Premier League, NBC Sports, Snapchat and you

Ahead of the new 2018-19 Premier League season there is plenty to look forward to.

Add a new weekly Snapchat show to that list.

NBC Sport Group has linked up with Snapchat to deliver a new show, Premier League: Extra Time, which will debut next Monday and pop up each Monday throughout the season.

The main focus will be to highlight the top action each week and there will also be plenty of attention on you guys, the fans, and how you’re watching the games.

For more details on the partnership, check out the details below.

A preview of the show will air on Snapchat on Thursday, August 9, with the first episode airing on Monday, August 13, and continuing each Monday throughout the season.

Hosted by Francis Maxwell, TYT Sports soccer analyst, the series will make fans of the beautiful game feel like they’re watching from a true British pub. Maxwell will guide Snapchatters through a celebration of all things Premier League each week – from epic highlights to wild fans and everything in between.

