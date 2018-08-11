Crystal Palace win at new boys Fulham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Schlupp, Zaha score in each half

Fulham lose on return to PL after four-year absence

Roy Hodgson wins at his former club

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Fulham on the opening day of the season, as Roy Hodgson’s Eagles put in a perfect away display.

Goals in each half from Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha did the damage as Fulham had plenty of the play but didn’t take their chances.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Fulham started very well early on as Ryan Sessegnon whipped in a cross which just missed Andre Schurrle, and the Cottagers were playing some lovely stuff.

Despite some flowing moves and plenty of possession from Fulham, Palace grew into the game and were soon ahead.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Schlupp gave Palace the lead five minutes before half time with a fine finish. Patrick Van Aanholt played Schlupp in and he slammed home at the near post to put the Eagles ahead.

Before half time Fulham whipped in another dangerous ball to the box but it couldn’t find either Aleksandar Mitrovic or Sessegnon.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

In the second half van Aanholt drilled a shot which was palmed away and at the other end a huge moment arrived.

A ball was played into the box from the right and Schurrle took a touch and was then brought down by Mamadou Sakho but referee Mike Dean waved away the calls to enrage the home fans.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mitrovic then sent a diving header in on goal which Wayne Hennessey saved as Fulham threw everything at Palace late on.

23 – Wilfried Zaha's goal was his 23rd for Crystal Palace in the Premier League – no player has more for the club in the competition (level with Chris Armstrong). Influential. pic.twitter.com/CdZxSqcLLK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

With Fulham pouring forward, Palace, somewhat inevitably, hit them on the break with Zaha set free and the Ivory Coast star rounded Farbi in goal and slotted home. 2-0.

Game. Set. Match.

Hennessey was forced into one more fine save late on as he tipped Sessegnon’s header away.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports