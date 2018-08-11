PL AT HALF: Two for Chelsea, Pereyra scores thunder bolt

The Premier League’s first mid-morning matches of the season have produced goals in each of four 10 a.m. ET starts.
Watford 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
The Hornets’ fourth corner of the night came off the training ground, and Roberto Pereyra got every bit of a volley from atop the box.
Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan could only get a hand on the effort, smashed with plenty of venom for the best goal of the very early season.
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Chelsea
Willian‘s cross was bounced over the line by N'Golo Kante for a first Premier League goal under Maurizio Sarri. Jorginho then converted a Marcos Alonso won penalty with a cheeky roll to double the advantage.
Bournemouth 1-0 Cardiff City
Ryan Fraser scored off a Callum Wilson cross, but the latter missed a penalty kick he won to keep this a one-goal game at the break.
Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace
Former Leicester man Jeff Schulpp has the Eagles leading as the Premier League returns to Craven Cottage.
