Wednesday.

Jerome Boateng might be staying put at Bayern, after reportedly rejecting a bid by Manchester United to head to Old Trafford.

Wolves continues its summer of big spending with the addition of Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, after the club announced the deal on Wednesday.

EXTRA TIME

— Watford is reportedly looking to bring in Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer on loan, according to ESPN FC.

— Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko is set for a move to AC Milan, assuming the deal to bring in Kovacic is finalized at Stamford Bridge.

— Everton wants Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan this season.

— Both Fulham and Crystal Palace have expressed interest in Swansea’s Jordan Ayew, after he failed to show up to Swans preseason.