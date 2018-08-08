Timbers sign USMNT left-back Jorge Villafana

U.S. international Jorge Villafana has returned from whence he came, making his way back to the Portland Timbers after three seasons in Liga MX.
The 28-year-old Anaheim product was a key member of the 2015 Portland team that won the MLS Cup, making 33 appearances that season plus six more in the playoffs. He was then sent to Santos Laguna that January where he has been since.
“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome back Jorge Villafaña to the Timbers,” said Portland GM Gavin Wilkinson in the official team release. “We are thrilled to welcome [Jorge] back to Portland. He returns to the club as an even more experienced and seasoned professional, with his accomplishments with the U.S. National Team and his championship-winning success in Liga MX, and we look forward to his further contributions in his return to Portland.”
Villafana has 19 caps for the USMNT, all coming since his debut in January of 2017, and has only lost in three of his 19 appearances.
The Timbers used Targeted Allocation Money to buy down Villafana’s contract. They acquired the No. 1 position in the Allocation Ranking from the LA Galaxy in exchange for Portland’s No. 16 position, $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $100,000 in 2019 TAM, the team announced.
Emerson Hyndman‘s search for minutes in the Premier League will continue in Scotland for another year.
After a successful half-season loan at Rangers that saw him bag four goals in 13 appearances, Hyndman now heads out on loan to fellow Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.
The 22-year-old U.S. international has struggled to find playing time at a pair of English clubs, first at Fulham and now at Bournemouth. He left Fulham after turning down a contract extension, hoping to make it big in the Premier League with the Whites down in the Championship, but injury and poor form have left him on the outside of the Cherries squad looking in.
With yet another season unlikely to find minutes, Hyndman is on his way back to Scotland where he will play for former Bolton manager Neil Lennon.
Hyndman is hoping that his loan spell might not only earn him future minutes at Bournemouth, but also with the U.S. national team. A former top-tier prospect within the USMNT youth teams, Hyndman received two caps but faded into the background as his club minutes dwindled. Now, with a renewed focus on the younger tier of players, he could revive his international career if he can extend his good form at Rangers to a full club season.
Hyndman is most certainly still in the USMNT conversation, but he has plenty of competition in the midfield that may be passing him by. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have emerged as rising stars, while Wil Trapp continues to prove himself an effective leader. Keaton Parks plays at a high-level European club and has raised eyebrows, and Marky Delgado has had a few standout moments recently.
The U.S. midfielder fills a need at Hibs with John McGinn leaving for Aston Villa, meaning he should see significant playing time at least to start the season.
We know about the superstars. We know about the big-money transfers. We know about the young wonderkids.
But who are the players that have flown under the radar that could see a breakout performance? Harry Kane went from Spurs youth product to household name with 21 blasts in 2014/15. N'Golo Kante rocketed to stardom by leading Leicester City to a stunning Premier League title. Kevin De Bruyne made Chelsea sorry with 21 assists for Man City in 2016/17, cementing him as one of the best attacking mids in England. Jordan Pickford went from Premier League bottomfeeder to World Cup starter thanks to his performance last year with Everton.
So who makes the leap this coming season? We detail a few of the possible choices, will full knowledge that the true breakout star emerge come from a place nobody saw coming.
Liverpool’s outstanding young star was a true unknown midway through last season. The 19-year-old earned a starting spot in February and never gave it up, garnering respect from pundits and fans alike. At his tender young age, TAA started a Champions League final at right-back, tasked with marking the immortal Cristiano Ronaldo. He performed spectacularly. If that moment isn’t too big for the youngster, then what is? It’s not a question of if Trent will become a star, it’s when.
A relatively run-of-the-mill center-back at Leicester City before this summer, Maguire earned himself global notoriety at the World Cup, displaying aerial prowess and superior marking ability. Now, it’s up to the 25-year-old to back up that one month performance as more than a flash in the pan, whether he begins the season at King Power Stadium or at Old Trafford. Maguire set himself up perfectly with a summer to remember, but he needs a longer boost at the club level to become a true global household name.
At 17 years old last season, young Ryan Sessegnon became the first Championship player to ever be named to the PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist. Beginning his career at left-back, it became clear that Sessegnon’s true value was higher up the pitch, and Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic obliged. With the freedom to maraud forward, Sessegnon couldn’t stop scoring. He bagged 20 goals and nine assists last season in Championship play, but his young legs tired as the season came to a close. If he has rested up and fires goals in the Premier League like he did last season a level below, he will be worth a fortune in a year’s time.
New Arsenal defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira is just what the doctor ordered for the Gunners. Last season Arsenal maintained plenty of possession but struggled to cover the counter when they gave the ball away. With Unai Emery now in charge at The Emirates, the 22-year-old simply needs to beat out Granit Xhaka for minutes in the middle of the pitch. If he can earn his place in the lineup, Torreira showed in Serie A last season what he can bring to the Gunners, ranked the #10 overall player in the league last season by Squawka Statistics’ player metrics. He proved at the 2018 World Cup that his season was not a fluke, and now he’s ready to do big things in London.
Arsene Wenger may be gone from Arsenal, but that isn’t stopping the Gunners from plucking up premiere French young talent. Guendouzi is just 19, yet was a standout performer in Arsenal’s preseason run-up to the league campaign, and his David Luiz curls give him the edge needed to be a recognizable figure off the pitch. Costing just $10 million, his transfer from French club Lorient was utterly unnoticed, and that could make him one of the steals of the summer if he can earn regular playing time behind Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Danish center-back was a critical figure last season at Chelsea, earning significant playing time. However, he dipped in form through the final third of the season, and wasn’t that spectacular at the World Cup. 2018-19 appears to be a critical season for the 22-year-old, but if Christensen can recapture the form that earned him a starting role under Antonio Conte, he can develop into one of the best center-backs in the Premier League.
Spending much of his young career either out on loan or a bit-part player at Chelsea, the Blues youth product has been on these lists and has yet to make the jump into a significant role. However, England manager Gareth Southgate saw enough ability to use him in a repeated substitute role at the World Cup this summer, and that might be the signal flare Maurizio Sarri needed. Working against Loftus-Cheek is a crowded Chelsea midfield, competing for time with Cesc Fabregas, Mateo Kovacic, Danny Drinkwater, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Ross Barkley, but if he can come up with the goods this year, he will have pedigree to back up his hype.
Jean-Michael Seri
With one Fulham player already on this list in Sessegnon, a new White makes the cut in new Ivory Coast international Jean-Michael Seri. The 27-year-old midfielder was a passing wizard in his three seasons at French club Nice, and he reportedly picked the Cottagers over Champions League clubs in England, Italy, and Germany. In Ligue 1 play, he was seventh in the league in completed through balls, and third if you don’t count absurdly dominant PSG. He was third overall in the league in key passes from open play. His xGBuildup, a stat that compiles the xG of every possession the player touches the ball not including shots and key passes, was better than Paul Pogba last season. Seri could be critical in Fulham’s attempt to play a Manchester City style in the top flight, and if he excels, he could be a valuable asset to not just survival but even greater accomplishments.
Wolves obliterated the Championship last season from start to finish, and a big reason why was the 21-year-old Portuguese winger. His pace was blistering, and with it he racked up 17 goals and drawing comparisons to Eden Hazard. Of the 16 games Jota scored in last season, Wolves won 12 and lost just one. He’s critical to the newly promoted side, and if he continues his form from last year, he could earn himself a look not just for Premier League Young Player of the Year, but also in the Portuguese national team, where he’s played significantly at the youth level but has yet to crack the senior squad.
With so many Liverpool stars around him, it would be easy for Naby Keita to enter the Reds starting lineup in his first season and fly under the radar. Don’t expect that to happen. The 23-year-old enters into a logjammed midfield with Fabinho making his way from Monaco, Jordan Henderson coming off a spectacular World Cup, Girginio Wijnaldum having a great preseason, Adam Lallana healthy and James Milner continuing to grind games out. He has plenty of talent around him, and with any luck can be a more well-rounded N’Golo Kante, even if those are massive shoes to fill.
Bonus +1! Kepa Arrizabalaga
What would this list be without the new Chelsea goalkeeper? A relative unknown until recent weeks, the 23-year-old has suddenly become the world’s most expensive goalkeeper. He will have a massive weight upon his shoulders to replace Thibaut Courtois, and if he performs, would help Chelsea fans forget the Belgian’s departure altogether. Kepa is relatively untested with just two full top flight seasons under his belt. Yet so was Courtois when Chelsea brought him in and loaned him to Atletico Madrid where he helped bring the Spanish side to the Champions League final. His first Premier League season could go a long way to defining his future.
Norway hasn’t really worked out for Bill Hamid. Thankfully, he has old friends to fall back on.
The U.S. international has returned to Major League Soccer after just six months away, signing with old club D.C. United on loan from Danish club FC Midtjylland, the team and league both announced.
The 27-year-old signed with Midtjylland on a free transfer in January after the expiry of his MLS contract following last season, but has made just five appearances for them across all competitions. Since United extended him a contract offer which he turned down, the club retained his league rights, and thus gets his services upon his return.
Hamid’s contract with Midtjylland runs through 2022, but with Danish veteran Jesper Hanses firmly entrenched as the #1, they decided to let Hamid find playing time with his old club. Hamid is no shoo-in to play immediately at D.C. United, but will compete with Dave Ousted and Steve Clark for time. Ousted has held the #1 spot since the beginning of the year, but has yet to keep a clean sheet with D.C. sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference.
The 27-year-old has struggled to reach expectations placed upon him a few seasons ago, when he was believed to be the heir apparent to Tim Howard‘s USMNT spot. He has hoped to reach that peak, but instead struggled in his final year with D.C. and has been on the outside of the USMNT picture looking in, playing poorly in a 2-1 loss to Ireland back in May. Still, playing in front of his home nation’s fans could give him the boost he needs back into the national team picture with the direction of the squad facing towards youth and new blood.
Tottenham fans who have grown increasingly worried about the team’s lack of signings this summer might not want to read ahead. It will only make things worse.
According to Sky Sports, Spurs left-back Danny Rose is in talks with German club Schalke ahead of a potential transfer to the Bundesliga. That would severely complicate things for Tottenham this summer, with the club yet to bring in a single addition to the squad this transfer window.
While plenty have criticized Spurs in recent weeks for their lack of activity, things haven’t boiled over just yet thanks to the squad’s relatively significant depth already in place. However, the loss of Danny Rose, a presumed starter who has nearly 170 appearances for Spurs since joining in 2007, would place significant cracks in that depth.
The only other natural left-back on the squad is Ben Davies, and while center-back Jan Vertonghen can also slide over to play on the left, that possibility is limited especially by the rumored departure of Toby Alderweireld, requiring Vertonghen to be locked in centrally. 21-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters can also be deployed on the left but naturally is a right-back and has just three Premier League appearances, all on the right.
Rose was first-choice at Spurs for four years, but injuries derailed his plans last season, meaning he appeared in just 10 league games. He played a reserve role for the England team in the 2018 World Cup, on the bench to start most games due to the three-CB system employed by manager Gareth Southgate, but often entering as a substitute, ending the tournament with five appearances and 203 minutes played.
Many have speculated the possibility of Spurs letting Rose go in favor of a deadline day move for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, which was reported earlier on Wednesday, but Whites transfer guru Tony Khan put that to bed by publicly denouncing rumors of an exit for the 18-year-old star.
We’re not selling @ryansessegnon. We’ve never considered it! I couldn’t sit back and read these false rumors anymore, had to say something. Ryan’s key to this @fulhamfc squad; he’s one of the top young talents worldwide and in our plans for @premierleague success. Come on Fulham!
With Rose possibly headed out and Sessegnon not on his way to replace his fellow Englishman, this is worrying news for Spurs fans who are only comforted this summer by established squad depth. Should anything threaten to harm the currently deep roster Mauricio Pochettino has available to him, alarm bells could sound in earnest around Wembley Stadium.