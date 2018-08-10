More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
PL Watch Live: Man United v Leicester City

By Daniel KarellAug 10, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
It’s finally here. The Premier League season is set to get underway.

The Premier League scriptwriters have given us a heck of an opener, with drama-filled Jose Mourinho and Manchester United hosting 2015-2016 Premier League champions Leicester City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), who have a Riyad Mahrez-size hole to fill in their lineup.

After complaining for nearly the entire preseason that Mourinho was without half (or more!) of his squad, he’s starting some reinforcements on short rest. Paul Pogba captains the side while Marcus Rashford starts up top along with Alexis Sanchez. Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, two players who have been heavily rumored for a move away from Old Trafford, both start at outside back.

Leicester meanwhile continue to lean on captain (Wes) Morgan, with Man United target Harry Maguire starting alongside him. Jamie Vardy makes an appearance on the bench while former Columbus Crew trainee (and Manchester City academy product) Kelechi Iheanacho starts with Demarai Gray for Leicester. Without Mahrez, Leicester needs to find another goal creator. Perhaps Iheanacho or new signing James Maddison could be that player.

LINEUPS

Premier League Preview: Wolverhampton vs. Everton

By Daniel KarellAug 10, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
  • Richarlison and Lucas Digne could make their competitive debuts for Everton. Deadline-day signings Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will not be available for the trip.
  • Marco Silva, who managed Hull City in 2016/17 and Watford in 2017/18, will become the first manager to take charge of three different clubs across his first three Premier League seasons, when those seasons are played consecutively.
  • Nuno is aiming to become the first manager to win his first PL match with Wolves. Terry Connor drew, while Dave Jones and Mick McCarthy lost their first top-flight matches with the club.

Two months ago, this game was barely on the radar. After a wild transfer spending spree for both clubs, this matchup has become must-watch TV this Saturday on national television (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Marco Silva, in his first year at Everton, has been working hard all summer to change the identity of the club and he succeeded in adding some highly-paid wingers in Richarlison and Bernard. Bringing in Lucas Digne to shore up the left back slot as well as Yerry Mina at centerback and Andre Gomes in central midfield is quite the coup.

At the same time, Wolverhampton has been very busy in the transfer market, with Nuno Espirito Santo bring in more Portuguese stars including Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, taking advantage of the chaos at Sporting Lisbon. With Ruben Neves and Conor Coady ready to play a big role, Wolves look like they could make a run at the top ten in the league.

Premier League Preview: Newcastle vs. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellAug 10, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
  • This will be the fourth time these sides have met on the opening weekend, more than any other Premier League fixture.
  • Harry Kane has never scored a PL goal in August, despite playing 13 matches, 898 minutes and having 44 shots.
  • Spurs are playing their first match of the season away from home for the eighth consecutive campaign. Only Burnley have had a longer sequence in English top-flight history, with nine matches between 1888/89 and 1896/97.

Mauricio Pochettino begins his fifth season in charge of Tottenham with a trip up the country to visit Rafa Benitez and Newcastle early on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pochettino broke a record this summer, making exactly zero signings in the transfer window, though he was also able to sign star Harry Kane to a new contract and keep he, Dele Alli, and even Toby Alderweireld at the club, despite plenty of foreign interest. All nine players involved in the World Cup semifinals are back in training, and a couple may even make the gameday squad.

Benitez meanwhile has called for a period of “calm” and has suspended contract talks with owner Mike Ashley after a tumultuous summer. Newcastle made seven signings, including Kenedy from Chelsea on loan and Solomon Rondon from West Brom, in addition to permanent signings such as Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez, but the club amazingly let 22 players leave, including Aleksandar Mitrovic for a transfer fee of $25.5 million to Fulham.

With so many players just getting back to fitness following World Cup duty, Newcastle could have the advantage over Tottenham in this season-opening matchup.

FIFA bans African official Bwalya over payments from Qatari

Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned African official Kalusha Bwalya for two years over a payment from disgraced former Asian soccer leader Mohammed bin Hammam.

An investigation found Bin Hammam paid Bwalya $50,000 in 2009 and $30,000 in 2011 as the Qatari sought to challenge Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency. Bin Hammam pulled out of the 2011 contest when vote-buying allegations emerged.

The FIFA ethics committee has now found Bwalya guilty of breaching the ethics code for accepting gifts and violating confidentiality rules while he was president of the Zambian soccer federation. As well as a two-year ban, the 1988 African player of the year has been fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,000).

Bwalya was re-elected in March 2017 to the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee but pulled out of the vote for a place on the FIFA Council. At the time, Bwalya cited the need to focus on his role in Africa, but FIFA had opened an investigation into Bwalya the previous month.

Prince-Wright's Premier League picks: Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
The Premier League is back for the 2018-19 season, and prediction time is also back!

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham United – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM ]

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-2 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

Wolves 2-1 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]