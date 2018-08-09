More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Deadline Day deals: Man City sign Arzani; Perez to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Transfer Deadline Day has arrived in the Premier League and a flurry of deals look set to be completed up until the 12 p.m. ET cut-off point.

Here’s a look at the deals so far as we approach the final hours of the window.

Manchester City signed teenage sensation Daniel Arzani from their sister club Melbourne City. The 19-year-old was the youngest player at the 2018 World Cup as the Australian international has flourished in the A-League with his creative play in midfield.

It is expected that Arzani will be loaned out a la many of City’s other young talents with Celtic expected to take him for the 2018-19 campaign. Could we have another Aaron Mooy on our hands here?

West Ham United have signed Lucas Perez from Arsenal, with the Spanish striker arriving on a permanent deal after two years with the Gunners.

Last season Perez, 29, was on loan at Deportivo la Coruna and the predatory forward created the second most chances in La Liga with only Lionel Messi having more key passes.

Perez joins on a three-year deal and joins the Hammers alongside new boys Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena and Andriy Yarmolenko. New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been busy.

Crystal Palace is expected to complete a season-long loan deal for Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew.

The striker, who scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Swans last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, has been refusing to train in recent days and it seems like Palace will bolster their attacking options with Ayew’s arrival.

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
The final few hours of the summer transfer window have arrived for Premier League clubs ahead of the new 2018-19 season.

After a vote last season, the window is closing ahead of the new campaign for PL clubs.

Plenty have done their business early this summer but there are still teams on the hunt for players heading into the final minutes and seconds of the window.

With that in mind, we have a special Transfer Deadline Day show coming up for you as our entire crew are in England for the opening weekend of the season.

Click on the link above to watch the show, while we will keep you up to date with all the deals as they happen right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Court says soccer’s Maradona can pursue ex-wife case in US

Associated PressAug 9, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona can pursue a lawsuit in the U.S. against his ex-wife claiming she misappropriated some of his money to buy Florida real estate, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The state 3rd District Court of Appeal decided that a lower court correctly refused to dismiss the lawsuit against Claudia Villafane. Her lawyers argued the case belonged in Argentina, but the judges disagreed.

The court found that Maradona’s claims are barred in Argentina because a statute of limitations on them has expired in that country. In the U.S., however, he can still pursue the lawsuit and his attorneys have argued that the alleged improper conduct happened in Florida.

Maradona and Villafane were married from 1989 to 2003. The lawsuit filed in 2015 in Miami claims she improperly used millions of his dollars to buy six condominium units in South Florida. She has denied any fraud.

Maradona’s stellar playing career included leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship, in which he won the Golden Ball as top tournament player and made his famous “Hand of God” goal against England. He played for several professional teams, mainly in Europe, and later coached the national team.

In the lawsuit, Maradona claims that Villafane was entrusted to manage his finances on behalf of the couple and their daughters.

“Villafane instead elected to misappropriate and misuse millions of dollars” belonging to Maradona and to “conceal her theft through the creation of multiple Florida entities and investments in several real properties” located in Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach and elsewhere, according to the suit.

The marriage was long over by the time the lawsuit contends the alleged misappropriation was uncovered through an audit in 2014. Maradona’s lawsuit says the misappropriation was never disclosed to him before that.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages now returns to a lower Miami court, where the case had been on hold pending the outcome of Villafane’s appeal.

—–

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt

Mourinho gives Man United team news, transfer update

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has not been a happy man all summer and that mood will extend into the start of the Premier League season.

His Manchester United side kick off the 2018-19 PL season on Friday at home against Leicester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but before that comes Transfer Deadline Day.

Amid reports that United have made a late bid to sign Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid,  Mourinho was asked in his press conference on Thursday morning if he believes United will add the players he is asking for.

With the Red Devils linked with moves for Yerry Mina, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Jerome Boateng and Kurt Zouma as they hope to bolster their defense.

“I am not confident. The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market,” Mourinho said. “I have to focus on the players I have and the next few matches.”

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

And by that final comment, Mourinho transitioned into talking about the players he has available to him for the visit of Leicester for the season opener.

Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic will all miss the clash, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Youngand Marouane Fellaini only returned to training this week after their exploits at the World Cup with England.

“They returned on Monday. You can imagine they are not really fit and ready. But we have needs,” Mourinho said.

The summer of woe continues for Mourinho as his United side look likely to be weakened for their season opener and it seems unlikely that new signings will arrive on deadline day.

We haven’t seen a full-on meltdown from Mourinho yet, but these are the kind of things which could set him and send United’s season spiralling out of control early on. And he wanted to let the media know he is being treated unfairly.

“It is difficult for me to believe we finished second last season, when I read or hear these things,” Mourinho said. “The media are capable of making people who finished second look like they got relegated and people who finished below us look like serial winners. I won eight championships and three Premier Leagues, to finish second last year was one of my best achievements.”

The narrative Mourinho created about United being “in trouble” to start the season is roaring along very nicely and the Portuguese coach is chucking plenty of fresh logs on the fire…

Goals galore put Philadelphia, Houston in US Open Cup final

By Kyle BonnAug 8, 2018, 11:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2018 U.S. Open Cup final matchup is set, and if the semifinals are any indication, the title bout will be a barnburner.

First, the Philadelphia Union reached its third U.S. Open Cup semifinal in the last five years with a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire. The winners deserved their victory, with the first goal a stunning feat of teamwork between Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, and goalscorer Cory Burke.

Bedoya with the audacious chipped delivery, and Burke with the strong, messy finish.

Burke did it again 11 minutes later, beating two defenders and the goalkeeper to put Philadelphia 2-0 up, and then C.J. Sapong picked up Philly’s third with minutes to spare thanks to great touchline work by Fabrice Picault. Philadelphia held just 44% possession, but obliterated Chicago in the shot count 22-8, with a 7-1 advantage on target.

The Union will take on the Houston Dynamo who topped Western Conference contenders LAFC on penalties in dramatic fashion after a 3-3 draw. Diego Rossi scored a hat-trick to complete a comeback after LAFC fell behind 3-1, with the equalizer coming four minutes into extra time.

Houston took a two-goal lead thanks to Memo Rodriguez who came off the bench and earned his way onto the scoresheet just three minutes later. He cut inside on his right foot and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner that LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller will want back.

With Houston up 3-1, Rossi grabbed his second in the 78th minute before the equalizer – a spectacular goal, as Rossi capitalized on a mistake by Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis. The 29-year-old netminder came off his line to punch the ball, and with the goal guarded by just three defenders on the line, Rossi headed it from a great distance out on the right edge of the penalty area, looping the ball over Willis and threading it behind the three defenders into the back of the net from a tight angle.

https://twitter.com/LAFC/status/1027380526460465152/video/1

After a goalless extra time, Houston redeemed itself and took it on penalties. The shootout went eight rounds, with LAFC missing for a second time in Round 8 as Latif Blessing’s weak effort was saved by Willis going down to the goalkeeper’s right.

Houston will be playing for its first U.S. Open Cup, as does Philadelphia who looks to avoid being the first team to lose three finals.