Tottenham edge past gutsy Newcastle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vertonghen put Spurs ahead

Joselu equalized soon after

Dele Alli scores winner

Rondon hits bar on debut

Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday, with Spurs battling to victory with several of their stars playing after just a few days of preseason training following the World Cup.

Jan Vertonghen gave Spurs the lead but Joselu equalized with a lovely header, then Alli also scored a header at the back post to cap a wild spell in the first half.

Spurs held on for the win despite late Newcastle pressure as Mauricio Pochettino side started off their new season with a win. And, oh yeah, Harry Kane still hasn’t scored in August.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Spurs took an early lead as Vertonghen nodded home at the back post, with the goal awarded via goal-line technology.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Yet Newcastle responded right away as Joselu finished Matt Ritchie’s cross superbly to send St James’ Park wild.

Soon they were deflated once again as Serge Aurier surged forwar22685224d and crossed for Alli to nod home and restore Tottenham’s lead.

32 – Spurs have never lost a Premier League fixture in which Dele Alli has scored, winning 26 and drawing six of the previous 32 games he has netted in. Impact. pic.twitter.com/FpJQftYAZI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

Three goals in seven first half minutes opened the first Saturday of the new season in style.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mohamed Diame smashed the outside of the post in the second half after a wonderful piece of control, as Newcastle pushed to get back into the game.

Kenedy was then played in with a wonderful pass but got his first tough all wrong as Lloris smothered the chance.

And Lloris then saved well from Ayoze Perez from a tight angle.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs threatened to add another on the break late on but Newcastle were also creating chances. Their best fell to new loan signing Salomon Rondon but his shot deflected onto the crossbar when he was played through.

Tottenham held on for victory as they started the second-straight PL campaign with a victory at Newcastle.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports