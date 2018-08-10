Man Utd scorer Shaw: “The best feeling in my career”

Jose Mourinho was excited about Luke Shaw’s performance at left back on Friday, so you can imagine how happy the maligned fullback was following his goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Friday.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester City ]

“It’s the best feeling I have had in my career,” Shaw said. “I have worked really hard over the pre-season and I had a lot of time to reflect, and work on what I needed to. Even tonight, I know I can be better and that is what I want to keep showing the manager.”

Then with Southampton, Shaw was yet to turn 19 when he earned his first of seven England caps. Injuries and struggles for playing time cost him his spot with both the Three Lions and Manchester United.

Now he’s scored his first Premier League goal, in his 103rd league outing. Shaw is hoping that bodes well for his chances to put a clamp on the left back position at Old Trafford.

From the BBC:

“I don’t want to speak too soon after one game but I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world. I have the foundations to do that here with the manager and my team-mates at Manchester United. I want to play for England and I want to be involved again.”

Shaw was pretty good on the afternoon for United, and it’s easy to feel good for the 23-year-old. If he’s back on his career trajectory, it can only bode well for the calendars of aging fullbacks Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young.

Follow @NicholasMendola