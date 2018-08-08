Transfer rumor roundup: Latest PL news as Deadline Day approaches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea continues to dominate headlines as the Thibaut Courtois saga appears to finally be nearing an end, but there are a lot more stories developing in the transfer world as the Premier League transfer deadline approaches on Thursday.

Pro Soccer Talk runs through the latest stories on Wednesday, with Deadline Day roughly 24 hours away from hitting England.

WATCH LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day show, August 9 at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

With Courtois’ exit looming, Chelsea has seemingly paid the release clause for Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the Spaniard set to become the biggest transfer in football history at his position.

Kepa abona la cláusula de rescisión https://t.co/945I0Y8ILC #AthleticClub — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) August 8, 2018

Sticking with Chelsea, the club will likely have a new midfielder this season as the team finalizes a loan move for Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid. The London Evening Standard has reported that the Croatia international will have his medical on Wednesday.

Jerome Boateng might be staying put at Bayern, after reportedly rejecting a bid by Manchester United to head to Old Trafford.

Wolves continues its summer of big spending with the addition of Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, after the club announced the deal on Wednesday.

We are delighted to confirm that Adama Traore has signed for Wolves from @Boro for an undisclosed fee. #BienvenidoAdama 🇪🇸✍️ pic.twitter.com/GuMYBwGkM3 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 8, 2018

EXTRA TIME

— Watford is reportedly looking to bring in Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer on loan, according to ESPN FC.

— Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko is set for a move to AC Milan, assuming the deal to bring in Kovacic is finalized at Stamford Bridge.

— Everton wants Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan this season.

— Both Fulham and Crystal Palace have expressed interest in Swansea’s Jordan Ayew, after he failed to show up to Swans preseason.