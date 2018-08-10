Predictions for 2018-19 Premier League standings

Ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season kicking off, our writers have predicted how the PL table will look next May when the final ball is kicked.
I know, we are brave souls…
Let us know what you think about these selections below.
And, of course feel free to post your own predictions in the comments section.
Joe Prince-Wright
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Manchester United
4. Tottenham Hotspur
5. Arsenal
6. Chelsea
7. Everton
8. West Ham
9. Wolves
10. Leicester City
11. Southampton
12. Fulham
13. Bournemouth
14. Newcastle United
15. Crystal Palace
16. Burnley
17. Brighton and Hove Albion
18. Watford
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Cardiff City
Nicholas Mendola
1. Man City
2. Man Utd
3. Liverpool
4. Chelsea
5. Arsenal
6. Spurs
7. Everton
8. West Ham
9. Leicester City
10. Crystal Palace
11. Fulham
12. Newcastle United
13. Wolves
14. Brighton and Hove Albion
15. Southampton
16. Burnley
17. Bournemouth
18. Watford
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Cardiff City
Kyle Bonn
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Tottenham
5. Arsenal
6. Manchester United
7. Everton
8. Leicester City
9. Fulham
10. Wolves
11. Brighton & Hove Albion
12. Southampton
13. West Ham
14. Bournemouth
15. Newcastle
16. Burnley
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Crystal Palace
19. Watford
20. Cardiff City
Andy Edwards
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Tottenham Hotspur
5. Chelsea
6. Manchester United
7. West Ham United
8. Everton
9. Leicester City
10. Crystal Palace
11. Bournemouth
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers
13. Burnley
14. Fulham
15. Southampton
16. Watford
17. Newcastle United
18. Brighton & Hove Albion
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Cardiff City
Matt Reed
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Arsenal
5. Manchester United
6. Tottenham
7. Everton
8. West Ham
9. Fulham
10. Wolves
11. Leicester
12. Crystal Palace
13. Burnley
14. Bournemouth
15. Newcastle
16. Brighton & Hove
17. Watford
18. Southampton
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Cardiff City
Dan Karell
1. Manchester City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Tottenham
5. Chelsea
6. Everton
7. Manchester United
8. Burnley
9. West Ham
10. Wolves
11. Leicester
12. Fulham
13. Southampton
14. Bournemouth
15. Newcastle
16. Brighton & Hove
17. Watford
18. Crystal Palace
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Cardiff City