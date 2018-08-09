Loan deals: Dendoncker to Wolves; Kovacic to Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two big loan deals have been completed on Deadline Day in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers continuing their impressive summer window by signing Belgian star Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

While Chelsea completed their season-long loan of Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Mateo Kovacic as part of the deal which took Thibaut Courtois to the Santiago Bernabeu.

For Wolves, signing Dendoncker is another major coup for Nuno Espirito Santo as the Belgian midfielder/center back joins Rui Patricio, Willy Bolly, Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore as the new signings at Molinuex.

It is believed that the loan deal includes an option to buy next summer, with a four-year contract already agreed between Dendoncker and Wolves.

What will he bring? Dendoncker is a smooth operator on the ball and his ability to pick out a pass from a deeper role, plus his strong positional play, will help shore up Wolves’ defense with so much emphasis on adding attacking talent.

Chelsea’s move for Kovacic was expected and the 24-year-old Croatian international wanted to leave Real to play regularly.

He will get that chance at Stamford Bridge and he appears to be the perfect kind of player to thrive under Maurizio Sarri’s new Chelsea. Kovacic, Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante will battle for regular spots in central midfield in the upcoming season.

Kovacic is among the top young midfield talents on the planet after his time at Inter Milan and Real but was he going to play regularly as long as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were in midfield for Real? Probably not. A good move for everyone involved.

