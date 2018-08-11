Newcastle, USMNT back Yedlin limps off after late knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took just a little over 180 minutes for the Premier League to claim its first potentially significant injury of the season.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 1-2 Spurs ]

American right back DeAndre Yedlin needed several minutes treatment after lunging for a ball in stoppage time between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the league’s second game of the season.

Yedlin, 25, limped off the field gingerly and was shown needing help to get up stairs in the tunnel. Overall, he had a decent performance was at fault for Dele Alli‘s 18th minute goal and was quite challenged by the Englishman.

The USMNT back played in 34 matches for the Magpies last season, notching two assists and gaining plenty of plaudits from the St. James’ Park faithful.

