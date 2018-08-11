Sarri hopes Chelsea adapts to system in “two months, not three”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea didn’t have much trouble defeating Huddersfield Town in Maurizio Sarri’s Premier League debut.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Pedro all scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Blues in a back four and featuring a new midfield of Ross Barkley, Jorginho, and Kante.

[ RECAP: Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea ]

Sarri was pleased to win, but did not think the match felt like a three-goal victory.

“We are not a physical team so for 20 minutes we were in trouble but we did very well,” Sarri said. “In this moment we are not at the top of our potential but we had the capacity to suffer for 20 minutes in the first half.”

The big question around Chelsea has been how long would adapt to a very different system from Antonio Conte‘s 3-4-3.

The good news is that Sarri is teaching well, says captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

“We have been working really hard with (Sarri),” he said. “He knows what he wants and our target was to start really well which we have done and now we must get ready for Arsenal.”

So how long will it take, Maurizio?

“It depends on me and the players. I don’t know. The situation until now has been very difficult. On Monday four players from the World Cup arrived. And then on Tuesday another two, so it’s not been easy for me at the moment. Hopefully two months and not three.”

That projected month’s difference could be huge for Chelsea, whose toughest early matches (Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United) are all at home.

But for one week, the Blues looked comfortable and prepared to challenge for the Top Four.

