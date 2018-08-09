More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Loan deals: Dendoncker to Wolves; Kovacic to Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Two big loan deals have been completed on Deadline Day in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers continuing their impressive summer window by signing Belgian star Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

While Chelsea completed their season-long loan of Real Madrid and Croatia playmaker Mateo Kovacic as part of the deal which took Thibaut Courtois to the Santiago Bernabeu.

For Wolves, signing Dendoncker is another major coup for Nuno Espirito Santo as the Belgian midfielder/center back joins Rui Patricio, Willy Bolly, Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore as the new signings at Molinuex.

It is believed that the loan deal includes an option to buy next summer, with a four-year contract already agreed between Dendoncker and Wolves.

What will he bring? Dendoncker is a smooth operator on the ball and his ability to pick out a pass from a deeper role, plus his strong positional play, will help shore up Wolves’ defense with so much emphasis on adding attacking talent.

Chelsea’s move for Kovacic was expected and the 24-year-old Croatian international wanted to leave Real to play regularly.

He will get that chance at Stamford Bridge and he appears to be the perfect kind of player to thrive under Maurizio Sarri’s new Chelsea. Kovacic, Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante will battle for regular spots in central midfield in the upcoming season.

Kovacic is among the top young midfield talents on the planet after his time at Inter Milan and Real but was he going to play regularly as long as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos were in midfield for Real? Probably not. A good move for everyone involved.

PL Predictions: Top 4, champions, relegation, top scorer

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 11:51 AM EDT
It’s that time of the year again. Prediction time.

With the 2018-19 Premier League season kicking off, I was asked to select my picks for the PL champion, top four, relegation and the top goalscorer.

Click play on the video above to see who I picked and why, as the 10-month marathon is about to begin.

You can bookmark this page and send banter my way when Huddersfield are in the top six and Manchester City is battling again relegation in January…

LIVE: Watch our Transfer Deadline Day show

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
The final few hours of the summer transfer window have arrived for Premier League clubs ahead of the new 2018-19 season.

After a vote last season, the window is closing ahead of the new campaign for PL clubs.

Plenty have done their business early this summer but there are still teams on the hunt for players heading into the final minutes and seconds of the window.

With that in mind, we have a special Transfer Deadline Day show coming up for you as our entire crew are in England for the opening weekend of the season.

Click on the link above to watch the show, while we will keep you up to date with all the deals as they happen right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Deadline Day deals: Man City sign Arzani; Perez to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
Transfer Deadline Day has arrived in the Premier League and a flurry of deals look set to be completed up until the 12 p.m. ET cut-off point.

Here’s a look at the deals so far as we approach the final hours of the window.

Manchester City signed teenage sensation Daniel Arzani from their sister club Melbourne City. The 19-year-old was the youngest player at the 2018 World Cup as the Australian international has flourished in the A-League with his creative play in midfield.

It is expected that Arzani will be loaned out a la many of City’s other young talents with Celtic expected to take him for the 2018-19 campaign. Could we have another Aaron Mooy on our hands here?

West Ham United have signed Lucas Perez from Arsenal, with the Spanish striker arriving on a permanent deal after two years with the Gunners.

Last season Perez, 29, was on loan at Deportivo la Coruna and the predatory forward created the second most chances in La Liga with only Lionel Messi having more key passes.

Perez joins on a three-year deal and joins the Hammers alongside new boys Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena and Andriy Yarmolenko. New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been busy.

Crystal Palace is expected to complete a season-long loan deal for Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew.

The striker, who scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Swans last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, has been refusing to train in recent days and it seems like Palace will bolster their attacking options with Ayew’s arrival.

Court says soccer’s Maradona can pursue ex-wife case in US

Associated PressAug 9, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona can pursue a lawsuit in the U.S. against his ex-wife claiming she misappropriated some of his money to buy Florida real estate, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The state 3rd District Court of Appeal decided that a lower court correctly refused to dismiss the lawsuit against Claudia Villafane. Her lawyers argued the case belonged in Argentina, but the judges disagreed.

The court found that Maradona’s claims are barred in Argentina because a statute of limitations on them has expired in that country. In the U.S., however, he can still pursue the lawsuit and his attorneys have argued that the alleged improper conduct happened in Florida.

Maradona and Villafane were married from 1989 to 2003. The lawsuit filed in 2015 in Miami claims she improperly used millions of his dollars to buy six condominium units in South Florida. She has denied any fraud.

Maradona’s stellar playing career included leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship, in which he won the Golden Ball as top tournament player and made his famous “Hand of God” goal against England. He played for several professional teams, mainly in Europe, and later coached the national team.

In the lawsuit, Maradona claims that Villafane was entrusted to manage his finances on behalf of the couple and their daughters.

“Villafane instead elected to misappropriate and misuse millions of dollars” belonging to Maradona and to “conceal her theft through the creation of multiple Florida entities and investments in several real properties” located in Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach and elsewhere, according to the suit.

The marriage was long over by the time the lawsuit contends the alleged misappropriation was uncovered through an audit in 2014. Maradona’s lawsuit says the misappropriation was never disclosed to him before that.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages now returns to a lower Miami court, where the case had been on hold pending the outcome of Villafane’s appeal.

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt