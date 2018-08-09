Deadline Day deals: Man City sign Arzani; Perez to West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Transfer Deadline Day has arrived in the Premier League and a flurry of deals look set to be completed up until the 12 p.m. ET cut-off point.

Here’s a look at the deals so far as we approach the final hours of the window.

Manchester City signed teenage sensation Daniel Arzani from their sister club Melbourne City. The 19-year-old was the youngest player at the 2018 World Cup as the Australian international has flourished in the A-League with his creative play in midfield.

It is expected that Arzani will be loaned out a la many of City’s other young talents with Celtic expected to take him for the 2018-19 campaign. Could we have another Aaron Mooy on our hands here?

West Ham United have signed Lucas Perez from Arsenal, with the Spanish striker arriving on a permanent deal after two years with the Gunners.

Last season Perez, 29, was on loan at Deportivo la Coruna and the predatory forward created the second most chances in La Liga with only Lionel Messi having more key passes.

Perez joins on a three-year deal and joins the Hammers alongside new boys Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena and Andriy Yarmolenko. New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been busy.

Crystal Palace is expected to complete a season-long loan deal for Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew.

The striker, who scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Swans last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, has been refusing to train in recent days and it seems like Palace will bolster their attacking options with Ayew’s arrival.

