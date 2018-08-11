More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Silva delighted, has “no doubts” about Richarlison after debut

By Andy EdwardsAug 11, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Everton plopped down a club-record $65 million to sign Richarlison this summer, a designation and a price which has loomed large over so many record signings before him.

The 21-year-old Brazilian winger seemed wholly unfazed and unaware of the lofty expectations heaped upon him on Saturday, though, as he made his Toffees debut and bagged a brace in his new side’s 2-2 draw with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After the game, new Everton boss Marco Silva — who worked with Richarlison last season when they were each at Watford, and ultimately made him the priority of the summer after moving to Goodison Park — said he “doesn’t have doubts” about the quality of the player, nor his commitment to the cause. The two goals were great, clearly, but it’s far from his only contribution to the team, according to Silva — quotes from the BBC:

“I don’t have doubts. Even when Richarlison doesn’t scorem he works really hard to help his team. I’m sure the fans will be proud of him.

“He did very well. He worked hard, which is what I expect from him.”

Richarlison started the 2017-18 season, his first in England, very brightly while working under Silva’s direction, but his production — at least the goals — dried up pretty quickly following the manager’s departure in January. Even still, Richarlison appeared in all 38 of Watford’s Premier League games. His transfer price rose from $14 million to $65 million in the span of 12 months.

By Andy EdwardsAug 11, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
As August begins to fly by and September pokes its head over the horizon, the realization that the playoff race has begun in MLS grows clearer and clearer.

Saturday’s two biggest games feature four sides from the Western Conference, where the jockeying for playoff position has already begun. Take, for instance, Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC, who after 22 games each find themselves level on 36 points in third and fourth place, respectively, tied with 10 wins and separated by just two in the goal-differential column. Peter Vermes’ and Bob Bradley‘s sides face off on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET) at Banc of California Stadium. The winner could apply real pressure, if not leapfrog, the team just one point ahead of them in second place. Krisztian Nemeth is expected to make his re-debut for Sporting KC, as a center forward, after he was re-acquired in a trade on Monday.

That team just so happens to be the Portland Timbers, who have one of their Cascadia rivals, the Vancouver Whitecaps, visiting Providence Park tonight. More so than the other three, Vancouver find themselves fighting for their playoff lives, as they’d be watching from home if the postseason began today. The gap between seventh-place Vancouver and sixth-place Real Salt Lake is currently four points. On the other side, the 11 p.m. ET kickoff represents a massive opportunity for the Timbers to make good on one of the two games in hand they currently possess over first-place FC Dallas. A win would cut the gap to just two points.

Full MLS schedule

Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — 8:30 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 9 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Montreal Impact — 10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 11 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: Man City visit Arsenal; Liverpool vs. West Ham

By Andy EdwardsAug 11, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
With seven games already in the books, the Premier League’s opening weekend concludes on Saturday with three more fixtures, including the 2018-19 campaign’s first clash of top-six sides.

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Champions League finalists — and fourth-place finishers in the PL — just four months ago, Jurgen Klopp has given himself an incredibly tough act to follow and a high bar to clear. The Reds are pretty widely agreed to have had the best summer transfer window of the 20 PL sides, while one could make a very strong case for West Ham to finish as runners-up: Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko just shy of being considered world-class wingers on their days, while Carlos Sanchez and Issa Diop are likely to plug longtime holes at defensive midfield and center back, respectively.

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini likely played a key part in the above summer signings choosing West Ham over a number of other suitors, and Sunday will be the Chilean’s first chance to put his stamp on the club on the field.

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Jordan Henderson (fitness), Dejan Lovern (fitness), Simon Mignolet (fitness); QUESTIONABLE: James Milner (head) | West Ham — OUT: Manuel Lanzini (knee), Andy Carroll (ankle)

Southampton vs. Burnley — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Just a year or two ago, Southampton were the PL club to go from recently promoted side to Europa League qualifiers in a relatively short period of time. While Saints were busy falling into a relegation battle last season, however, Burnley were more than happy to barge their way up the table and finish seventh. Now, it’s the Clarets’ turn to prove they have the depth and desire to compete on domestic and continental fronts this season, while Southampton hope to simply stabilize a club that has seen its fair share of turmoil over the last 24 months.

INJURIES: Southampton — OUT: None | Burnley — OUT: Robbie Brady (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Steven Defour (calf)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Last season’s runaway champions begin their title defense against a top-six side in the midst of arguably the greatest transition period the PL has ever seen — Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in May, and Unai Emery has replaced him. To state the obvious, it’s a tall task for Emery to end his winless run against Pep Guardiola, whom he has never beaten in 10 meetings, while also taking charge of his first competitive match at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger’s Arsenal didn’t fare any better against Guardiola than Emery has done, as City dominated all three meetings between the two sides last season, winning 3-1 at home and 3-0 away in league play, plus another 3-0 thrashing away from home in the League Cup.

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Sead Kolasinac (knee), Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Nacho Monreal (knee) | Man City — OUT: Danilo (ankle)

Pique confirms retirement from Spain national team

Associated PressAug 11, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique confirmed Saturday he has retired from Spain’s national team.

The 31-year-old Pique says he has told new Spain coach Luis Enrique that the World Cup was his last tournament with La Roja.

Pique said “the decision had already been made a long time ago and it was well thought out.”

Pique had announced before the World Cup that he did not plan on returning to the national team after the tournament in Russia.

The central defender made his international debut in a friendly in 2009 and played 102 matches with Spain winning 73 of them. He also scored five goals.

Only 12 other players have 100 appearances or more with Spain’s national team.

Pique was an indisputable starter when Spain won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

He said he felt “fortunate for being a part of the national team during such a beautiful and successful time.”

Pique will continue playing for Barcelona, which begins its season against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

What have we learned from PL opening weekend?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
With seven Premier League games now done and dusted on the opening weekend of the 2018-19 season and three games coming our way on Sunday, there’s plenty to digest and look forward to.

Following Manchester United’s nervy victory over Leicester City on Friday we learned plenty about the Red Devils. But what did we learn on Saturday as three new boys arrived and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham kicked off their campaigns.

Here’s a look at what stood out from the opening weekend, so far.

1. Pogba is a superstar and needs to stay at Man United
He wore the captains armband. He scored a penalty kick (after usurping Alexis Sanchez to take it) and he was deemed a “monster” from his manager Jose Mourinho. Pogba was just that against Leicester as he drove on from central midfield time and time again to show his true class and give United’s fans a glimmer of hope that he’s now found the right midfield partner in Fred and Mourinho has figured out how to get the best from him.

That said, Pogba’s comments after the game suggest he still isn’t happy at United.

“Of course it makes me proud, it makes me happy to wear this (armband) at a big club like Manchester United,” Pogba said. “Like I always say, I always give my best for the fans, for my team-mates, for the people that trust me.”

Following Mourinho’s constant critiques since he arrived in 2016 and now amid rumblings of Barcelona wanting to sign him, the World Cup winner didn’t exactly seem ecstatic after his Man of the Match display. Keeping Pogba is essential to United doing well this season as the penny seems to have dropped for the powerful midfielder and his success with France this summer seems to have returned the swagger to his game.

2. Tottenham grind out win; Kane’s drought continues
With Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris only returning back to Tottenham earlier this week, it was always going to be a disjoined display from Spurs at Newcastle. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side battled to victory on the road. Vertonghen and Alli headed home in the first half but it was a shaky display overall from Spurs as Newcastle went close on several occasions and Salomon Rondon hit the crossbar on his Magpies debut. On top of this, Harry Kane continued his weird record of not scoring a PL goal in the month of August, as it’s now 14 games all-time without scoring in August. Still, the last few times he hasn’t scored in August it worked out pretty well… 

3. Roberto Pereyra had himself a day

Watford may be quite an unfashionable team to watch at times, but Roberto Pereyra wasn’t on Saturday. The Argentine attacker scored two beauties for the Hornets as they easily beat Brighton. On the hotseat after a shaky end to last season, despite keeping Watford up after arriving in January, Javi Gracia badly needs a good start to the season. Pereyra’s beauties gave him the perfect opening weekend. 

4. Chelsea unspectacular but sturdy under Sarri
Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea got off to a winning start to the season as they beat Huddersfield and first half goals from N'Golo Kante and Jorginho set them on their way. Don’t be fooled by the scoreline as Huddersfield played well and Steve Mounie hit the bar in the first half and had some decent chances in the second half. Chelsea weren’t fluid but they looked more solid than they did against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Sarri will be pleased with the character of his squad. Bringing on Eden Hazard shows the quality they have to come as he set up Pedro for a fine third goal. They will take time to gel together but there are signs Chelsea can click under Sarri. Huddersfield isn’t an easy place to go to on opening day under a new manager who has had little time to work with his new squad. 

5. Perfect away day for Palace; Wolves the real deal 

Crystal Palace put in a fantastic away display at new boys Fulham as Palace let Fulham have the ball and two rapid counters taught the Cottagers a lesson with Schlupp and Zaha finishing off incisive counters. Textbook Roy Hodgson, and Palace. Everton’s two-goal hero Richarlison scored in each half to cap a superb debut as the Toffees dug deep after going down to 10 men in the first half and nicked a point at new boys Wolves.

Phil Jagielka‘s red card changed the game and it was debatable as he got plenty on the ball but did catch Jota and saw red for being the last man. Ruben Neves’ subsequent free kick was an absolute beauty and the atmosphere at Molineux was bouncing as the newly-promoted team proved they belong in the top-flight. For Wolves, well, they were the real deal against Everton. They fell behind to an early Richarlison goal and dragged themselves back into the game with Neves sublime on the ball. Richarlison scored a lovely second for Everton against the run of play, but Mexico’s Raul Jimenez nodded home a late equalizer to grab a point for the home side. From the stadium to their squad and manager, everything about Wolves is Premier League. Their first PL game in seven years didn’t end in victory but it proved that Wolves will have plenty of good times this season.