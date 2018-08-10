Premier League Preview: Wolverhampton vs. Everton

Richarlison and Lucas Digne could make their competitive debuts for Everton. Deadline-day signings Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will not be available for the trip.

Marco Silva, who managed Hull City in 2016/17 and Watford in 2017/18, will become the first manager to take charge of three different clubs across his first three Premier League seasons, when those seasons are played consecutively.

Nuno is aiming to become the first manager to win his first PL match with Wolves. Terry Connor drew, while Dave Jones and Mick McCarthy lost their first top-flight matches with the club.



Two months ago, this game was barely on the radar. After a wild transfer spending spree for both clubs, this matchup has become must-watch TV this Saturday on national television (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Marco Silva, in his first year at Everton, has been working hard all summer to change the identity of the club and he succeeded in adding some highly-paid wingers in Richarlison and Bernard. Bringing in Lucas Digne to shore up the left back slot as well as Yerry Mina at centerback and Andre Gomes in central midfield is quite the coup.

At the same time, Wolverhampton has been very busy in the transfer market, with Nuno Espirito Santo bring in more Portuguese stars including Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, taking advantage of the chaos at Sporting Lisbon. With Ruben Neves and Conor Coady ready to play a big role, Wolves look like they could make a run at the top ten in the league.

What they’re saying

Everton manager Silva on the busy transfer window: “When you first look to the market you are trying to strengthen your squad. We signed the six players and of course you are happy. There is good competition between the players for sure and now is the moment to go on and continue working hard. Expectations are normal at a club like Everton. We want to win every game and do everything we can to do that. At the end we will see our position but everybody knows what our goal is. Now is the time for the players to work hard, to support them and for us to do well.”

Wolverhampton manager Espirito Santo on the challenge of competing in the Premier League: It’s a challenge to prove ourselves that we deserve to be here, and we want to compete against these big teams, knowing their strengths, recognizing their weaknesses, and playing in the same way we play. We enjoy ourselves when we play football so we’re going to keep doing it.”

Prediction

Both teams made some great upgrades during the summer and should be able to put up a good fight to battle for the top ten. But it’s early in the season and this one could go anyway. We’ll call it a draw. Everton 2-2 Wolverhampton