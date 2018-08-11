Jorginho, Sarri debut with easy Chelsea win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Winning start for Sarri

Willian, Morata, Pedro start

Hazard assist as sub

N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Pedro scored as Chelsea scored a convincing 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League for Maurizio Sarri.

Eden Hazard had an assist off the bench for the Blues at the John Smith’s Stadium.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Alvaro Morata was ruled offside on a 4th minute chance which could’ve put the hosts in an early bind.

While Chelsea was predictably in business, it was Town coming close through a laser over goal. And by the half hour mark the match felt very much up for grabs.

Saying that, it was Kante who made the grab. Seemingly playing in a slightly more advanced role under Maurizio Sarri, he latched onto Willian’s cross and bounced an effort over Ben Hamer.

Marcos Alonso won a penalty in the 44th minute, as Schindler got his foot on the Spanish back’s foot. Jorginho rolled his spot kick into the goal for 2-0.

Pedro scored the lone goal of the second half minutes after Eden Hazard subbed into the fray, taking a feed from the Belgian to score his 21st Premier League goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola