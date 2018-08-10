Pogba backs Mourinho on lineup challenges

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made a big deal about the World Cup’s proximity to the start of the Premier League season, and how many of his players needed a break after the tournament in Russia.

Romelu Lukaku didn’t start and several players didn’t even feature in the 18, but Paul Pogba bucked the trend and strapped on the captain’s armband for his boss and club.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester City ]

And he knows he’s gonna be sore following his Man of the Match quality performance.

“We knew it was going to be difficult because I didn’t have a preseason game,” Pogba said (video above). “It was very difficult for my legs and for the stamina.”

Pogba scored the penalty kick he took off of Alexis Sanchez, but said that the next one could go the way of the Chilean.

As for his stuttering run-up to the spot kick?

“I always did it,” he said. “I know it’s long. I know it can disturb the goalkeeper. The most important is the ball goes in, because I know I will hear it if I miss it.”

United next plays at Brighton and Hove Albion on Aug. 19.

