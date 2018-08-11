WATCH: Iniesta’s sensational turn leads to Vissel Kobe goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

And now we take a quick trip to Japan, where Andres Iniesta is developing his wine business and OH… MY… GOODNESS.

The Barcelona legend, 34, scored a wonderful goal off a silky turn for his new club Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

[ MORE: Yedlin injured for Newcastle ]

Iniesta starts the play at midfield and then runs 50 yards seemingly unnoticed to get on the end of a terrific ball.

He then turns it with barely a touch, spinning to work his way into a familiar scoring position.

Wow.

😱 ¡DON Andrés Iniesta! Con 34 años se estrena en Japón con este espectacular golazo. ¡Qué calidad! pic.twitter.com/7MU67AUhOX — ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) August 11, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola