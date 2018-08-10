PL Watch Live: Man United v Leicester City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s finally here. The Premier League season is set to get underway.

The Premier League scriptwriters have given us a heck of an opener, with drama-filled Jose Mourinho and Manchester United hosting 2015-2016 Premier League champions Leicester City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), who have a Riyad Mahrez-size hole to fill in their lineup.

After complaining for nearly the entire preseason that Mourinho was without half (or more!) of his squad, he’s starting some reinforcements on short rest. Paul Pogba captains the side while Marcus Rashford starts up top along with Alexis Sanchez. Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, two players who have been heavily rumored for a move away from Old Trafford, both start at outside back.

Leicester meanwhile continue to lean on captain (Wes) Morgan, with Man United target Harry Maguire starting alongside him. Jamie Vardy makes an appearance on the bench while former Columbus Crew trainee (and Manchester City academy product) Kelechi Iheanacho starts with Demarai Gray for Leicester. Without Mahrez, Leicester needs to find another goal creator. Perhaps Iheanacho or new signing James Maddison could be that player.

LINEUPS