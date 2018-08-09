Southampton adds Liverpool striker Danny Ings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t too long ago that Danny Ings was one of the more sought-after strikers in the Premier League.

Injuries derailed his chances to star for Liverpool, but the ex-Burnley man is getting a chance to start a new at Southampton.

It’s a loan move en route to a permanent move next summer for Ings, who scored 11 Premier League goals for Burnley in 2014-15 but made just 14 top flight appearances since moving to Liverpool.

Transfer fee for @IngsDanny is $25.6 million. The Southampton native is returning home — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 9, 2018

Saints snuck the signing of Ings inside the transfer deadline. Here’s Southampton boss Mark Hughes, via a club press release:

“There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we’re clearly delighted that he chose to join us. We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room.”

It’s a smart risk with a potential high reward for Hughes and Co.

