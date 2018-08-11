Deeney loving Watford form: “Long may that continue”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Troy Deeney is happy with undermanned Watford’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Watford 2-0 Brighton ]

Clearly Deeney has been feeling the worries of Watford supporters, and is proud of the Hornets’ response to the sale of Richarlison to Everton.

Watford was without him, as well as unfit Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu, but that was not a problem for the Hornets in a convincing defeat of Brighton. From the BBC:

“People think we would fall apart because Richarlison left, this is a great squad,” he said. “We had a great pre-season and it showed with our fitness towards the end, so long may that continue. The gaffer has to take credit for that. We’ve been working on our intensity and it has been working and that’s why I look so skinny.”

Deeney also offered a classic quip when asked about Pereyra’s brace.

“He’s not a bad player, he played in the Champions League final,” Deeney said.

It’s a solid win for the Hornets, but also a worrying debut for the Gulls. Watford looked quite good, especially Pereyra, but Brighton offered very little. We’ll see which team’s performance was more indicative of their fate as the season continues with Watford at Burnley and Brighton hosting Manchester United.

