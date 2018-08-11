More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Pereyra stars as Watford slams Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Pereyra scores beauty off corner
  • Then runs in a gift for brace
  • Gulls outshot 19-6

Roberto Pereyra scored twice to give Javi Gracia‘s men a controlling 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Mat Ryan made a fine stop on Watford captain Troy Deeney to properly open the danger. The Hornets had plenty of the ball to start the match.

As expected, Brighton grew into the game and tempted the frame through a Dale Stephens volley.

It was the Hornets who would take the lead off a corner kick, with Pereyra ripping a terrific shot off a volley that Ryan couldn’t stop.

Christian Kabasele missed a chance to make it 2-0 after the break when his header popped over the bar.

And it was Pereyra who gave Watford that score line moments later with his first Premier League brace.

Cech talks tactics in Arsenal loss, Wenger-Emery differences

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech had himself an adventure on Sunday, playing the ball out of the back far more than his usual routine at club level.

But that’s how new Gunners boss Unai Emery wanted to attack Manchester City in what became a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions.

The philosophy made sense to Cech, who spoke with NBCSN’s broadcast team of Arlo White, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe on the Emirates Stadium pitch after the final whistle.

“When you play a long ball you don’t always win the second ball,” Cech said. “We didn’t want them to have the comfort of them always starting with the ball. … They are used to pressing really high. They do it really well so at times we put ourselves under pressure but it’s a work in progress. Although we lost today, it’s going to give us a lot of positive thinking for the next game.”

Naturally, Cech was also quizzed about playing for Emery after three seasons under longtime Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

“Arsene is more about leaving the freedom to the players to decide how they want to do the actions, how they feel in that moment,” Cech said. “With Unai, we work specifically we want to do and how we want to do it. Obviously we had a big task today to do the same thing we worked on since the beginning of preseason. I thought we did it pretty well.”

Arsenal’s text match comes Saturday at Chelsea, Cech’s old team. Another performance like this, and Cech may have to give way to Bernd Leno when West Ham visits on Aug. 25.

Man City eases to win at Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
  • Sterling, B. Silva score
  • Maitland-Niles limps off
  • Mendy sets up two
  • De Bruyne, Sane start on bench

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored in each half as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

Plenty of big names were on the bench to start the game, with Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Alexandre Lacazette all waiting to enter the fray.

Benjamin Mendy set up both of Man City’s goals.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery handed a surprise start to 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi, while Man City manager Pep Guardiola left Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench.

The game itself began with a surprising early chance for Aaron Ramsey which perhaps caught the Welshman himself offguard, his outside of the boot shot arriving safely to Ederson.

Raheem Sterling saw an early yellow card for a reckless tackle on Guendouzi’s ankle.

Petr Cech punched a Kyle Walker cross out for a corner in the eighth minute, and would have to stop Sterling at the other post within a minute.

Sterling got the opener in the 14th minute, ripping a shot through the packed-in Arsenal defense. It took the smallest turn off a defender, but appeared destined for the goal regardless of deflection.

Cech almost scored an amazing own goal when he turned a back pass from Guendouzi just past his far post.

Sokratis then saw yellow for a takedown of Sergio Aguero on the edge of the box following a poor giveaway from Granit Xhaka.

The ensuing Riyad Mahrez free kick nearly found the corner far and low, but Cech palmed it. Aymeric Laporte‘s effort at the rebound was stymied, and the defender took a cleat from Cech before colliding with the goal post.

Alex Maitland-Niles needed to leave the match in he 32nd minute, walking off gingerly, but had to stay at left back while a replacement was readied by Emery. Stephane Lichtsteiner relieved Maitland-Niles in the 35th.

Ramsey led a rare Arsenal charge in the 33rd minute, moved by Mesut Ozil to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who couldn’t get room to shoot past John Stones.

Mahrez couldn’t get enough of a bend on a left-footed effort in the 42nd minute, well-watched by Lichtsteiner and Sokratis.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tried to steal an equalizer with a rare touch, but his rip was well wide of the goal.

A Guendouzi error sent Aguero on a 50-yard run toward Cech, and the Argentine took a shot rather than pass left to De Bruyne.

The complaints were quickly forgotten in a haze of Bernardo-inspired celebration, as the Portuguese attacked beat Cech with an 16-yard bid.

Klopp loves win, says Liverpool needs to be ready for bigger opponents

David Davies/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp did not start Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Jordan Henderson in Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham United on Sunday, but he will soon, don’t worry.

That’s the message from the Reds’ boss to his newly-deep squad of players: I might’ve not used you today, but someone else will be in your shoes next time around.

“It’s only the middle of August and then in September the games will come,” Klopp said. “The future of football will be rotation. We need to be ready and have that quality. … I told the boys one or two could be disappointed but that will change, if they make the best of their time.”

As for the match itself, Liverpool looked the part of genuine title challengers. Naby Keita was as advertised, and — thanks to a lack of shots from West Ham — it’s hard to tell whether Alisson is the answer in goal.

“It was good, not surprisingly good, but it was better than I could have expected because I saw a lot of pre-season hope on the pitch,” Klopp said.

He’s keeping it all in perspective:

Sterling beauty gives dominant Man City halftime lead

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Manchester City has controlled play against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but only once found a way past Petr Cech.

City has a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes.

That came via Raheem Sterling, the clear star of the first half, as the young Englishman fired a shot from atop the box that took a tiny turn before beating a screened Cech.

Man City has had most of the ball, and Arsenal has already used a sub after Alex Maitland-Niles couldn’t suffer through a leg injury. Stephane Lichtsteiner has taken his place at left back.