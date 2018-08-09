The 2 Robbies Podcast: All-Star crew of guests talk Deadline Day

Special edition podcast featuring the entire NBC Premier League crew discussing the Premier League Transfer Deadline Day as it happened live.
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by Rebecca Lowe, Arlo White, Kyle Martino, Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux and Neil Ashton chatting all 20 Premier League clubs and their off-season activity.
It wasn’t too long ago that Danny Ings was one of the more sought-after strikers in the Premier League.
Injuries derailed his chances to star for Liverpool, but the ex-Burnley man is getting a chance to start a new at Southampton.
It’s a loan move en route to a permanent move next summer for Ings, who scored 11 Premier League goals for Burnley in 2014-15 but made just 14 top flight appearances since moving to Liverpool.
Saints snuck the signing of Ings inside the transfer deadline. Here’s Southampton boss Mark Hughes, via a club press release:
“There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we’re clearly delighted that he chose to join us. We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room.”
It’s a smart risk with a potential high reward for Hughes and Co.
Many players ticketed for new locales stayed put past Thursday’s Premier League summer transfer deadline.
While Eden Hazard staying at Chelsea is no doubt huge, it only affected one Premier League club. Here are five moves which could’ve swung momentum for two clubs in England.
5. Jordan Pickford stays put at Everton — The English backstop saved the Toffees’ proverbial bacon on many occasions last season, and was a massive part of England’s World Cup run. The only question is how he fares when not under siege for the first time in four years.
4. Willian doesn’t get Mourinho reunion, stays at Chelsea — There’s a chance that Maurizio Sarri won’t be able to keep the Brazilian happy at Stamford Bridge, but that’s difficult to believe given his history of exciting play at Napoli.
3. Man Utd fails to land Harry Maguire, who stays with Leicester City — Rumors of a world record move to Manchester United did not materialize for the defender, which doesn’t shore up the Red Devils’ back line and keeps Leicester steady in a window which already saw Riyad Mahrez skip town.
2. Ruben Loftus-Cheek not leaving Chelsea on loan — Let’s hope Sarri has plans for the young Englishman, who was rock solid when healthy for Palace last season.
- Wilfried Zaha staying at Crystal Palace — This was huge, even looking beyond Crystal Palace’s 0-9 record when the Ivorian winger doesn’t suit up for the Eagles. He’s a game-changing forward, and would’ve potentially been the biggest attack to swap homes this summer.
Week 1 of the new 2018-19 Premier League season is here.
Get excited.
Below we preview all 10 games and provide score predictions for each.
Manchester United v. Leicester City
Newcastle United v. Tottenham
Arsenal v. Man City
Liverpool v. West Ham
Southampton v. Burnley
Watford FC v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v. Crystal Palace
Huddersfield v. Chelsea
Bournemouth v. Cardiff City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton
Jamie Vardy is set to stay in Leicester City colors through the 2021-22 season after signing a new deal with the King Power Stadium set.
Vardy, 31, has 89 goals and 41 assists in 234 matches with the Foxes, including 24 during the club’s rollicking run to the 2015-16 Premier League clubs. From LCFC.com:
“Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this Football Club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player.
He scored 20 more goals last season to give him 62 top-flight goals for the English veteran.
Vardy also has seven goals for England in 26 caps.