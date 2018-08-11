Jorginho, Sarri debut with easy Chelsea win

N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Pedro scored as Chelsea scored a convincing 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League for Maurizio Sarri.
Eden Hazard had an assist off the bench for the Blues at the John Smith’s Stadium.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
Alvaro Morata was ruled offside on a 4th minute chance which could’ve put the hosts in an early bind.
While Chelsea was predictably in business, it was Town coming close through a laser over goal. And by the half hour mark the match felt very much up for grabs.
Saying that, it was Kante who made the grab. Seemingly playing in a slightly more advanced role under Maurizio Sarri, he latched onto Willian’s cross and bounced an effort over Ben Hamer.
Marcos Alonso won a penalty in the 44th minute, as Schindler got his foot on the Spanish back’s foot. Jorginho rolled his spot kick into the goal for 2-0.
Pedro scored the lone goal of the second half minutes after Eden Hazard subbed into the fray, taking a feed from the Belgian to score his 21st Premier League goal.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
8 – Jorginho is just the eighth player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut, after Brian Deane, Alan Thompson, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Peter Kennedy, Adam Le Fondre, Roberto Soldado and Alexandre Pato. Eclectic. pic.twitter.com/WUxwyuFFlr
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]