Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Top Ten additions of the Premier League summer

By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
Warning: We’re not positive this list is going to satisfy anyone, including fans of the No. 1 player’s team.

Tasked with naming the Top Ten additions in the Premier League this summer, we had to include a signing agreed to before last season began, and also wanted to account for the impact a signing could have on a team’s fortunes.

For example, Alisson is a very good goalkeeper, but we’re not exactly sure goalkeeper is what crushed Liverpool’s hopes last season (Sergio Ramos, more likely).

10. Felipe Anderson, West Ham — Maybe just off the list if Manuel Lanzini is healthy, but the signing from Lazio will be tasked with getting service to Marko Arnautovic and Co.

9. Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace — Established PL tough guy taking some onus off Luka Milivojevic.

8. Yerry Mina, Everton — Powerful Colombian center back brings a lot to what was an aging Toffees back line.

7. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Brighton and Hove Albion — The Eredivisie’s top star joins Pascal Gross and his rising Gulls.

6. Fred, Manchester United — The best teams in the PL give you a tough time getting through the middle of the park; Nemanja Matic and Fred should make it a nightmare.

5. Jean Michael Seri, Fulham — What a win for the Cottagers, who get a nice Nice player who can play a pivotal role in all parts of the pitch.

4. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City — The Etihad Stadium is an embarrassment of riches.

3. Joao Moutinho, Wolves — Consider that this guy cost just $7 million. Even at age 31, that meager fee bumps him up the list for a club which will be hoping for better than simple survival.

2. Jorginho, Chelsea — Maurizio Sarri must laugh when he considers his ability to use Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Tiemoue Bakayoko to make a midfield hell for opposing attackers.

  1. Naby Keita, Liverpool — So much complete than anything Liverpool had in its center midfield last season. If he was able to arrive in 2017-18, the Reds might’ve won the UCL and finished second to City. Huge addition.

Complete list of Premier League summer transfers

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
Premier League 2018/19 Previews

Here’s the complete list of Premier League summer ins and outs and all 20 clubs, courtesy PremierLeague.com.

Arsenal

In
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus)
Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen)
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Dortmund)
Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria)
Matteo Guendouzi (Lorient)

Out
Per Mertesacker (retired)
Santi Cazorla (released)
Takuma Asano (Hannover) Loan
Jack Wilshere (West Ham)
Vlad Dragomir (released)
Ryan Huddart (released)
Tafari Moore (released)
Hugo Keto (Brighton)
Chiori Johnson (released)
Yassin Fortune (released)
Aaron Eyoma (released)
Alex Crean (released)
Marc Bola (released)
Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto) Loan 
Jeff Reine-Adelaide (Angers)  
Matt Macey (Plymouth) Loan 
Chuba Akpom (PAOOK Salonika)
Joao Virginia (Everton)
Calum Chambers (Fulham) Loan
Lucas Perez (West Ham)

AFC Bournemouth

In
David Brooks (Sheff Utd)
Diego Rico (Leganes)
Jefferson Lerma (Levante)

Out
Baily Cargill (released)
Ryan Allsop (released)
Ollie Harfield (released)
Sam Matthews (released)
Patrick O’Flaherty (released)
Joe Quigley (released) 
Rhoys Wiggins (retired)
Benik Afobe (Wolves)
Max Gradel (Toulouse)
Adam Federici (Stoke)
Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) Loan
Lewis Grabban (Nott’m Forest)
Sam Surridge (Oldham) Loan
Connor Mahoney (Birmingham City) Loan
Harry Arter (Cardiff City) Loan

Leon Balogun of Brighton (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Leon Balogun (Mainz)
Joseph Tomlinson (Yeovil)
Florin Andone (Deportivo)
Jason Steele (Sunderland)
Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior (RB Leipzig)
Hugo Keto (Arsenal)
David Button (Fulham)
Yves Bissouma (Lille)
Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar)
Anders Dreyer (Esbjerg)
Billy Arce (Independiente Del Valle)
Leo Skiri Ostigard (Molde)
Peter Gwargis (Jonkopings Sodra IF)
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic)
Martin Montoya (Valencia)

Out
Uwe Huenemeier (Paderborn)
Steve Sidwell (released)
Jamie Murphy (Rangers)
Bailey Vose (Colchester)
Liam Rosenior (released)
Connor Goldson (Rangers)
Robert Sanchez (Forest Green Rovers) Loan
Ben Hall (Notts County) Loan
Niki Maenpaa (released)
Henrik Bjordal (Zulte Waregem)
Christian Walton (Wigan) Loan 
Steven Alzate (Swindon) Loan 
Ales Mateju (Brescia) Loan
Tom McGill (Worthing) Loan
Sam Baldock (Reading)  
Jordan Maguire-Drew (Wrexham) Loan 
Jiri Skalak (Millwall)
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) Loan

Burnley

In
Vinnie Steels (York City)
Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough)
Joe Hart (Man City)
Matej Vydra (Derby County)

Out
Dean Marney (released)
Scott Arfield (Rangers)
Tom Anderson (Doncaster)
Chris Long (released)
Josh Ginnelly (released)
Conor Mitchell (St Johnstone) Loan
Aiden Stone (Lancaster City) Loan

Cardiff City

In
Josh Murphy (Norwich)
Greg Cunningham (Preston)
Alex Smithies (QPR)
Bobby Reid (Bristol City)
Victor Camarasa (Real Betis) Loan
Harry Arter (AFC Bournemouth) Loan

Out
Greg Halford Released
Omar Bogle (Birmingham City) Loan
Lee Camp (Birmingham City)

Mateo Kovacic (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

Chelsea

In
Jorginho (Napoli)
Robert Green
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) Loan
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Out
Mitchell Beeney (released)
Wallace Oliveira (released)
Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich) Loan
Nathan Baxter (Yeovil) Loan
Reece James (Wigan) Loan
Dujon Sterling (Coventry) Loan
Lewis Baker (Leeds) Loan
Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse) Loan
Danilo Pantic (Partizan) Loan
Jonathan Panzo (Monaco)
Eduardo (Vitesse) Loan
Kenedy (Newcastle) Loan
Jhoao Rodriguez (Tenerife) Loan
Jamal Blackman (Leeds) Loan
Todd Kane (Hull) Loan
Mason Mount (Derby) Loan
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo)
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) Loan
Nathan (Atletico Mineiro) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Victorien Angban (Metz) Loan
Kasey Palmer (Blackburn) Loan
Kyle Scott (Telstar) Loan
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Crystal Palace

In
Vicente Guaita (Getafe)  
Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham)  
Max Meyer (Schalke)
Jordan Ayew (Swansea) Loan

Out
Diego Cavalieri (released)
Damien Delaney (released)
Lee Chung-yong (released)
Yohan Cabaye (Al Nasr)  
Jaroslaw Jach (Caykur Rizespor) Loan

Everton

In
Richarlison (Watford)
Lucas Digne (Barcelona)
Joao Virginia (Arsenal)
Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Yerry Mina (Barcelona)
Andre Gomes (Barcelona) Loan

Out
Joel Robles (Real Betis)
Jose Baxter (released)
David Henen (released)
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal)
Wayne Rooney (D.C. United)
Luke Garbutt (Oxford United) Loan
Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) Loan
Shani Tarashaj (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan
Davy Klaassen (Werder Bremen)
Ashley Williams (Stoke City) Loan
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) Loan
Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina) Loan
Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) Loan

Fulham

In
Jean Michael Seri (Nice)  
Maxime Le Marchand (Nice)
Fabricio Agosto Ramirez (Besiktas)
Andre Schurrle (Borussia Dortmund) Loan
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United)
Alfie Mawson (Swansea City)
Calum Chambers (Arsenal) Loan
Sergio Rico (Sevilla) Loan
Joe Ryan (Bristol City)
Luciano Vietto (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Man Utd) Loan
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille)

Out
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)
Stephen Humphrys (Scunthorpe) Loan
Elijah Adebayo (Swindon) Loan
David Button (Brighton)
Tayo Edun (Ipswich Town)

Huddersfield Town

In
Ben Hamer (Leicester)
Terence Kongolo (Monaco)
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke)
Juninho Bacuna (Groningen)  
Jonas Lossl (Mainz)
Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund)
Adama Diakhaby (Monaco)
Isaac Mbenza (Montpellier) Loan

Out
Dean Whitehead (retired) 
Robert Green (Chelsea)
Jack Boyle (released)
Denilson Carvalho (released)
Dylan Cogill (released)
Luca Colville (released)
Cameron Taylor (released)
Jack Payne (Bradford City) Loan 
Sean Scannell (Bradford City)
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers)
Tom Ince (Stoke City) £10m
Joel Coleman (Shrewsbury) Loan 
Jordy Hiwula (Coventry City)
Jordan Williams (Barnsley)
Scott Malone (Derby County)
Michael Hefele (Nottingham Forest)

Jonny Evans (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Leicester City

In
Ricardo Pereira (Porto)
Jonny Evans (West Brom)
James Maddison (Norwich)
Danny Ward (Liverpool)
Rachid Ghezzal (AS Monaco)
Filip Benkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)
Caglar Soyuncu (SC Freiburg)

Out
Robert Huth (released) 
Ben Hamer (Huddersfield)
Elliott Moore (OH Leuven) Loan
Connor Wood (Bradford)  
Riyad Mahrez (Man City)
Harvey Barnes (West Brom) Loan 
Daniel Iverson (Oldham) Loan 
Max Bramley (Telford United) Loan
George Thomas (Scunthorpe United) Loan
Ahmed Musa (Al-Nassr)
Josh Gordon (Walsall)

Liverpool

In
Fabinho (Monaco)
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig)
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City)  
Alisson Becker (AS Roma)

Out
Yan Dhanda (Swansea)
Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) Loan
Emre Can (Juventus)
Jon Flanagan (released)
Adam Bogdan (Hibernian) Loan
Harry Wilson (Derby) Loan 
Paulo Alves (Wolves)
Danny Ward (Leicester)  
Andy Firth (Barrow)  
Ryan Kent (Rangers) Loan
Taiwo Awoniyi (Gent) Loan
Shamal George (Tranmere) Loan
Allan (Frankfurt) Loan
Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United) Loan
Danny Ings (Southampton) Loan

Manchester City

In
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester)
Claudio Gomes (PSG)
Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle)
Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City)

Out
Pablo Maffeo (Stuttgart)
Yaya Toure (released)
Angelino (PSV)
Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth)
Matt Smith (Twente) Loan
Edward Francis (Almere City) Loan
Manu Garcia Alonso (Toulouse) Loan
Angus Gunn (Southampton)  
Paolo Fernandes (NAC Breda) Loan
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan
Aro Muric (NAC Breda) Loan
Bersant Celina (Swansea City)
Aleix Garcia (Girona) Loan
Tosin Adarabioyo (West Brom) Loan
Joe Hart (Burnley)
Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian) Loan
Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) Loan

Manchester United

In
Diogo Dalot (Porto)
Fred (Shakhtar)
Lee Grant (Stoke)

Out
Michael Carrick (retired)
Joe Riley (Bradford)
Dean Henderson (Sheff Utd) Loan
Sam Johnstone (West Brom)  
Daley Blind (Ajax)
Matty Willock (St Mirren) Loan
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe) Loan 
Joel Pereira (Vitoria Setubal) Loan
Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) Loan
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Fulham) Loan

Federico Fernandez @NUFC

Newcastle United

In
Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague)
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea)
Kenedy (Chelsea) Loan 
Fabian Schar (Deportivo La Coruna)
Yoshinori Muto (Mainz)
Salomon Rondon (West Brom) Loan
Federico Fernandez (Swansea City)

Out
Massadio Haidara (Lens) 
Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock)
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)
Chancel Mbemba (Porto)
Matz Sels (Strasbourg)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers)
Dwight Gayle (West Brom) Loan
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United)

Southampton

In
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel)
Angus Gunn (Man City)
Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Danny Ings (Liverpool) Loan

Out
Olufela Olomola (Scunthorpe)
Jeremy Pied (released)
Florin Gardos (released)
Ollie Cook (released)
Armani Little (released)
Will Wood (released)
Richard Bakary (released)
Dusan Tadic (Ajax)
Stuart Taylor (released)
Guido Carrillo (Leganes) Loan
Ryan Seager (Telstar) Loan
Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo) Loan
Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Out
Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Anton Walkes (Portsmouth)

Gerard Deulofeu (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Watford

In
Ben Wilmot (Stevenage)
Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)
Marc Navarro (Espanyol)
Adam Masina (Bologna)
Ken Sema (Ostersunds)
Ben Foster (West Brom)
Domingos Quina (West Ham)

Out
Brandon Mason (released)
Costel Pantilimon (Nott’m Forest)
Mauro Zarate (Boca Juniors)
Richarlison (Everton)
Tommie Hoban (Aberdeen) Loan
Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nassr)
Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) Loan
Randell Williams (Wycombe) Loan
Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Loan
Harvey Bradbury (Oxford United)  
Daniel Bachmann (Kilmarnock) Loan
Alex Jakubiak (Bristol Rovers) Loan

West Ham United

In
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham)
Issa Diop (Toulouse)
Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea)
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal)
Andriy Yarmolenko (Dortmund)
Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians)
Felipe Anderson (Lazio)
Xande Silva (Vitoria de Guimaraes)
Lucas Perez (Arsenal)
Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina)

Out
James Collins (released)
Patrice Evra (released)
Ben Wells (QPR)
Reece Burke (Hull)
Marcus Browne (Oxford) Loan 
Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)
Sead Haksabanovic (Malaga) Loan
Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) Loan
Domingos Quina (Watford)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Benik Afobe (AFC Bournemouth)
Willy Boly (Porto)
Raul Jimenez (Benfica) Loan 
Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)  
Leo Bonatini (Al-Hilal)  
Ruben Vinagre (Monaco)  
Paulo Alves (Liverpool)  
Joao Moutinho (Monaco)
Jonny Castro Otto (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Adama Traore (Middlesbrough)
John Kitolano (Odds Ballklubb)
Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) Loan

Out
Jordan Allan
Dan Armstrong
Anthony Breslin
Nicu Carnat
Ross Finnie
Jon Flatt
Conor Levingston
Tomas Nogueira
Hakeem Odoffin
Adam Osbourne
Ryan Rainey
Jose Xavier
Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda) Loan
Aaron Collins (Colchester) Loan
Benik Afobe (Stoke) Loan
Duckens Nazon (STVV)
Sherwin Seedorf (Bradford) Loan
Ben Marshall (Norwich)
Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos) Loan
Prince Oniangue (Caen)
Rafa Mir (Las Palmas) Loan
Carl Ikeme (retired)
Barry Douglas (Leeds)
Ben Goodliffe (Dagenham & Redbridge) Loan

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
  • United took four of six points last season
  • Man Utd leads all-time 64W-29D-33L
  • Foxes last won at Old Trafford in 1998

The Premier League season begins at Old Trafford, where Jose Mourinho’s unsettled Manchester United hosts Leicester City on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho did not get most of his desired transfer additions, adding Diogo Dalot and Fred, and has several World Cup stars who may not play, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, and Ashley Young.

If they play, Mourinho isn’t expecting a ton. From ManUtd.com:

“If they play tomorrow, they play after four days, so that’s why I’m saying one thing is what you can expect from the players with a proper preseason and another thing is what you can expect from players with three or four days’ training.”

Foxes boss Claude Puel isn’t sure whether he’ll hand starts to stars Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, who are still getting back to speed after post-World Cup vacations.

What they’re saying

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho on his title hopes“I know the words you want me to say. I think by the end of November, December you won’t need words, you will see by then which teams are candidates to win the Premier League.”

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy on signing a new deal“The journey that me, the team and the Club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Prediction

United is going to be just fine, though things may be a little dicey against an industrious Wilfred Ndidi and Co. Ultimately, Alexis Sanchez is the difference as United runs out 2-0 winners.

Europa League wrap: Hart helps Burnley escape; Hyndman debuts for Hibs

AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
We’ve seen this before from Burnley, a star goalkeeper standing strong in keeping the Clarets in a match.

[ MORE: PST’s Premier League roundtable ]

This time, however, it was Joe Hart who helped under siege Burnley in one of a bevy of UEFA Europa League third round first legs on Thursday.

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-0 Burnley

Sean Dyche‘s men were out shot 16-2 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu, and could not find an away goal in Turkey.

Joe Hart made a strong Clarets debut between the sticks, and Burnley will hope for a win at Turf Moor next week to move into the next round of the tournament.

Rangers 3-1 NK Maribor

Steven Gerrard‘s men allowed an away goal when Mitja Viler answered Alfredo Morelos’ sixth minute opener, but a James Tavernier penalty joined Lassana Coulibay’s 86th minute marker in giving ‘Gers a healthy advantage after one leg.

Hibernian 0-0 Molde

USMNT midfielder Emerson Hyndman came off the bench for the final nine minutes one day after joining Hibs on loan from Bournemouth.

Elsewhere
Pyunik 0-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Ufa 2-1 Progres Niederkorn
Alashkert 0-2 CFR Cluj
Hapoel Haifa 1-4 Atalanta
Spartaks Jurmala 0-1 Suduva
Apollon Limassol 4-0 Dinamo Brest
RB Leipzig 3-1 Universitatea Craiova
Trencin 4-0 Feyenoord
Dinamo Minsk 4-0 Zenit St. Petersburg
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2-2 APOEL Nicosia
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-0 Zrinjski Mostar
Mariupol 1-3 Bordeaux
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Valur Reykjavik
Sigma Olomouc 2-0 Kairat Almaty
Sturm Graz 0-2 AEK Larnaca
Torpedo Kutaisi 5-2 Kukesi
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0-1 Gent
CSKA Sofia 1-2 Copenhagen
Nordsjaelland 1-2 Partizan Belgrade
Besiktas 1-0 LASK
Genk 2-0 Lech Poznan
Olimpija Ljubljana 3-0 HJK Helsinki
Olympiakos 4-0 Luzern
Vitesse 0-1 Basel
Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Sporting Braga
Cork City 0-2 Rosenborg
Hajduk Split 0-0 Steaua Bucharest
Sarpsborg 1-1 HNK Rijeka
Spartak Subotica 0-2 Brondby
New Saints 0-2 Midtjylland
Legia Warsaw 1-2 F91 Dudelange
Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Rapid Vienna
Sevilla 1-0 Zalgiris

PST’s Premier League 2018-19 preseason roundable

By Nicholas MendolaAug 9, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
It’s the start of a major tournament, the Premier League’s 2018/19 season, and that means it’s time to rally the ProSoccerTalk staff to answer the key questions ahead of Friday’s opener between Leicester City and Manchester United.

[ MORE: 2018-19 PL season preview hub ]  

1) The PL season is upon us. What’s the first storyline that pops into your head?

Joe Prince-Wright: How crazy the battle against relegation will be this season. 10-12 teams very similar and likely to be in the battle.

Nick Mendola: Liverpool. There are no more reasons to believe this team shouldn’t contend for the Premier League title, outside of Manchester City’s brilliance. Finishing anywhere short of second is an outright failure, and it’s sad that at times Jurgen Klopp has stopped short of declaring his squad a favorite.

Kyle Bonn: Can Manchester City dominate like they did last year? Has to be the surrounding aura for the entire season, at least at this point.

Andy Edwards: The battle for second place should be very fun and extremely fluid this season — any one of Man United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal could realistically finish one spot (and 15 points) behind Man City.

Matt Reed: Honestly it should be the race between Liverpool and City at the top, but I’m more interested in the newcomers this season. We’ve never seen promotion sides this active in the transfer market, and both Wolves and Fulham are spending at record rates to bolster their squads.Meanwhile, Cardiff has completed some underrated moves as well, so I want to see what sort of product the three newcomers put out on opening weekend.

Dan Karell: Can Manchester City defend its title after a record-setting season? A close second is the same for Mo Salah…can he repeat?

2) Man City’s chances to repeat, 1 being no chance and 10 being a virtual certainty.

JPW: 9. They’re so much stronger than anyone else in terms of their squad and Pep’s methods are now embedded into these players.

NM: 8. One more year in the system for most of the key pieces, Riyad Mahrez is an upgrade, and Ederson, Laporte, Stones, Mendy, Sane, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, and Gabriel Jesus are all 24 or younger.

KB: 6. They’re absolutely the favorites, but Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal all got better.

AE: 9/10. There are two scenarios in which it doesn’t happen: 1) injuries decimate the squad; 2) Guardiola goes all-in on winning the Champions League and rests the entire starting 11 for PL games. Even then, they’ll likely win it.

MR: 8. I’m still very high on this team, but Liverpool is no joke and this season will be a lot different from how City breezed through matches a season ago. The depth is there. Guardiola is there. However, teams will show more of a willingness to pack numbers in defensively and go for a point against the Citizens. That opens the door for a team like Liverpool to not only close the gap but contend for the Premier League.

DK: 8. I’m preeeettttty positive Man City will be champions again, they’re just so good and they play at a level most teams cannot even get close to. But, their backline is aging, with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi both 30 and over as well as Fernandinho. If they show their age, it could be a different Man City this season.

3) Liverpool has spent big and kept almost everyone who contributed to their CL run. What’s the bare minimum success needed from Jurgen Klopp this season?

JPW: Finish second and win some silverware, even if it’s the League Cup.

NM: Second in the Premier League and a trophy somewhere. Champions League is a bit more dicey, as the Reds really bucked their performances in going as far as they did, so I’d say winning a knockout round would be enough there.

KB: For Liverpool, anything below finishing second in the table and reaching the Champions League quarterfinals would be a disappointment given the money spent and the positive chatter around the club this summer.

AE:  It’s still about continued progression. As long as there are signs of moving forward — closing the gap between themselves and the Manchester clubs, or maybe even passing United, while integrating the new pieces and setting themselves up for a legitimate title challenge next season — Klopp will be happy. They’re still a season away, probably.

MR: This squad is too talented to not win anything. I think the move for Alisson, in particular, changes a lot of things for the club because Loris Karius was a massive scapegoat after the UCL final. Obviously losing Mohamed Salah in that match was massive, but Liverpool had every chance to beat Real Madrid, and now I think they should be firmly in the mix again both domestically and in Europe.

DK: Second place and a trophy, whether it’s League Cup or FA Cup. I think Liverpool is a legit contender for the Champions League again too. You never know what luck has in store for them, such as drawing Roma after Roma beat Barcelona.

4) Spurs haven’t spent like the other title contenders. You worried for them?

JPW: A little, but they always prove us wrong. Moving into a new stadium, no new signings and a bit of a World Cup hangover for a lot of their stars could be detrimental to their progression once again. Pochettino is pound-for-pound the best manager around, so I’m sure he will figure out a way to get the best out of what he has until January.

NM: Yeah, but Harry Kane. The question not being asked enough is whether Dele Alli is the superstar of 2016-17, or simply the pretty good talent of the surrounding campaigns.

KB: I am not. Spurs’ depth is already quite strong, and they have some young players that will contribute as well.

AE: Yes and no. There’s something to be said for continuity and the momentum generated by three straight seasons finishing in the top-three. It’s still an incredibly young squad, and theoretically, there’s another level (or two or three) that a number of established stars can still reach. That said, further development isn’t a guarantee, and it was a thin squad last season. To not address any of the above concerns feels like criminal negligence.

MR: I actually am. It’s not even the fact that they didn’t spend, but more the fact that some of their best players didn’t look themselves in Russia and I’m concerned that so many matches over the course of the last 12 months catches up to them.

DK: Not really. They will likely have a slow start, with so many stars just coming back from their post-World Cup break. But with continuity, I expect they’ll be just fine come the end of the season.

5) Better bet to land in the Top Four: Chelsea or Arsenal?

JPW: Probably Arsenal. I expect Aubameyang to have a wonderful season and if Emery’s side can shore things up at the back they have a decent chance. Who knows how quickly Chelsea will gel under Sarri. Whenever they do it will be great to watch, but it could take a long time.

NM: Chelsea, if only because many of their players have largely done this turnaround thing once during their time at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante should be a no-pass zone in the midfield. Arsenal will also be prolific, but it could take time for its back line to gel. The Gunners need bounce back seasons from Hector Bellerin and Laurent Koscielny.

KB: Good question. Very good question. I think Chelsea has the better squad and the manager with the higher floor, so I give them the edge at this point. Arsenal could absolutely surprise under Emery and I like where they’re headed, but Chelsea looks much more improved this summer.

AE: Arsenal, ever so slightly.

MR: The turmoil surrounding Chelsea has been an obvious distraction, but for whatever reason they seem to thrive under new managers. It happened with Mourinho. It happened Conte. This team is still very, very talented and the additions of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic makes this one of the top midfields in the PL when considering N’Golo Kante’s presence. It’s easy to forget this team is just one season removed from winning the title.

DK: Arsenal. By appointing Unai Emery and bringing in new signings early, Arsenal has a leg up over Chelsea, which is now replacing its starting goalkeeper days before the start of the season. That type of chemistry will take months to form between Kepa and the backline, and aside from Jorginho, Chelsea didn’t do much of note.

6) More goals in league play: Kane, Salah, Lukaku, Aubameyang, other?

JPW: Kane

NM: Aubameyang is going to be the best in terms of goals-per-minute, but will be spelled more often by Lacazette. Same could happen for Salah. It’s between Lukaku and Kane, and Lukaku’s success depends on too many variables from his playmaking corps, though his and Alexis Sanchez’s combined goals and assists total could be higher than any other club tandem. Kane, but only just.

KB: Kane based on prior performance, but I really like Aubameyang this year. Salah will inevitably regress but that doesn’t mean he will be bad, Liverpool will be right there in the mix.

AE: Kane

MR: Simply considering his value to the team, Harry Kane has to be at the top of this list.

DK: Aubameyang. He’s fresh off a World Cup-free summer and should be raring to go for Arsenal, especially on the counter attack.

7)  Everton, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace have reasons to hope to build on 2017-18. Who will finish higher?

JPW: Everton. So many good additions over the summer and Silva’s tactics will excite the fans.

NM: Everton for sure, though Palace will tempt the Top Seven. The Toffees have a chance to slide in front one of the Top Six times still adjusting to a new boss (though Everton is, too!).

KB: Everton did some very solid business this summer and I like them to have a finish somewhere between 8-10 with a good view towards the future as well.

AE: Everton might finish 7th, they might also finish 15th. The former is probably the more likely scenario, so I’ll go with them, but it’ll be truly fascinating to watch how that squad comes together — or doesn’t — over the first couple months of the season.

MR: Late moves for Yerry Mina and Bernard only complete the strong transfer window that Everton had. I expect them to be firmly the seventh-best team once again in the PL, and potentially have the opportunity to contend for top 6.

DK: Everton. After deadline-day signings of Mina, Bernard and Andre Gomes, the club is poised for another jump back into the top 10. Crystal Palace should struggle again, while Leicester City has a Riyad Mahrez-sized hole to fill.

8) Burnley is contending with Europa League in addition to the PL. More likely: A repeat top half performance, or relegation?

JPW: More likely a relegation battle. Burnley haven’t strengthened that much this summer and it would be a miracle to replicate last season.

NM: Relegation. I promised not to bet against Sean Dyche after last season saw my relegation prediction with a laughably low total proven very, very wrong, but I wouldn’t bet on them to be top half.

KB: Relegation, unquestionably. This squad needed help this summer and got nothing. Burnley is incredibly well-coached, but they will be run to the ground. Losing Nick Pope is a huge blow, and one or two more poorly placed injuries will destroy that squad given how paper thin it is.

AE: Relegation, but only because finishing in the UEL places last season was totally absurd (in a good way).

MR: I just don’t see where the goals come from within this team. Everyone knows that Sean Dyche has instilled a tremendously effective defensive style that stifles opponents, but when it comes to playing the big clubs in a European competition I’m not sure they’ll have enough attacking firepower.

DK: Relegation. It’s always tough for a team the first time (or first time in a while) in the Europa League, and it’s difficult to expend so much energy early in the season. Look at Everton, crashing out of the Europa League last year and slumping basically into the relegation zone.

9) Which promoted team will finish highest, and how high?

JPW: Wolves. 8th or 9th. Tremendous squad assembled and plenty of momentum.

NM: After today, I find it hard not to say Fulham. If Aleksandar Mitrovic stays in his shoes and Jean Michael Seri quickly adjusts to England, they may finish 9th. If Andre Schurrle is Andre Schurrle, they may be in the Top Six discussion.

KB: Fulham will finish 10-12, and Wolves may be right there with them. Those two teams have done some fabulous business this summer, more than their fanbases could have possibly dreamed. They’re here for the long haul.

AE: Wolves will finish in the top-12; Fulham a place or two behind them; Cardiff will likely be in the Championship this time next year.

MR: I like Wolves and Fulham to both finish top 10 this season, and I think it’s very doable when you consider what other mid-table clubs did (or didn’t do) this summer. Both teams were ambitious, and I think that pays off in a big way with Wolves finishing ninth and Fulham rounding out the top 10.

DK: Wolves. They’ve basically signed current and former members of the Portuguese National Team this summer, which adds to Ruben Neves and the core of the squad that was promoted. I could easily see a mid-table finish.

10) How many managers will be fired this season, and which manager will be fired first?

JPW: Eight. And I’m going with Javi Gracia.

NM: Less than we think. The ones who have the least hold on their gigs entering the year are Cardiff’s Neil Warnock, Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe, Leicester’s Claude Puel, Watford’s Javi Gracia, Saints’ Mark Hughes, and Man Utd’s Jose Mourinho. Rafa Benitez of Newcastle could also resign, but I’ll go with five.

KB: We’ll go with 6 managers fired, and the first will be Jose Mourinho.

AE: Given the massive financial investments made in virtually every squad in the PL, owners will expect immediate return on investment. Since there’s only so many points to go around, the number of managers fired will be high. It could be half of the league, based upon the ebbs and flows of a 38-game season. Neil Warnock’s return to the PL (with Cardiff) could be a brief one.

MR: I think as many as five coaches could be sacked midseason because of the fact that so many mid-table clubs were almost stagnant this summer in the transfer market. Southampton manager Mark Hughes immediately comes to mind because of the team’s struggles last season in survival, and I’m not sold that the team improved significantly.

DK: I’ll put the odds at 7.5 and take the over. I think Jose Mourinho is likely to be fired this season but he won’t be the first. That may go to Neil Warnock or Claude Puel.

11) Which team goes deepest in the CL: Man City, Man Utd, Spurs, Liverpool?

JPW: Man City. They’re the real deal this season.

NM: Of course it depends on the draw, but Man City is ready for prime time.

KB: Manchester City is built for a league season as we saw last year, but they’ll do better in the knockout environment this year as well. I like Pep to make the semifinals. If they don’t, it’s a huge disappointment even if they win the Premier League.

AE: Man City are one of two or three sides with a strong chance of winning it.

MR: The Citizens simply have so much depth, and in a competition like UCL you need a full compliment of players to make up for fixture accumulation. Guardiola will learn from his mistakes in last season’s UCL, and be one of the heavy favorites to hoist their first title in the competition.

DK: Manchester City. I think this year they have a legit chance for a title. Real Madrid is weaker, Barcelona didn’t improve in a major way. PSG may be better, but who knows where Neymar’s head is. Bayern appears in flux. Now is Man City’s chance.

12) Which American has a better season: DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, or Danny Williams?

JPW: Probably Yedlin. He will play every single game for Newcastle, while the other two may not be guaranteed starters. Despite Ream’s heroics, Fulham have bought plenty of new center backs and Williams had a lot of competition at Huddersfield.

NM: Yedlin. Believe it or not, I’ve seen buzz in Newcastle fan circles worrying he’ll be sold to a contender.

KB: Tim Ream is suddenly surrounded by competition for minutes with the additions of Alfie Mawson, Calum Chambers, and Maxim Le Marchand. DeAndre Yedlin has no competition and has flourished under Rafa Benitez, and I like him to be one of the few bright spots at Newcastle.

AE: Yedlin.

MR: Ream should be the choice, but with some of the moves that Fulham has made this summer, the American likely won’t see regular minutes for the club as he did a season ago in their promotion run. That said, DeAndre Yedlin had a very strong season for the Magpies in 2017-18, and I think he’s key for them on a defensive unit that conceded the seventh-fewest goals last year.

DK: DeAndre Yedlin. He’s the only of the trio that is a regular

13) Make one outlandish — like crazy — prediction for the season.

JPW: Leicester City will be in the top four for much of the first half of the season.

NM: Here are three: N’Golo Kante wins the Ballon d’Or, Paul Pogba is named Premier League Player of the Year, and Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey misses a game after getting lost in an aquarium.

KB: Jose Mourinho will never get another top job after being fired at Manchester United.

AE: Jose Mourinho doesn’t finish the season at Old Trafford.

MR: The massive spending from Wolves and Fulham pays off… and they both qualify for Europa League, knocking Manchester United and Spurs out of Europe next season.

DK: Everton makes the top 4.

14) Who gets promoted from the Championship for the 2019-20 season?

JPW: Leeds. Swansea. Aston Villa.

NM: Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Hull City (Stoke just misses out).

KB:  Middlesbrough, Derby County, and Brentford

AE: Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Brentford.

MR: Middlesbrough, Leeds and West Brom

DK: Aston Villa