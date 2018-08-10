More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
coloradorapids.com

Rapids sign youngest player in club history

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 7:57 PM EDT
Colorado Rapids have signed the youngest player in their club’s history.

Cole Bassett turned 17 two weeks ago, and the 5-foot-11 midfielder is the eighth Homegrown Player in Colorado’s tenure as a Major League Soccer franchise.

The Rapids say Bassett has been training with the First Team on a regular basis, and coach Anthony Hudson has plenty of belief in the youngster.

Here’s Rapids’ GM Padraig Smith:

“This is a special day for the club,” said Colorado Rapids’ Executive Vice President and General Manager Pádraig Smith. “Cole is very talented and a very humble young man. It’s a big credit to both his parents, as well as our Development Academy staff, that we’re able to bring such a well-rounded person and player in to our first team.”

The Rapids have turned out some very good Homegrown players, headlined by Kortne Ford and Dillon Serna. We’ll see if and when Bassett makes his club debut.

Colorado is 14 points back of the West’s final playoff spot in coach Anthony Hudson’s first season in charge of the Rapids.

VAR paves way for Marseille’s 4-0 victory in season opener

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 10, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Marseille crushed Toulouse 4-0 on Friday as the French league season opened with a video assistant refereeing (VAR) decision leading to the first goal.

Attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet scored in each half, with his penalty on the stroke of halftime awarded after a video review. Striker Valere Germain added a third goal, while winger Florian Thauvin struck two minutes into injury time.

Alerted by VAR officials that defender Kelvin Amian had blocked a cross with his hand, Ruddy Buquet checked the images. Having initially signaled a corner, the referee changed his mind and pointed to the spot.

Payet, who missed France’s World Cup title victory last month after being injured in the Europa League final, sent goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet the wrong way.

He netted again in the 62nd minute with a neat volley after Reynet had blocked Bouna Sarr’s angled shot.

“The ball came to me quickly, I just tried to guide it in,” Payet told Canal Plus television. “The end of last season was quite hard for me … so I just want to enjoy myself and start the season well.”

Payet completely controlled the game and sent Germain clean through with a defense-splitting pass in the 75th minute but Reynet saved well.

Payet got an ovation from the Stade Velodrome crowd when he was replaced by Thauvin – a member of France’s World Cup squad – in the 82nd minute.

Germain then expertly controlled midfielder Morgan Sanson’s pass and curled the ball past Reynet in the 89th minute before Thauvin skillfully flicked the ball up with his heel and slotted in from close range to complete the rout.

Marseille finished fourth last season and missed out on a Champions League playoff spot by one point.

Jerome Pugmire is at http://www.twitter.com/jeromepugmire

Man Utd scorer Shaw: “The best feeling in my career”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho was excited about Luke Shaw’s performance at left back on Friday, so you can imagine how happy the maligned fullback was following his goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Friday.

“It’s the best feeling I have had in my career,” Shaw said. “I have worked really hard over the pre-season and I had a lot of time to reflect, and work on what I needed to. Even tonight, I know I can be better and that is what I want to keep showing the manager.”

Then with Southampton, Shaw was yet to turn 19 when he earned his first of seven England caps. Injuries and struggles for playing time cost him his spot with both the Three Lions and Manchester United.

Now he’s scored his first Premier League goal, in his 103rd league outing. Shaw is hoping that bodes well for his chances to put a clamp on the left back position at Old Trafford.

From the BBC:

“I don’t want to speak too soon after one game but I want to be up there with the best left-backs in the world. I have the foundations to do that here with the manager and my team-mates at Manchester United. I want to play for England and I want to be involved again.”

Shaw was pretty good on the afternoon for United, and it’s easy to feel good for the 23-year-old. If he’s back on his career trajectory, it can only bode well for the calendars of aging fullbacks Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young.

Mourinho: Wait to see if Man Utd can contend

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho feels his team braved difficult circumstances to get a fine start to Manchester United’s 2018-19 Premier League season on Friday.

Sticking with the narrative that his squad depth was not enough given the number of players who needed a post-World Cup vacation, Mourinho applauded his short-handed Red Devils.

While Harry Maguire started for Leicester and Jamie Vardy came off the bench, Mourinho opted against starting Romelu Lukaku and used a number of unusual starters including Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Andreas Pereira, and Victor Lindelof.

Mourinho had plenty of praise for Pogba, who is not yet at full fitness following France’s World Cup win. From the BBC:

“The team played as a team,” Mourinho said. “In the second half I had Andreas Pereira and Fred with a yellow card, Paul was fantastic his contribution was amazing, but the fuel was disappearing. We were in trouble. Martial in the last 20 minutes could have given us the second goal but I couldn’t make that change. The players gave everything, they gave what they had. Everybody did that.”

And he again talked about United’s failure to spend on new players after adding Fred, Diogo Dalot, and backup goalkeeper Lee Grant earlier in the summer window.

“We played well in periods against a good team that invested more than us,” he said. “We must get used to teams who have players of the same quality that we have. Every team is a good team, forget the name, forget the history, forget the shirt.”

“It will be a difficult season for everybody, not just for us. I had my plans for many months and I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in. It’s the last time I speak about it. It’s over, the market is closed. .. We have to wait until the end of November to understand if we can fight for the title.”

He also praised Luke Shaw, who scored to seal the win and had been a target for Mourinho’s criticism last season.

“I am very pleased for Luke Shaw. He made one mistake in 90 minutes, he was very good defensively. He had a good pre-season.”

Pogba leads Man Utd to winning start

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Pogba clear Man of the Match
  • Lukaku, Martial start on bench
  • Foxes winless at Old Trafford since 1998

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba converted a third minute penalty against Leicester City to help the Red Devils to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Friday in the first match of the Premier League’s 2018-19 season.

Luke Shaw scored a sensational goal in the 83rd minute to secure the win for United.

Jamie Vardy scored a back post goal in stoppage time to ruin David De Gea‘s clean sheet.

Alexis Sanchez’s early shot was blocked by the raised arm of Daniel Amartey, and Pogba left no doubt with his penalty attempt against Kasper Schmeichel.

Wilfred Ndidi’s deflected shot was collected by De Gea in the 15th minute, as Leicester gained a foothold but mostly tried to defy United’s possession.

James Maddison had the game’s best chance shy of the penalty, but a diving De Gea slapped it away with his right hand.

Eric Bailly made an outstanding tackle on Kelechi Iheanacho inside the 18 early in the second half.

Pogba sent a delightful through ball to put Alexis Sanchez 1v1, and the Chilean laid off for Juan Mata. The Spaniard’s shot was turned wide of the goal but a goal kick was awarded to Leicester.

Romelu Lukaku entered for Marcus Rashford in the 67th.

Leicester looked prepared to make Manchester United pay for its inability to find an insurance goal, but De Gea stopped Demarai Gray‘s 76th minute shot.

Lukaku should’ve made it 2-0 when Sanchez slid him square, but Schmeichel made a sliding deflection of the Belgian’s point blank shot.

Shaw did register United’s second goal, a mis-touch freeing him to side volley a left-footed shot past Schmeichel.

Vardy pulled one back for the Foxes in stoppage time. De Gea was mystified by Ricardo Pereira‘s cross, and Vardy was at the back post to punch in a rebound off the iron.