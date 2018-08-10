Crystal Palace extends Hodgson contract through 2020

Roy Hodgson could be staying at his boyhood club for at least another two seasons.

Crystal Palace announced a day after the close of the summer transfer window that it had signed Hodgson to a one-year contract extension, taking his deal through to 2020. Salary details were undisclosed.

[On his contract extension and 71st birthday yesterday] Roy says he feels as though his enthusiasm and passion for the job is matched by the club. "I stopped counting at 60! Age is just a number." #CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/7ppysm32La — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 10, 2018

“I’m thrilled that Roy has agreed to extend his contract and I know the news will be a big lift to everyone connected with the club,” Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parrish said. “We are looking to build on the hard work and results achieved last season and I believe this is the most important part of making that happen. It’s of course fantastic that Roy has a long connection with the club and I think that understanding the South London mentality is a benefit but make no mistake he’s here because he’s the very best man for the job as we look to take this club forward on and off the pitch.”

The 71-year-old Hodgson rescued Crystal Palace after a disastrous start, with no goals and no points in the club’s first seven games of the 2017-2018 Premier League season. Hodgson though managed to shore up the defense, coming in after four games for Frank De Boer, and eventually brought Crystal Palace above the relegation zone, finishing solidly in 11th place.

Hodgson faces another tough season this year. The club was able to hold on to Wilfried Zaha and while Cheikhou Kouyaté and Max Meyer appear to be good signings on paper, the squad hasn’t been upgraded on the defensive end, which is where much of the team’s struggles came from.