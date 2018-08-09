More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Five X-factor Premier League summer signings

By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They’ll make differences in their teams for very different reasons.

If the following five players have big seasons, they are talented enough to push their teams multiple spots up the table.

Some could be focal points, while others valuable substitutes but one thing is for sure: their signings slid under the radar given their respective abilities (or in one Fulham man’s case, the lateness of the hour).

[ MORE: 2018-19 PL season preview hub ]  

5. Max Meyer, Crystal Palace — The 22-year-old’s progression has been infuriating at Schalke, and Palace getting him on a free transfer is a fine risk. Is he the player who scored six Bundesliga goals in 1800 minutes as a teenager, and posted 5G-6A in 2015-16, or the one whose most starts in a single season is 27?

4. Ben Gibson, Burnley — Gibson was very impressive for Middlesbrough in their relegation campaign, and he only shined his stock under defensive wizard Tony Pulis in the Championship. If Burnley makes the Europa League group stage, Gibson will be huge for Dyche.

3. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fulham — Buying Jean Michael Seri was a coup for the midfield, but bringing in a fellow Frenchman to balance out the center of the park? Wow. The 22-year-old is a hard tackling, opportunistic machine who will disrupt the opposition and connect the defense to the forwards. Huge.

2. Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool — The ability to sub out a winger or midfielder with a player who, on his day, is as lethal as any shooter in the world? Not too bad, Mr. Klopp.

  1. Jack Wilshere, West Ham United — There’s no debating how important Wilshere was to Arsenal when heathy, and his cross-London move could make all the difference in the world as West Ham tries to get the ball to its finishers.

Top Ten additions of the Premier League summer

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Warning: We’re not positive this list is going to satisfy anyone, including fans of the No. 1 player’s team.

Tasked with naming the Top Ten additions in the Premier League this summer, we had to include a signing agreed to before last season began, and also wanted to account for the impact a signing could have on a team’s fortunes.

For example, Alisson is a very good goalkeeper, but we’re not exactly sure goalkeeper is what crushed Liverpool’s hopes last season (Sergio Ramos, more likely).

[ MORE: 2018-19 PL season preview hub ]  

10. Felipe Anderson, West Ham — Maybe just off the list if Manuel Lanzini is healthy, but the signing from Lazio will be tasked with getting service to Marko Arnautovic and Co.

9. Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace — Established PL tough guy taking some onus off Luka Milivojevic.

8. Yerry Mina, Everton — Powerful Colombian center back brings a lot to what was an aging Toffees back line.

7. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Brighton and Hove Albion — The Eredivisie’s top star joins Pascal Gross and his rising Gulls.

6. Fred, Manchester United — The best teams in the PL give you a tough time getting through the middle of the park; Nemanja Matic and Fred should make it a nightmare.

5. Jean Michael Seri, Fulham — What a win for the Cottagers, who get a nice Nice player who can play a pivotal role in all parts of the pitch.

4. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City — The Etihad Stadium is an embarrassment of riches.

3. Joao Moutinho, Wolves — Consider that this guy cost just $7 million. Even at age 31, that meager fee bumps him up the list for a club which will be hoping for better than simple survival.

2. Jorginho, Chelsea — Maurizio Sarri must laugh when he considers his ability to use Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Tiemoue Bakayoko to make a midfield hell for opposing attackers.

  1. Naby Keita, Liverpool — So much complete than anything Liverpool had in its center midfield last season. If he was able to arrive in 2017-18, the Reds might’ve won the UCL and finished second to City. Huge addition.

Complete list of Premier League summer transfers

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Premier League 2018/19 Previews

Five X-factor Premier League summer signings Top Ten additions of the Premier League summer PST’s Premier League 2018-19 preseason roundable

Here’s the complete list of Premier League summer ins and outs and all 20 clubs, courtesy PremierLeague.com.

Arsenal

In
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus)
Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen)
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Dortmund)
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria)
Matteo Guendouzi (Lorient)

Out
Per Mertesacker (retired)
Santi Cazorla (released)
Takuma Asano (Hannover) Loan
Jack Wilshere (West Ham)
Vlad Dragomir (released)
Ryan Huddart (released)
Tafari Moore (released)
Hugo Keto (Brighton)
Chiori Johnson (released)
Yassin Fortune (released)
Aaron Eyoma (released)
Alex Crean (released)
Marc Bola (released)
Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto) Loan 
Jeff Reine-Adelaide (Angers)  
Matt Macey (Plymouth) Loan 
Chuba Akpom (PAOOK Salonika)
Joao Virginia (Everton)
Calum Chambers (Fulham) Loan
Lucas Perez (West Ham)

AFC Bournemouth

In
David Brooks (Sheff Utd)
Diego Rico (Leganes)
Jefferson Lerma (Levante)

Out
Baily Cargill (released)
Ryan Allsop (released)
Ollie Harfield (released)
Sam Matthews (released)
Patrick O’Flaherty (released)
Joe Quigley (released) 
Rhoys Wiggins (retired)
Benik Afobe (Wolves)
Max Gradel (Toulouse)
Adam Federici (Stoke)
Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) Loan
Lewis Grabban (Nott’m Forest)
Sam Surridge (Oldham) Loan
Connor Mahoney (Birmingham City) Loan
Harry Arter (Cardiff City) Loan

Leon Balogun of Brighton (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Leon Balogun (Mainz)
Joseph Tomlinson (Yeovil)
Florin Andone (Deportivo)
Jason Steele (Sunderland)
Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior (RB Leipzig)
Hugo Keto (Arsenal)
David Button (Fulham)
Yves Bissouma (Lille)
Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar)
Anders Dreyer (Esbjerg)
Billy Arce (Independiente Del Valle)
Leo Skiri Ostigard (Molde)
Peter Gwargis (Jonkopings Sodra IF)
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic)
Martin Montoya (Valencia)

Out
Uwe Huenemeier (Paderborn)
Steve Sidwell (released)
Jamie Murphy (Rangers)
Bailey Vose (Colchester)
Liam Rosenior (released)
Connor Goldson (Rangers)
Robert Sanchez (Forest Green Rovers) Loan
Ben Hall (Notts County) Loan
Niki Maenpaa (released)
Henrik Bjordal (Zulte Waregem)
Christian Walton (Wigan) Loan 
Steven Alzate (Swindon) Loan 
Ales Mateju (Brescia) Loan
Tom McGill (Worthing) Loan
Sam Baldock (Reading)  
Jordan Maguire-Drew (Wrexham) Loan 
Jiri Skalak (Millwall)
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) Loan

Burnley

In
Vinnie Steels (York City)
Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough)
Joe Hart (Man City)
Matej Vydra (Derby County)

Out
Dean Marney (released)
Scott Arfield (Rangers)
Tom Anderson (Doncaster)
Chris Long (released)
Josh Ginnelly (released)
Conor Mitchell (St Johnstone) Loan
Aiden Stone (Lancaster City) Loan

Cardiff City

In
Josh Murphy (Norwich)
Greg Cunningham (Preston)
Alex Smithies (QPR)
Bobby Reid (Bristol City)
Victor Camarasa (Real Betis) Loan
Harry Arter (AFC Bournemouth) Loan

Out
Greg Halford Released
Omar Bogle (Birmingham City) Loan
Lee Camp (Birmingham City)

Mateo Kovacic (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

Chelsea

In
Jorginho (Napoli)
Robert Green
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) Loan
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Out
Mitchell Beeney (released)
Wallace Oliveira (released)
Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich) Loan
Nathan Baxter (Yeovil) Loan
Reece James (Wigan) Loan
Dujon Sterling (Coventry) Loan
Lewis Baker (Leeds) Loan
Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse) Loan
Danilo Pantic (Partizan) Loan
Jonathan Panzo (Monaco)
Eduardo (Vitesse) Loan
Kenedy (Newcastle) Loan
Jhoao Rodriguez (Tenerife) Loan
Jamal Blackman (Leeds) Loan
Todd Kane (Hull) Loan
Mason Mount (Derby) Loan
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo)
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) Loan
Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Victorien Angban (Metz) Loan
Kasey Palmer (Blackburn) Loan
Kyle Scott (Telstar) Loan
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Crystal Palace

In
Vicente Guaita (Getafe)  
Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham)  
Max Meyer (Schalke)
Jordan Ayew (Swansea) Loan

Out
Diego Cavalieri (released)
Damien Delaney (released)
Lee Chung-yong (released)
Yohan Cabaye (Al Nasr)  
Jaroslaw Jach (Caykur Rizespor) Loan

Everton

In
Richarlison (Watford)
Lucas Digne (Barcelona)
Joao Virginia (Arsenal)
Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Yerry Mina (Barcelona)
Andre Gomes (Barcelona) Loan

Out
Joel Robles (Real Betis)
Jose Baxter (released)
David Henen (released)
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal)
Wayne Rooney (D.C. United)
Luke Garbutt (Oxford United) Loan
Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) Loan
Shani Tarashaj (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Davy Klaassen (Werder Bremen)
Ashley Williams (Stoke City) Loan
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) Loan
Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina) Loan
Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) Loan

Fulham

In
Jean Michael Seri (Nice)  
Maxime Le Marchand (Nice)
Fabricio Agosto Ramirez (Besiktas)
Andre Schurrle (Borussia Dortmund) Loan
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United)
Alfie Mawson (Swansea City)
Calum Chambers (Arsenal) Loan
Sergio Rico (Sevilla) Loan
Joe Ryan (Bristol City)
Luciano Vietto (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Man Utd) Loan
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille)

Out
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)
Stephen Humphrys (Scunthorpe) Loan
Elijah Adebayo (Swindon) Loan
David Button (Brighton)
Tayo Edun (Ipswich Town)

Huddersfield Town

In
Ben Hamer (Leicester)
Terence Kongolo (Monaco)
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke)
Juninho Bacuna (Groningen)  
Jonas Lossl (Mainz)
Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund)
Adama Diakhaby (Monaco)
Isaac Mbenza (Montpellier) Loan

Out
Dean Whitehead (retired) 
Robert Green (Chelsea)
Jack Boyle (released)
Denilson Carvalho (released)
Dylan Cogill (released)
Luca Colville (released)
Cameron Taylor (released)
Jack Payne (Bradford City) Loan 
Sean Scannell (Bradford City)
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers)
Tom Ince (Stoke City) £10m
Joel Coleman (Shrewsbury) Loan 
Jordy Hiwula (Coventry City)
Jordan Williams (Barnsley)
Scott Malone (Derby County)
Michael Hefele (Nottingham Forest)

Jonny Evans (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Leicester City

In
Ricardo Pereira (Porto)
Jonny Evans (West Brom)
James Maddison (Norwich)
Danny Ward (Liverpool)
Rachid Ghezzal (AS Monaco)
Filip Benkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)
Caglar Soyuncu (SC Freiburg)

Out
Robert Huth (released) 
Ben Hamer (Huddersfield)
Elliott Moore (OH Leuven) Loan
Connor Wood (Bradford)  
Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
Harvey Barnes (West Brom) Loan 
Daniel Iverson (Oldham) Loan 
Max Bramley (Telford United) Loan
George Thomas (Scunthorpe United) Loan
Ahmed Musa (Al-Nassr)
Josh Gordon (Walsall)

Liverpool

In
Fabinho (Monaco)
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City)  
Alisson Becker (AS Roma)

Out
Yan Dhanda (Swansea)
Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) Loan
Emre Can (Juventus)
Jon Flanagan (released)
Adam Bogdan (Hibernian) Loan
Harry Wilson (Derby) Loan 
Paulo Alves (Wolves)
Danny Ward (Leicester)  
Andy Firth (Barrow)  
Ryan Kent (Rangers) Loan
Taiwo Awoniyi (Gent) Loan
Shamal George (Tranmere) Loan
Allan (Frankfurt) Loan
Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United) Loan
Danny Ings (Southampton) Loan

Manchester City

In
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester)
Claudio Gomes (PSG)
Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle)
Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City)

Out
Pablo Maffeo (Stuttgart)
Yaya Toure (released)
Angelino (PSV)
Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth)
Matt Smith (Twente) Loan
Edward Francis (Almere City) Loan
Manu Garcia Alonso (Toulouse) Loan
Angus Gunn (Southampton)  
Paolo Fernandes (NAC Breda) Loan
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan
Aro Muric (NAC Breda) Loan
Bersant Celina (Swansea City)
Aleix Garcia (Girona) Loan
Tosin Adarabioyo (West Brom) Loan
Joe Hart (Burnley)
Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian) Loan
Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) Loan

Manchester United

In
Diogo Dalot (Porto)
Fred (Shakhtar)
Lee Grant (Stoke)

Out
Michael Carrick (retired)
Joe Riley (Bradford)
Dean Henderson (Sheff Utd) Loan
Sam Johnstone (West Brom)  
Daley Blind (Ajax)
Matty Willock (St Mirren) Loan
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe) Loan 
Joel Pereira (Vitoria Setubal) Loan
Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) Loan
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Fulham) Loan

Federico Fernandez @NUFC

Newcastle United

In
Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague)
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea)
Kenedy (Chelsea) Loan 
Fabian Schar (Deportivo La Coruna)
Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)
Salomon Rondon (West Brom) Loan
Federico Fernandez (Swansea City)

Out
Massadio Haidara (Lens) 
Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock)
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)
Chancel Mbemba (Porto)
Matz Sels (Strasbourg)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers)
Dwight Gayle (West Brom) Loan
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United)

Southampton

In
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel)
Angus Gunn (Man City)
Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Danny Ings (Liverpool) Loan

Out
Olufela Olomola (Scunthorpe)
Jeremy Pied (released)
Florin Gardos (released)
Ollie Cook (released)
Armani Little (released)
Will Wood (released)
Richard Bakary (released)
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Stuart Taylor (released)
Guido Carrillo (Leganes) Loan
Ryan Seager (Telstar) Loan
Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo) Loan
Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Out
Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Anton Walkes (Portsmouth)

Gerard Deulofeu (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Watford

In
Ben Wilmot (Stevenage)
Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)
Marc Navarro (Espanyol)
Adam Masina (Bologna)
Ken Sema (Ostersunds)
Ben Foster (West Brom)
Domingos Quina (West Ham)

Out
Brandon Mason (released)
Costel Pantilimon (Nott’m Forest)
Mauro Zarate (Boca Juniors)
Richarlison (Everton)
Tommie Hoban (Aberdeen) Loan
Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nassr)
Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) Loan
Randell Williams (Wycombe) Loan
Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Loan
Harvey Bradbury (Oxford United)  
Daniel Bachmann (Kilmarnock) Loan
Alex Jakubiak (Bristol Rovers) Loan

West Ham United

In
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham)
Issa Diop (Toulouse)
Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea)
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)
Andriy Yarmolenko (Dortmund)
Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians)
Felipe Anderson (Lazio)
Xande Silva (Vitoria de Guimaraes)
Lucas Perez (Arsenal)
Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina)

Out
James Collins (released)
Patrice Evra (released)
Ben Wells (QPR)
Reece Burke (Hull)
Marcus Browne (Oxford) Loan 
Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)
Sead Haksabanovic (Malaga) Loan
Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) Loan
Domingos Quina (Watford)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Benik Afobe (AFC Bournemouth)
Willy Boly (Porto)
Raul Jimenez (Benfica) Loan 
Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)  
Leo Bonatini (Al-Hilal)  
Ruben Vinagre (Monaco)  
Paulo Alves (Liverpool)  
Joao Moutinho (Monaco)
Jonny Castro Otto (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Adama Traore (Middlesbrough)
John Kitolano (Odds Ballklubb)
Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) Loan

Out
Jordan Allan
Dan Armstrong
Anthony Breslin
Nicu Carnat
Ross Finnie
Jon Flatt
Conor Levingston
Tomas Nogueira
Hakeem Odoffin
Adam Osbourne
Ryan Rainey
Jose Xavier
Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda) Loan
Aaron Collins (Colchester) Loan
Benik Afobe (Stoke) Loan
Duckens Nazon (STVV)
Sherwin Seedorf (Bradford) Loan
Ben Marshall (Norwich)
Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos) Loan
Prince Oniangue (Caen)
Rafa Mir (Las Palmas) Loan
Carl Ikeme (retired)
Barry Douglas (Leeds)
Ben Goodliffe (Dagenham & Redbridge) Loan

PL Preview: Man Utd vs. Leicester City

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • United took four of six points last season
  • Man Utd leads all-time 64W-29D-33L
  • Foxes last won at Old Trafford in 1998

The Premier League season begins at Old Trafford, where Jose Mourinho’s unsettled Manchester United hosts Leicester City on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho did not get most of his desired transfer additions, adding Diogo Dalot and Fred, and has several World Cup stars who may not play, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, and Ashley Young.

If they play, Mourinho isn’t expecting a ton. From ManUtd.com:

“If they play tomorrow, they play after four days, so that’s why I’m saying one thing is what you can expect from the players with a proper preseason and another thing is what you can expect from players with three or four days’ training.”

Foxes boss Claude Puel isn’t sure whether he’ll hand starts to stars Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, who are still getting back to speed after post-World Cup vacations.

What they’re saying

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho on his title hopes“I know the words you want me to say. I think by the end of November, December you won’t need words, you will see by then which teams are candidates to win the Premier League.”

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy on signing a new deal“The journey that me, the team and the Club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Prediction

United is going to be just fine, though things may be a little dicey against an industrious Wilfred Ndidi and Co. Ultimately, Alexis Sanchez is the difference as United runs out 2-0 winners.

Europa League wrap: Hart helps Burnley escape; Hyndman debuts for Hibs

AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve seen this before from Burnley, a star goalkeeper standing strong in keeping the Clarets in a match.

[ MORE: PST’s Premier League roundtable ]

This time, however, it was Joe Hart who helped under siege Burnley in one of a bevy of UEFA Europa League third round first legs on Thursday.

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-0 Burnley

Sean Dyche‘s men were out shot 16-2 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu, and could not find an away goal in Turkey.

Joe Hart made a strong Clarets debut between the sticks, and Burnley will hope for a win at Turf Moor next week to move into the next round of the tournament.

Rangers 3-1 NK Maribor

Steven Gerrard‘s men allowed an away goal when Mitja Viler answered Alfredo Morelos’ sixth minute opener, but a James Tavernier penalty joined Lassana Coulibay’s 86th minute marker in giving ‘Gers a healthy advantage after one leg.

Hibernian 0-0 Molde

USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman came off the bench for the final nine minutes one day after joining Hibs on loan from Bournemouth.

Elsewhere
Pyunik 0-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Ufa 2-1 Progres Niederkorn
Alashkert 0-2 CFR Cluj
Hapoel Haifa 1-4 Atalanta
Spartaks Jurmala 0-1 Suduva
Apollon Limassol 4-0 Dinamo Brest
RB Leipzig 3-1 Universitatea Craiova
Trencin 4-0 Feyenoord
Dinamo Minsk 4-0 Zenit St. Petersburg
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2-2 APOEL Nicosia
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Zrinjski Mostar
Mariupol 1-3 Bordeaux
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Valur Reykjavik
Sigma Olomouc 2-0 Kairat Almaty
Sturm Graz 0-2 AEK Larnaca
Torpedo Kutaisi 5-2 Kukesi
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0-1 Gent
CSKA Sofia 1-2 Copenhagen
Nordsjaelland 1-2 Partizan Belgrade
Besiktas 1-0 LASK
Genk 2-0 Lech Poznan
Olimpija Ljubljana 3-0 HJK Helsinki
Olympiakos 4-0 Luzern
Vitesse 0-1 Basel
Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Sporting Braga
Cork City 0-2 Rosenborg
Hajduk Split 0-0 Steaua Bucharest
Sarpsborg 1-1 HNK Rijeka
Spartak Subotica 0-2 Brondby
New Saints 0-2 Midtjylland
Legia Warsaw 1-2 F91 Dudelange
Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Rapid Vienna
Sevilla 1-0 Zalgiris