Bournemouth wins behind Wilson goal, assist

Fraser scores from Wilson

Wilson misses PK, but scores late

Bluebirds fall in PL return

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson scored early and late as Bournemouth welcomed Cardiff City to the Premier League with a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Wilson also had an assist and missed a penalty as the Cherries survived a second half battle from Cardiff City under boss Neil Warnock.

Cardiff gave a proper welcome to fans experiencing Neil Warnock football for the first time, with a few tough tackles and a professional foul/yellow card for Lee Peltier.

The new boys were behind when Callum Wilson’s cross was knocked into the goal by Fraser.

It was so close to being 2-0 when Wilson was taken down in the box by Manga, but Cardiff backstop Neil Etheridge saved Wilson’s spot kick.

Bournemouth held the match in its hands for most of the second half, but Cardiff won a corner when Nathan Ake blocked a promising Bluebirds chance.

And Cardiff threatened for plenty of the second half, only to see the game put to bed by Wilson, who atoned for his PK miss with a stoppage time insurance goal that rolled just inside the far post.

That gave Eddie Howe‘s men the firmest of grips on all three points.

1 – Neil Etheridge is the first goalkeeper to save a penalty on his Premier League debut since Allan McGregor did so for Hull against Chelsea in August 2013. Stopped. pic.twitter.com/MBmqEBk7hN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

