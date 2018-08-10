Pogba leads Man Utd to winning start

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pogba clear Man of the Match

Lukaku, Martial start on bench

Foxes winless at Old Trafford since 1998

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba converted a third minute penalty against Leicester City to help the Red Devils to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Friday in the first match of the Premier League’s 2018-19 season.

Luke Shaw scored a sensational goal in the 83rd minute to secure the win for United.

Jamie Vardy scored a back post goal in stoppage time to ruin David De Gea‘s clean sheet.

Alexis Sanchez’s early shot was blocked by the raised arm of Daniel Amartey, and Pogba left no doubt with his penalty attempt against Kasper Schmeichel.

Wilfred Ndidi’s deflected shot was collected by De Gea in the 15th minute, as Leicester gained a foothold but mostly tried to defy United’s possession.

James Maddison had the game’s best chance shy of the penalty, but a diving De Gea slapped it away with his right hand.

122 – Manchester United are unbeaten in their previous 122 Premier League games at Old Trafford when opening the scoring, with their last such defeat coming in March 2009 (1-4 v Liverpool). Stronghold. pic.twitter.com/SqBE8dSOdq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2018

Eric Bailly made an outstanding tackle on Kelechi Iheanacho inside the 18 early in the second half.

Pogba sent a delightful through ball to put Alexis Sanchez 1v1, and the Chilean laid off for Juan Mata. The Spaniard’s shot was turned wide of the goal but a goal kick was awarded to Leicester.

Romelu Lukaku entered for Marcus Rashford in the 67th.

Leicester looked prepared to make Manchester United pay for its inability to find an insurance goal, but De Gea stopped Demarai Gray‘s 76th minute shot.

Lukaku should’ve made it 2-0 when Sanchez slid him square, but Schmeichel made a sliding deflection of the Belgian’s point blank shot.

Shaw did register United’s second goal, a mis-touch freeing him to side volley a left-footed shot past Schmeichel.

Vardy pulled one back for the Foxes in stoppage time. De Gea was mystified by Ricardo Pereira‘s cross, and Vardy was at the back post to punch in a rebound off the iron.

