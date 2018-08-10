Rapids sign youngest player in club history

Colorado Rapids have signed the youngest player in their club’s history.
Cole Bassett turned 17 two weeks ago, and the 5-foot-11 midfielder is the eighth Homegrown Player in Colorado’s tenure as a Major League Soccer franchise.
[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester City ]
The Rapids say Bassett has been training with the First Team on a regular basis, and coach Anthony Hudson has plenty of belief in the youngster.
Here’s Rapids’ GM Padraig Smith:
“This is a special day for the club,” said Colorado Rapids’ Executive Vice President and General Manager Pádraig Smith. “Cole is very talented and a very humble young man. It’s a big credit to both his parents, as well as our Development Academy staff, that we’re able to bring such a well-rounded person and player in to our first team.”
The Rapids have turned out some very good Homegrown players, headlined by Kortne Ford and Dillon Serna. We’ll see if and when Bassett makes his club debut.
Colorado is 14 points back of the West’s final playoff spot in coach Anthony Hudson’s first season in charge of the Rapids.