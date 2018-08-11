Pereyra the star as Watford slams Brighton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pereyra scores beauty off corner

Then runs in a gift for brace

Gulls outshot 19-6

Roberto Pereyra scored twice to give Javi Gracia‘s men a controlling 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Mat Ryan made a fine stop on Watford captain Troy Deeney to properly open the danger. The Hornets had plenty of the ball to start the match.

As expected, Brighton grew into the game and tempted the frame through a Dale Stephens volley.

It was the Hornets who would take the lead off a corner kick, with Pereyra ripping a terrific shot off a volley that Ryan couldn’t stop.

Christian Kabasele missed a chance to make it 2-0 after the break when his header popped over the bar.

And it was Pereyra who gave Watford that score line moments later with his first Premier League brace.

6 – Roberto Pereyra has been directly involved in each of Watford's last six goals in the Premier League, scoring five and assisting the other one. Fundamental. pic.twitter.com/tztysM5nSq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

