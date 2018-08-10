More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

WATCH: Man Utd’s Pogba scores first goal of Premier League season

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
The first goal of the Premier League season belongs to one of the highest profile names on perhaps the biggest club (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba converted a third minute penalty against Leicester City to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford on Friday in the PL’s first match of the 2018-19 season.

[ MORE: 2018-19 PL season preview hub ]  

Alexis Sanchez’s early show was blocked by the raised arm of Daniel Amartey, and Pogba left no doubt with his penalty attempt against Kasper Schmeichel.

Wilfred Ndidi’s deflected shot was collected by David De Gea in the 15th minute, as Leicester gained a foothold but mostly tried to defy United’s possession.

Mourinho: Wait to see if Man Utd can contend

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho feels his team braved difficult circumstances to get a fine start to Manchester United’s 2018-19 Premier League season on Friday.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester City ]

Sticking with the narrative that his squad depth was not enough given the number of players who needed a post-World Cup vacation, Mourinho applauded his short-handed Red Devils.

While Harry Maguire started for Leicester and Jamie Vardy came off the bench, Mourinho opted against starting Romelu Lukaku and used a number of unusual starters including Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Andreas Pereira, and Victor Lindelof.

Mourinho had plenty of praise for Pogba, who is not yet at full fitness following France’s World Cup win. From the BBC:

“The team played as a team,” Mourinho said. “In the second half I had Andreas Pereira and Fred with a yellow card, Paul was fantastic his contribution was amazing, but the fuel was disappearing. We were in trouble. Martial in the last 20 minutes could have given us the second goal but I couldn’t make that change. The players gave everything, they gave what they had. Everybody did that.”

And he again talked about United’s failure to spend on new players after adding Fred, Diogo Dalot, and backup goalkeeper Lee Grant earlier in the summer window.

“We played well in periods against a good team that invested more than us,” he said. “We must get used to teams who have players of the same quality that we have. Every team is a good team, forget the name, forget the history, forget the shirt.”

“It will be a difficult season for everybody, not just for us. I had my plans for many months and I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in. It’s the last time I speak about it. It’s over, the market is closed. .. We have to wait until the end of November to understand if we can fight for the title.”

He also praised Luke Shaw, who scored to seal the win and had been a target for Mourinho’s criticism last season.

“I am very pleased for Luke Shaw. He made one mistake in 90 minutes, he was very good defensively. He had a good pre-season.”

Pogba leads Man Utd to winning start

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Pogba clear Man of the Match
  • Lukaku, Martial start on bench
  • Foxes winless at Old Trafford since 1998

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba converted a third minute penalty against Leicester City to help the Red Devils to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Friday in the first match of the Premier League’s 2018-19 season.

Luke Shaw scored a sensational goal in the 83rd minute to secure the win for United.

Jamie Vardy scored a back post goal in stoppage time to ruin David De Gea‘s clean sheet.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Alexis Sanchez’s early shot was blocked by the raised arm of Daniel Amartey, and Pogba left no doubt with his penalty attempt against Kasper Schmeichel.

Wilfred Ndidi’s deflected shot was collected by De Gea in the 15th minute, as Leicester gained a foothold but mostly tried to defy United’s possession.

James Maddison had the game’s best chance shy of the penalty, but a diving De Gea slapped it away with his right hand.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Eric Bailly made an outstanding tackle on Kelechi Iheanacho inside the 18 early in the second half.

Pogba sent a delightful through ball to put Alexis Sanchez 1v1, and the Chilean laid off for Juan Mata. The Spaniard’s shot was turned wide of the goal but a goal kick was awarded to Leicester.

Romelu Lukaku entered for Marcus Rashford in the 67th.

Leicester looked prepared to make Manchester United pay for its inability to find an insurance goal, but De Gea stopped Demarai Gray‘s 76th minute shot.

Lukaku should’ve made it 2-0 when Sanchez slid him square, but Schmeichel made a sliding deflection of the Belgian’s point blank shot.

Shaw did register United’s second goal, a mis-touch freeing him to side volley a left-footed shot past Schmeichel.

Vardy pulled one back for the Foxes in stoppage time. De Gea was mystified by Ricardo Pereira‘s cross, and Vardy was at the back post to punch in a rebound off the iron.

Messi named latest captain of Barcelona

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
Are you sitting down? Because this is a shocker.

Okay, not so much (It’s difficult to convey sarcasm this early in a post).

Lionel Messi has taken the arm band from Andres Iniesta as Barcelona captain, the legendary playmaker who’s moved onto Japan’s Vissel Kobe. Xavi and Carles Puyol were the previous captains.

[ MORE: 2018-19 PL season preview hub ]  

Second captain since 2015, the announcement comes as a foregone conclusion.

Messi is joined by Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Sergi Roberto in the captainship. Pique and Busquets were in the quartet with Messi, while Roberto is taking the place of Javier Mascherano.

Barcelona pointed out that this is the first time since 2014-15 that all four captains come from La Masia, Barca’s celebrated academy.

PL Watch Live: Man United v Leicester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 10, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
It’s finally here. The Premier League season is set to get underway.

The Premier League scriptwriters have given us a heck of an opener, with drama-filled Jose Mourinho and Manchester United hosting 2015-2016 Premier League champions Leicester City (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), who have a Riyad Mahrez-size hole to fill in their lineup.

After complaining for nearly the entire preseason that Mourinho was without half (or more!) of his squad, he’s starting some reinforcements on short rest. Paul Pogba captains the side while Marcus Rashford starts up top along with Alexis Sanchez. Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, two players who have been heavily rumored for a move away from Old Trafford, both start at outside back.

Leicester meanwhile continue to lean on captain (Wes) Morgan, with Man United target Harry Maguire starting alongside him. Jamie Vardy makes an appearance on the bench while former Columbus Crew trainee (and Manchester City academy product) Kelechi Iheanacho starts with Demarai Gray for Leicester. Without Mahrez, Leicester needs to find another goal creator. Perhaps Iheanacho or new signing James Maddison could be that player.

LINEUPS