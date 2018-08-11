More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

VIDEO: Ruben Neves with a fabulous free kick goal

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Big money signing Richarlison opened his account for Everton in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Molineux, but the highlight of the half belongs to newly-promoted Wolves and their midfield maestro Ruben Neves.

The Toffees led 1-0, but the game changed wildly when Jagielka’s lunging recovery attempt of a casual touch clattered into the ankle of Diego Jota.

And Neves curled the ensuing free kick upper 90 in sensational fashion. Jordan Pickford could only flail at the effort.

Sarri hopes Chelsea adapts to system in “two months, not three”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Chelsea didn’t have much trouble defeating Huddersfield Town in Maurizio Sarri’s Premier League debut.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Pedro all scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Blues in a back four and featuring a new midfield of Ross Barkley, Jorginho, and Kante.

Sarri was pleased to win, but did not think the match felt like a three-goal victory.

“We are not a physical team so for 20 minutes we were in trouble but we did very well,” Sarri said. “In this moment we are not at the top of our potential but we had the capacity to suffer for 20 minutes in the first half.”

The big question around Chelsea has been how long would adapt to a very different system from Antonio Conte‘s 3-4-3.

The good news is that Sarri is teaching well, says captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

“We have been working really hard with (Sarri),” he said. “He knows what he wants and our target was to start really well which we have done and now we must get ready for Arsenal.”

So how long will it take, Maurizio?

“It depends on me and the players. I don’t know. The situation until now has been very difficult. On Monday four players from the World Cup arrived. And then on Tuesday another two, so it’s not been easy for me at the moment. Hopefully two months and not three.”

That projected month’s difference could be huge for Chelsea, whose toughest early matches (Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United) are all at home.

But for one week, the Blues looked comfortable and prepared to challenge for the Top Four.

Deeney loving Watford form: “Long may that continue”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Troy Deeney is happy with undermanned Watford’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Clearly Deeney has been feeling the worries of Watford supporters, and is proud of the Hornets’ response to the sale of Richarlison to Everton.

Watford was without him, as well as unfit Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu, but that was not a problem for the Hornets in a convincing defeat of Brighton. From the BBC:

“People think we would fall apart because Richarlison left, this is a great squad,” he said. “We had a great pre-season and it showed with our fitness towards the end, so long may that continue. The gaffer has to take credit for that. We’ve been working on our intensity and it has been working and that’s why I look so skinny.”

Deeney also offered a classic quip when asked about Pereyra’s brace.

“He’s not a bad player, he played in the Champions League final,” Deeney said.

It’s a solid win for the Hornets, but also a worrying debut for the Gulls. Watford looked quite good, especially Pereyra, but Brighton offered very little. We’ll see which team’s performance was more indicative of their fate as the season continues with Watford at Burnley and Brighton hosting Manchester United.

Pereyra the star as Watford slams Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Pereyra scores beauty off corner
  • Then runs in a gift for brace
  • Gulls outshot 19-6

Roberto Pereyra scored twice to give Javi Gracia‘s men a controlling 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Mat Ryan made a fine stop on Watford captain Troy Deeney to properly open the danger. The Hornets had plenty of the ball to start the match.

As expected, Brighton grew into the game and tempted the frame through a Dale Stephens volley.

It was the Hornets who would take the lead off a corner kick, with Pereyra ripping a terrific shot off a volley that Ryan couldn’t stop.

Christian Kabasele missed a chance to make it 2-0 after the break when his header popped over the bar.

And it was Pereyra who gave Watford that score line moments later with his first Premier League brace.

Bournemouth wins behind Wilson goal, assist

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
  • Fraser scores from Wilson
  • Wilson misses PK, but scores late
  • Bluebirds fall in PL return

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson scored early and late as Bournemouth welcomed Cardiff City to the Premier League with a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Wilson also had an assist and missed a penalty as the Cherries survived a second half battle from Cardiff City under boss Neil Warnock.

Cardiff gave a proper welcome to fans experiencing Neil Warnock football for the first time, with a few tough tackles and a professional foul/yellow card for Lee Peltier.

The new boys were behind when Callum Wilson’s cross was knocked into the goal by Fraser.

It was so close to being 2-0 when Wilson was taken down in the box by Manga, but Cardiff backstop Neil Etheridge saved Wilson’s spot kick.

Bournemouth held the match in its hands for most of the second half, but Cardiff won a corner when Nathan Ake blocked a promising Bluebirds chance.

And Cardiff threatened for plenty of the second half, only to see the game put to bed by Wilson, who atoned for his PK miss with a stoppage time insurance goal that rolled just inside the far post.

That gave Eddie Howe‘s men the firmest of grips on all three points.

