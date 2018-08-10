Watch: Villarreal’s insane introduction for Cazorla

At Barcelona and Real Madrid, new signings show off a little skill with keepy-uppy juggling. At Feyenoord, new signings descend onto the field in a helicopter.
None of that stands up to what Villarreal did on Friday.
Officially unveiling former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, Villarreal used an illusionist to magically summon Cazorla into a cylinder with dry ice smoke billowing out of the top. You have to see it to believe it.
Cazorla made his professional and La Liga debut with Villarreal way back in 2003, and now with his return he’s come full circle, after a well-documented struggle overcoming an Achilles injury that nearly cost him his career.
4,500 fans packed El Madrigal to watch Cazorla’s introduction. Cazorla has actually been training with the side since the beginning of July.
Joe Prince-Wright
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Manchester United
4. Tottenham Hotspur
5. Arsenal
6. Chelsea
7. Everton
8. West Ham
9. Wolves
10. Leicester City
11. Southampton
12. Fulham
13. Bournemouth
14. Newcastle United
15. Crystal Palace
16. Burnley
17. Brighton and Hove Albion
18. Watford
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Cardiff City
Nicholas Mendola
Kyle Bonn
Andy Edwards
Matt Reed
They’ll make differences in their teams for very different reasons.
If the following five players have big seasons, they are talented enough to push their teams multiple spots up the table.
Some could be focal points, while others valuable substitutes but one thing is for sure: their signings slid under the radar given their respective abilities (or in one Fulham man’s case, the lateness of the hour).
5. Max Meyer, Crystal Palace — The 22-year-old’s progression has been infuriating at Schalke, and Palace getting him on a free transfer is a fine risk. Is he the player who scored six Bundesliga goals in 1800 minutes as a teenager, and posted 5G-6A in 2015-16, or the one whose most starts in a single season is 27?
4. Ben Gibson, Burnley — Gibson was very impressive for Middlesbrough in their relegation campaign, and he only shined his stock under defensive wizard Tony Pulis in the Championship. If Burnley makes the Europa League group stage, Gibson will be huge for Dyche.
3. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fulham — Buying Jean Michael Seri was a coup for the midfield, but bringing in a fellow Frenchman to balance out the center of the park? Wow. The 22-year-old is a hard tackling, opportunistic machine who will disrupt the opposition and connect the defense to the forwards. Huge.
2. Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool — The ability to sub out a winger or midfielder with a player who, on his day, is as lethal as any shooter in the world? Not too bad, Mr. Klopp.
Jack Wilshere, West Ham United — There’s no debating how important Wilshere was to Arsenal when heathy, and his cross-London move could make all the difference in the world as West Ham tries to get the ball to its finishers.
Warning: We’re not positive this list is going to satisfy anyone, including fans of the No. 1 player’s team.
Tasked with naming the Top Ten additions in the Premier League this summer, we had to include a signing agreed to before last season began, and also wanted to account for the impact a signing could have on a team’s fortunes.
For example, Alisson is a very good goalkeeper, but we’re not exactly sure goalkeeper is what crushed Liverpool’s hopes last season (Sergio Ramos, more likely).
8. Yerry Mina, Everton — Powerful Colombian center back brings a lot to what was an aging Toffees back line.
7. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Brighton and Hove Albion — The Eredivisie’s top star joins Pascal Gross and his rising Gulls.
6. Fred, Manchester United — The best teams in the PL give you a tough time getting through the middle of the park; Nemanja Matic and Fred should make it a nightmare.
5. Jean Michael Seri, Fulham — What a win for the Cottagers, who get a nice Nice player who can play a pivotal role in all parts of the pitch.
4. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City — The Etihad Stadium is an embarrassment of riches.
3. Joao Moutinho, Wolves — Consider that this guy cost just $7 million. Even at age 31, that meager fee bumps him up the list for a club which will be hoping for better than simple survival.
2. Jorginho, Chelsea — Maurizio Sarri must laugh when he considers his ability to use Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Tiemoue Bakayoko to make a midfield hell for opposing attackers.
Naby Keita, Liverpool — So much complete than anything Liverpool had in its center midfield last season. If he was able to arrive in 2017-18, the Reds might’ve won the UCL and finished second to City. Huge addition.
In
Leon Balogun (Mainz)
Joseph Tomlinson (Yeovil) Florin Andone (Deportivo) Jason Steele (Sunderland)
Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior (RB Leipzig)
Hugo Keto (Arsenal) David Button (Fulham) Yves Bissouma (Lille)
Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar)
Anders Dreyer (Esbjerg)
Billy Arce (Independiente Del Valle)
Leo Skiri Ostigard (Molde)
Peter Gwargis (Jonkopings Sodra IF) Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic)
Martin Montoya (Valencia)
In
Benik Afobe (AFC Bournemouth) Willy Boly (Porto)
Raul Jimenez (Benfica) Loan Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) Leo Bonatini (Al-Hilal) Ruben Vinagre (Monaco) Paulo Alves (Liverpool) Joao Moutinho (Monaco)
Jonny Castro Otto (Atletico Madrid) Loan
Adama Traore (Middlesbrough)
John Kitolano (Odds Ballklubb)
Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) Loan
Out
Jordan Allan Dan Armstrong
Anthony Breslin
Nicu Carnat
Ross Finnie
Jon Flatt
Conor Levingston
Tomas Nogueira
Hakeem Odoffin
Adam Osbourne
Ryan Rainey
Jose Xavier
Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda) Loan
Aaron Collins (Colchester) Loan
Benik Afobe (Stoke) Loan
Duckens Nazon (STVV)
Sherwin Seedorf (Bradford) Loan
Ben Marshall (Norwich) Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos) Loan Prince Oniangue (Caen) Rafa Mir (Las Palmas) Loan
Carl Ikeme (retired) Barry Douglas (Leeds)
Ben Goodliffe (Dagenham & Redbridge) Loan