Watch: Villarreal’s insane introduction for Cazorla

At Barcelona and Real Madrid, new signings show off a little skill with keepy-uppy juggling. At Feyenoord, new signings descend onto the field in a helicopter.

None of that stands up to what Villarreal did on Friday.

Officially unveiling former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, Villarreal used an illusionist to magically summon Cazorla into a cylinder with dry ice smoke billowing out of the top. You have to see it to believe it.

✨ Abracadabra! @19SCazorla was given a 'magical' unveiling at @Eng_Villarreal! 🎩 "I’m going to do all I can to return to my best." 💛 pic.twitter.com/iBeKvniKYD — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 10, 2018

And just like that, Santi's back!!! 🎩💨💨💥 Dreams do come true. 💛 @19SCazorla pic.twitter.com/t2mwfuxVeD — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) August 10, 2018

Cazorla made his professional and La Liga debut with Villarreal way back in 2003, and now with his return he’s come full circle, after a well-documented struggle overcoming an Achilles injury that nearly cost him his career.

4,500 fans packed El Madrigal to watch Cazorla’s introduction. Cazorla has actually been training with the side since the beginning of July.