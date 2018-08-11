More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Jorginho, Sarri debut with easy Chelsea win

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
  • Winning start for Sarri
  • Willian, Morata, Pedro start
  • Hazard assist as sub

N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Pedro scored as Chelsea scored a convincing 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League for Maurizio Sarri.

Eden Hazard had an assist off the bench for the Blues at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Alvaro Morata was ruled offside on a 4th minute chance which could’ve put the hosts in an early bind.

While Chelsea was predictably in business, it was Town coming close through a laser over goal. And by the half hour mark the match felt very much up for grabs.

Saying that, it was Kante who made the grab. Seemingly playing in a slightly more advanced role under Maurizio Sarri, he latched onto Willian’s cross and bounced an effort over Ben Hamer.

Marcos Alonso won a penalty in the 44th minute, as Schindler got his foot on the Spanish back’s foot. Jorginho rolled his spot kick into the goal for 2-0.

Pedro scored the lone goal of the second half minutes after Eden Hazard subbed into the fray, taking a feed from the Belgian to score his 21st Premier League goal.

VIDEO: Ruben Neves with a fabulous free kick goal

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Big money signing Richarlison opened his account for Everton in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Molineux, but the highlight of the half belongs to newly-promoted Wolves and their midfield maestro Ruben Neves.

The Toffees led 1-0, but the game changed wildly when Jagielka’s lunging recovery attempt of a casual touch clattered into the ankle of Diego Jota.

And Neves curled the ensuing free kick upper 90 in sensational fashion. Jordan Pickford could only flail at the effort.

Sarri hopes Chelsea adapts to system in “two months, not three”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Chelsea didn’t have much trouble defeating Huddersfield Town in Maurizio Sarri’s Premier League debut.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Pedro all scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Blues in a back four and featuring a new midfield of Ross Barkley, Jorginho, and Kante.

Sarri was pleased to win, but did not think the match felt like a three-goal victory.

“We are not a physical team so for 20 minutes we were in trouble but we did very well,” Sarri said. “In this moment we are not at the top of our potential but we had the capacity to suffer for 20 minutes in the first half.”

The big question around Chelsea has been how long would adapt to a very different system from Antonio Conte‘s 3-4-3.

The good news is that Sarri is teaching well, says captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

“We have been working really hard with (Sarri),” he said. “He knows what he wants and our target was to start really well which we have done and now we must get ready for Arsenal.”

So how long will it take, Maurizio?

“It depends on me and the players. I don’t know. The situation until now has been very difficult. On Monday four players from the World Cup arrived. And then on Tuesday another two, so it’s not been easy for me at the moment. Hopefully two months and not three.”

That projected month’s difference could be huge for Chelsea, whose toughest early matches (Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United) are all at home.

But for one week, the Blues looked comfortable and prepared to challenge for the Top Four.

Deeney loving Watford form: “Long may that continue”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Troy Deeney is happy with undermanned Watford’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Clearly Deeney has been feeling the worries of Watford supporters, and is proud of the Hornets’ response to the sale of Richarlison to Everton.

Watford was without him, as well as unfit Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu, but that was not a problem for the Hornets in a convincing defeat of Brighton. From the BBC:

“People think we would fall apart because Richarlison left, this is a great squad,” he said. “We had a great pre-season and it showed with our fitness towards the end, so long may that continue. The gaffer has to take credit for that. We’ve been working on our intensity and it has been working and that’s why I look so skinny.”

Deeney also offered a classic quip when asked about Pereyra’s brace.

“He’s not a bad player, he played in the Champions League final,” Deeney said.

It’s a solid win for the Hornets, but also a worrying debut for the Gulls. Watford looked quite good, especially Pereyra, but Brighton offered very little. We’ll see which team’s performance was more indicative of their fate as the season continues with Watford at Burnley and Brighton hosting Manchester United.

Pereyra the star as Watford slams Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Pereyra scores beauty off corner
  • Then runs in a gift for brace
  • Gulls outshot 19-6

Roberto Pereyra scored twice to give Javi Gracia‘s men a controlling 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Mat Ryan made a fine stop on Watford captain Troy Deeney to properly open the danger. The Hornets had plenty of the ball to start the match.

As expected, Brighton grew into the game and tempted the frame through a Dale Stephens volley.

It was the Hornets who would take the lead off a corner kick, with Pereyra ripping a terrific shot off a volley that Ryan couldn’t stop.

Christian Kabasele missed a chance to make it 2-0 after the break when his header popped over the bar.

And it was Pereyra who gave Watford that score line moments later with his first Premier League brace.

