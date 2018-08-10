More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
FIFA bans African official Bwalya over payments from Qatari

Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned African official Kalusha Bwalya for two years over a payment from disgraced former Asian soccer leader Mohammed bin Hammam.

An investigation found Bin Hammam paid Bwalya $50,000 in 2009 and $30,000 in 2011 as the Qatari sought to challenge Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency. Bin Hammam pulled out of the 2011 contest when vote-buying allegations emerged.

The FIFA ethics committee has now found Bwalya guilty of breaching the ethics code for accepting gifts and violating confidentiality rules while he was president of the Zambian soccer federation. As well as a two-year ban, the 1988 African player of the year has been fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,000).

Bwalya was re-elected in March 2017 to the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee but pulled out of the vote for a place on the FIFA Council. At the time, Bwalya cited the need to focus on his role in Africa, but FIFA had opened an investigation into Bwalya the previous month.

Premier League Preview: Newcastle vs. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellAug 10, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
  • This will be the fourth time these sides have met on the opening weekend, more than any other Premier League fixture.
  • Harry Kane has never scored a PL goal in August, despite playing 13 matches, 898 minutes and having 44 shots.
  • Spurs are playing their first match of the season away from home for the eighth consecutive campaign. Only Burnley have had a longer sequence in English top-flight history, with nine matches between 1888/89 and 1896/97.

Mauricio Pochettino begins his fifth season in charge of Tottenham with a trip up the country to visit Rafa Benitez and Newcastle early on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pochettino broke a record this summer, making exactly zero signings in the transfer window, though he was also able to sign star Harry Kane to a new contract and keep he, Dele Alli, and even Toby Alderweireld at the club, despite plenty of foreign interest. All nine players involved in the World Cup semifinals are back in training, and a couple may even make the gameday squad.

Benitez meanwhile has called for a period of “calm” and has suspended contract talks with owner Mike Ashley after a tumultuous summer. Newcastle made seven signings, including Kenedy from Chelsea on loan and Solomon Rondon from West Brom, in addition to permanent signings such as Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez, but the club amazingly let 22 players leave, including Aleksandar Mitrovic for a transfer fee of $25.5 million to Fulham.

With so many players just getting back to fitness following World Cup duty, Newcastle could have the advantage over Tottenham in this season-opening matchup.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
The Premier League is back for the 2018-19 season, and prediction time is also back!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham United – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-2 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

Wolves 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Austin MLS stadium vote delayed until next Wednesday

By Daniel KarellAug 10, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
Columbus Crew ownership group Precourt Sports Ventures were hoping to have the framework in place to build a stadium in Austin by Thursday night. Instead, they’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

The Austin City Council was set to vote on a term sheet agreed on by Austin city administrators and PSV but after two hours of public comments and 20 amendments proposed to the agreement, the council eventually tabled the discussion to Wednesday morning. The amendments led to harsh words from Austin mayor Steve Adler, who called them “poison pills,” in effect delaying or killing the deal by bureaucracy.

Adler later said that the term sheet will be voted on by the city council on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. local time).

The term sheet, recently revised by PSV and agreed to between the city and PSV, calls for the building of a soccer-specific stadium at McKalla Place, located 10 miles north of downtown Austin. The deal calls for the team to finance the construction of the stadium at the site and then for the city to lease the land to PSV for $1 per year and then for the team to pay $550,000 per year in rent from the sixth year and on. In addition, a non-relocation clause has ironically been added.

However, amendments to the term sheet include raising yearly payments to nearly $1 million per season, that PSV should pay the full cost of having a transit station site next to the stadium (instead of splitting the costs with the city) and another final vote on the stadium.

One of the most interesting parts of Thursday evening’s council meeting was the revelation that PSV has missed a pair of MLS-imposed deadlines to complete a stadium deal, first in early July and then August 10. We’ll see if MLS will continue to move the goalposts to allow PSV to continue to move the Crew.

Council members also discussed on Thursday the impact of the ongoing lawsuit against PSV by the city of Columbus and state of Ohio, which could stall or delay the Crew’s departure. Things could change on Wednesday but as of this point, it looks like the Crew will be in Columbus for the 2019 season.

Premier League TV schedule: Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
It’s back! The 2018-19 Premier League season is here.

Make sure you are ready to soak it all in during opening weekend.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Wolves vs. Everton  – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]
8:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM