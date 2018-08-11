More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on the opening Saturday of the 2018-19 season

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Chelsea head to Huddersfield, new boys Cardiff travel to Bournemouth and Fulham host Crystal Palace, while Watford welcome Brighton & Hove Albion.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

PL AT HALF: Two for Chelsea, Pereyra scores thunder bolt

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 10:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League’s first mid-morning matches of the season have produced goals in each of four 10 a.m. ET starts.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Watford 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

The Hornets’ fourth corner of the night came off the training ground, and Roberto Pereyra got every bit of a volley from atop the box.

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan could only get a hand on the effort, smashed with plenty of venom for the best goal of the very early season.

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Chelsea

Willian‘s cross was bounced over the line by N'Golo Kante for a first Premier League goal under Maurizio Sarri. Jorginho then converted a Marcos Alonso won penalty with a cheeky roll to double the advantage.

Bournemouth 1-0 Cardiff City

Ryan Fraser scored off a Callum Wilson cross, but the latter missed a penalty kick he won to keep this a one-goal game at the break.

Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace

Former Leicester man Jeff Schulpp has the Eagles leading as the Premier League returns to Craven Cottage.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

WATCH: Iniesta’s sensational turn leads to Vissel Kobe goal

Meika Fujio/Kyodo News via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

And now we take a quick trip to Japan, where Andres Iniesta is developing his wine business and OH… MY… GOODNESS.

The Barcelona legend, 34, scored a wonderful goal off a silky turn for his new club Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

[ MORE: Yedlin injured for Newcastle ]

Iniesta starts the play at midfield and then runs 50 yards seemingly unnoticed to get on the end of a terrific ball.

He then turns it with barely a touch, spinning to work his way into a familiar scoring position.

Wow.

 

Newcastle, USMNT back Yedlin limps off after late knee injury

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It took just a little over 180 minutes for the Premier League to claim its first potentially significant injury of the season.

[ RECAP: Newcastle 1-2 Spurs ]

American right back DeAndre Yedlin needed several minutes treatment after lunging for a ball in stoppage time between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the league’s second game of the season.

Yedlin, 25, limped off the field gingerly and was shown needing help to get up stairs in the tunnel. Overall, he had a decent performance was at fault for Dele Alli‘s 18th minute goal and was quite challenged by the Englishman.

The USMNT back played in 34 matches for the Magpies last season, notching two assists and gaining plenty of plaudits from the St. James’ Park faithful.

Tottenham edge past gutsy Newcastle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Vertonghen put Spurs ahead
  • Joselu equalized soon after
  • Dele Alli scores winner
  • Rondon hits bar on debut

Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday, with Spurs battling to victory with several of their stars playing after just a few days of preseason training following the World Cup.

Jan Vertonghen gave Spurs the lead but Joselu equalized with a lovely header, then Alli also scored a header at the back post to cap a wild spell in the first half.

Spurs held on for the win despite late Newcastle pressure as Mauricio Pochettino side started off their new season with a win. And, oh yeah, Harry Kane still hasn’t scored in August.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Spurs took an early lead as Vertonghen nodded home at the back post, with the goal awarded via goal-line technology.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Yet Newcastle responded right away as Joselu finished Matt Ritchie’s cross superbly to send St James’ Park wild.

Soon they were deflated once again as Serge Aurier surged forwar22685224d and crossed for Alli to nod home and restore Tottenham’s lead.

Three goals in seven first half minutes opened the first Saturday of the new season in style.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mohamed Diame smashed the outside of the post in the second half after a wonderful piece of control, as Newcastle pushed to get back into the game.

Kenedy was then played in with a wonderful pass but got his first tough all wrong as Lloris smothered the chance.

And Lloris then saved well from Ayoze Perez from a tight angle.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs threatened to add another on the break late on but Newcastle were also creating chances. Their best fell to new loan signing Salomon Rondon but his shot deflected onto the crossbar when he was played through.

Tottenham held on for victory as they started the second-straight PL campaign with a victory at Newcastle.