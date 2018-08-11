PL AT HALF: Two for Chelsea, Pereyra scores thunder bolt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s first mid-morning matches of the season have produced goals in each of four 10 a.m. ET starts.

Watford 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

The Hornets’ fourth corner of the night came off the training ground, and Roberto Pereyra got every bit of a volley from atop the box.

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan could only get a hand on the effort, smashed with plenty of venom for the best goal of the very early season.

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Chelsea

Willian‘s cross was bounced over the line by N'Golo Kante for a first Premier League goal under Maurizio Sarri. Jorginho then converted a Marcos Alonso won penalty with a cheeky roll to double the advantage.

Bournemouth 1-0 Cardiff City

Ryan Fraser scored off a Callum Wilson cross, but the latter missed a penalty kick he won to keep this a one-goal game at the break.

Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace

Former Leicester man Jeff Schulpp has the Eagles leading as the Premier League returns to Craven Cottage.

Jeffrey Schlupp smashes one in for @CPFC! pic.twitter.com/t2JStndprV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 11, 2018

