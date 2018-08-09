LIVE: Watch our Transfer Deadline Day show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho has not been a happy man all summer and that mood will extend into the start of the Premier League season.

His Manchester United side kick off the 2018-19 PL season on Friday at home against Leicester City (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but before that comes Transfer Deadline Day.

Amid reports that United have made a late bid to sign Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid, Mourinho was asked in his press conference on Thursday morning if he believes United will add the players he is asking for.

With the Red Devils linked with moves for Yerry Mina, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Jerome Boateng and Kurt Zouma as they hope to bolster their defense.

“I am not confident. The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market,” Mourinho said. “I have to focus on the players I have and the next few matches.”

And by that final comment, Mourinho transitioned into talking about the players he has available to him for the visit of Leicester for the season opener.

Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic will all miss the clash, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Youngand Marouane Fellaini only returned to training this week after their exploits at the World Cup with England.

“They returned on Monday. You can imagine they are not really fit and ready. But we have needs,” Mourinho said.

The summer of woe continues for Mourinho as his United side look likely to be weakened for their season opener and it seems unlikely that new signings will arrive on deadline day.

We haven’t seen a full-on meltdown from Mourinho yet, but these are the kind of things which could set him and send United’s season spiralling out of control early on. And he wanted to let the media know he is being treated unfairly.

“It is difficult for me to believe we finished second last season, when I read or hear these things,” Mourinho said. “The media are capable of making people who finished second look like they got relegated and people who finished below us look like serial winners. I won eight championships and three Premier Leagues, to finish second last year was one of my best achievements.”

The narrative Mourinho created about United being “in trouble” to start the season is roaring along very nicely and the Portuguese coach is chucking plenty of fresh logs on the fire…

