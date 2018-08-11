More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Wolves, 10-man Everton in electric 2-2

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 2:23 PM EDT
Richarlison scored two goals for 10-man Everton, but Ruben Neves scored and posted an assist on the equalizer as the Toffees and Wolves drew 2-2 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Mexican international Raul Jimenez scored said equalizer, which came against an Everton side which played down a man for 50 minutes following a controversial red card to Phil Jagielka.

A boisterous Molineux settled into watching Everton having the better of early play, and Seamus Coleman forced an early save out of Rui Patricio.

Richarlison opened his account just a few minutes after collecting a yellow card. The Brazilian found Michael Keane‘s knockdown of a Leighton Baines free kick to make it 1-0 to the Toffees.

The Brazilian then led a 2v1 break, but opted for the outside of his right foot instead of the left for a cross, flubbing the chance to find Theo Walcott. Wolves broke right back, with Jordan Pickford saving a Helder Costa attempt.

The game changed wildly when Jagielka’s lunging recovery attempt of a casual touch clattered into the ankle of Diego Jota.

And Neves curled the ensuing free kick upper 90 in sensational fashion, sending the clubs to the locker rooms level at one.

The game remained even, the pouring rain certainly depriving the match of a certain amount of flow.

Two saves marked the second half as it reached the 60th minute, with Cenk Tosun denied by Patricio and Wolves’ Jimenez blocked by Pickford.

Richarlison nearly had an assist when he knocked down a cross into the path of Walcott, but the ex-Arsenal man couldn’t get purchase on his shot.

And then he put the Toffees ahead, rewarding his manager for both buying him and leaving him in the game on yellow. It was a cute curling effort inside the far post and beyond the reach of a diving Patricio.

But hold on! Neves sent a beautiful over the head of a leaping Keane, and Jimenez buried his header to make it 2-2 with 10 minutes to play.

What have we learned from PL opening weekend?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
With seven Premier League games now done and dusted on the opening weekend of the 2018-19 season and three games coming our way on Sunday, there’s plenty to digest and look forward to.

Following Manchester United’s nervy victory over Leicester City on Friday we learned plenty about the Red Devils. But what did we learn on Saturday as three new boys arrived and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham kicked off their campaigns.

Here’s a look at what stood out from the opening weekend, so far.

1. Pogba is a superstar and needs to stay at Man United
He wore the captains armband. He scored a penalty kick (after usurping Alexis Sanchez to take it) and he was deemed a “monster” from his manager Jose Mourinho. Pogba was just that against Leicester as he drove on from central midfield time and time again to show his true class and give United’s fans a glimmer of hope that he’s now found the right midfield partner in Fred and Mourinho has figured out how to get the best from him.

That said, Pogba’s comments after the game suggest he still isn’t happy at United.

“Of course it makes me proud, it makes me happy to wear this (armband) at a big club like Manchester United,” Pogba said. “Like I always say, I always give my best for the fans, for my team-mates, for the people that trust me.”

Following Mourinho’s constant critiques since he arrived in 2016 and now amid rumblings of Barcelona wanting to sign him, the World Cup winner didn’t exactly seem ecstatic after his Man of the Match display. Keeping Pogba is essential to United doing well this season as the penny seems to have dropped for the powerful midfielder and his success with France this summer seems to have returned the swagger to his game.

2. Tottenham grind out win; Kane’s drought continues
With Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris only returning back to Tottenham earlier this week, it was always going to be a disjoined display from Spurs at Newcastle. Mauricio Pochettino‘s side battled to victory on the road. Vertonghen and Alli headed home in the first half but it was a shaky display overall from Spurs as Newcastle went close on several occasions and Salomon Rondon hit the crossbar on his Magpies debut. On top of this, Harry Kane continued his weird record of not scoring a PL goal in the month of August, as it’s now 14 games all-time without scoring in August. Still, the last few times he hasn’t scored in August it worked out pretty well… 

3. Roberto Pereyra had himself a day

Watford may be quite an unfashionable team to watch at times, but Roberto Pereyra wasn’t on Saturday. The Argentine attacker scored two beauties for the Hornets as they easily beat Brighton. On the hotseat after a shaky end to last season, despite keeping Watford up after arriving in January, Javi Gracia badly needs a good start to the season. Pereyra’s beauties gave him the perfect opening weekend. 

4. Chelsea unspectacular but sturdy under Sarri
Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea got off to a winning start to the season as they beat Huddersfield and first half goals from N'Golo Kante and Jorginho set them on their way. Don’t be fooled by the scoreline as Huddersfield played well and Steve Mounie hit the bar in the first half and had some decent chances in the second half. Chelsea weren’t fluid but they looked more solid than they did against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Sarri will be pleased with the character of his squad. Bringing on Eden Hazard shows the quality they have to come as he set up Pedro for a fine third goal. They will take time to gel together but there are signs Chelsea can click under Sarri. Huddersfield isn’t an easy place to go to on opening day under a new manager who has had little time to work with his new squad. 

5. Perfect away day for Palace; Wolves the real deal 

Crystal Palace put in a fantastic away display at new boys Fulham as Palace let Fulham have the ball and two rapid counters taught the Cottagers a lesson with Schlupp and Zaha finishing off incisive counters. Textbook Roy Hodgson, and Palace. Everton’s two-goal hero Richarlison scored in each half to cap a superb debut as the Toffees dug deep after going down to 10 men in the first half and nicked a point at new boys Wolves.

Phil Jagielka‘s red card changed the game and it was debatable as he got plenty on the ball but did catch Jota and saw red for being the last man. Ruben Neves’ subsequent free kick was an absolute beauty and the atmosphere at Molineux was bouncing as the newly-promoted team proved they belong in the top-flight. For Wolves, well, they were the real deal against Everton. They fell behind to an early Richarlison goal and dragged themselves back into the game with Neves sublime on the ball. Richarlison scored a lovely second for Everton against the run of play, but Mexico’s Raul Jimenez nodded home a late equalizer to grab a point for the home side. From the stadium to their squad and manager, everything about Wolves is Premier League. Their first PL game in seven years didn’t end in victory but it proved that Wolves will have plenty of good times this season.

VIDEO: Ruben Neves with a fabulous free kick goal

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Big money signing Richarlison opened his account for Everton in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Molineux, but the highlight of the half belongs to newly-promoted Wolves and their midfield maestro Ruben Neves.

The Toffees led 1-0, but the game changed wildly when Jagielka’s lunging recovery attempt of a casual touch clattered into the ankle of Diego Jota.

And Neves curled the ensuing free kick upper 90 in sensational fashion. Jordan Pickford could only flail at the effort.

Sarri hopes Chelsea adapts to system in “two months, not three”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Chelsea didn’t have much trouble defeating Huddersfield Town in Maurizio Sarri’s Premier League debut.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Pedro all scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Blues in a back four and featuring a new midfield of Ross Barkley, Jorginho, and Kante.

[ RECAP: Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea ]

Sarri was pleased to win, but did not think the match felt like a three-goal victory.

“We are not a physical team so for 20 minutes we were in trouble but we did very well,” Sarri said. “In this moment we are not at the top of our potential but we had the capacity to suffer for 20 minutes in the first half.”

The big question around Chelsea has been how long would adapt to a very different system from Antonio Conte‘s 3-4-3.

The good news is that Sarri is teaching well, says captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

“We have been working really hard with (Sarri),” he said. “He knows what he wants and our target was to start really well which we have done and now we must get ready for Arsenal.”

So how long will it take, Maurizio?

“It depends on me and the players. I don’t know. The situation until now has been very difficult. On Monday four players from the World Cup arrived. And then on Tuesday another two, so it’s not been easy for me at the moment. Hopefully two months and not three.”

That projected month’s difference could be huge for Chelsea, whose toughest early matches (Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United) are all at home.

But for one week, the Blues looked comfortable and prepared to challenge for the Top Four.

Deeney loving Watford form: “Long may that continue”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Troy Deeney is happy with undermanned Watford’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Watford 2-0 Brighton ]

Clearly Deeney has been feeling the worries of Watford supporters, and is proud of the Hornets’ response to the sale of Richarlison to Everton.

Watford was without him, as well as unfit Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu, but that was not a problem for the Hornets in a convincing defeat of Brighton. From the BBC:

“People think we would fall apart because Richarlison left, this is a great squad,” he said. “We had a great pre-season and it showed with our fitness towards the end, so long may that continue. The gaffer has to take credit for that. We’ve been working on our intensity and it has been working and that’s why I look so skinny.”

Deeney also offered a classic quip when asked about Pereyra’s brace.

“He’s not a bad player, he played in the Champions League final,” Deeney said.

It’s a solid win for the Hornets, but also a worrying debut for the Gulls. Watford looked quite good, especially Pereyra, but Brighton offered very little. We’ll see which team’s performance was more indicative of their fate as the season continues with Watford at Burnley and Brighton hosting Manchester United.