AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File

Brazil legend Ronaldo hospitalized with pneumonia

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Scary headlines of Brazilian legend Ronaldo being in intensive care with pneumonia are fortunately not as bad as they read, according to the player.

Ronaldo says he’ll be discharged from the hospital and will head home from Ibiza on Monday after battling a strong stomach flu in Spain.

The 41-year-old scored 62 times for Brazil in 98 caps, and buried 247 club goals between Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Cruzeiro, and Corinthians.

The man who’s made it difficult to called Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo by his last name alone — at least for those of us of a certain generation — Ronaldo remains the striker who captured so many of our imaginations in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Get well soon, big man.

Southampon 0-0 Burnley: Hart continues fine start

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
  • Cork goal disallowed
  • Hart, McCarthy star
  • Ings debuts off bench

Southampton couldn’t find a way past Joe Hart, and Burnley’s only successful effort was ruled offside as the Saints and Clarets drew 0-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Hart and Saints counterpart Alex McCarthy made a number of fine saves, and Jack Cork‘s eighth minute Burnley goal found the back of the net but came back via a questionable offside flag.

Danny Ings made his debut as a substitute, and was deprived a chance from the spot when a stoppage time stamp on his leg went uncalled.

Chris Wood nodded a tame header to Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy within 90 seconds of kickoff.

Mario Lemina fouled Johann Berg Gudmundsson yards outside the 18 to give Burnley a promising free kick.

McCarthy was soon forced into a difficult save on Aaron Lennon, as the hosts were not impressive to open the match.

Saints finally got a chance in the Burnley end, with Lemina forcing Joe Hart to tip over the bar. And the move helped swing the pendulum in Southampton’s favor. A few Stuart Armstrong corners followed, and Oriol Romeu blasted a 42nd minute just wide of the frame.

Southampton asked more questions in the second half, and substitutes Mohamed Elyounoussi and Danny Ings both boosted the energy.

Elyounoussi’s 61st minute corner was cleared off the line by Ashley Westwood. Hart was again on the scene when Jack Stephens headed down toward the back post.

Lemina headed another Elyounoussi corner on goal, but Hart made another save. Ings slipped Elyounoussi on goal, and former Basel man made a cutback before James Tarkowski blocked his effort.

Lethal Liverpool wallops West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Mane bags two
  • Salah scores (again)
  • Sturridge rounds it out

New-look Liverpool appeared even more dangerous than its previous edition, scoring four goals in a decisive win over West Ham United on Sunday at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored twice in the win, Naby Keita was fantastic on debut, and both Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge found the back of the net in the win.

It was a shoulder-shrugging debut for Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham manager. What could he have done?

The Reds were very lively early, as West Ham attempted to weather the opening charge at Anfield.

Salah got the opener by running to the back post to slot Andy Robertson‘s cross-six pass into the goal after Naby Keita dribbled into space.

Fabianski made an outstanding save on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s 24th minute free kick, even if the effort may’ve simply clanged the post had the keeper not reached it.

Angelo Ogbonna swept a long ball over the top for Marko Arnautovic as the Austrian surged forward, leading to a corner collected by Alisson.

Fabianski had to collect a tame Salah header in the 37th, and then the Egyptian was stymied well by the Polish keeper following a Roberto Firmino pass to the doorstep.

If West Ham could just get to halft… whoops. Robertson spun a back post cross that could’ve easily been out for a goal kick had industrious James Milner not slid to rescue the ball and knock it into the path of Mane for a tap-in. 2-0.

An offside Mane needed just seven minutes of second half play to make it 3-0 to the hosts, pushing a shot past Fabianski off a Roberto Firmino feed.

Sturridge had been in the game for less than a half-minute when he knocked a back post corner beyond Fabianski’s reach.

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
Unai Emery’s first Premier League match finds him matching wits with Pep Guardiola and his reigning champions, as Arsenal hosts Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Emery hands a start to 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi, with Alex Maitland-Niles also in the XI. Alexandre Lacazette, Stephane Lichtsteiner, and Alex Iwobi are on the bench.

Guardiola has a load of All-Stars on the bench, with Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Vincent Kompany, and Nicolas Otamendi all listed as subs.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Holding, Lichtsteiner, Elneny, Torreira, Iwobi, Lacazette.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Agüero. Subs: Bravo, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden

WATCH: Mo Salah is back scoring Premier League goals

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 9:01 AM EDT
Liverpool was very lively early at Anfield, as West Ham attempted to weather the opening charge of the Reds during Sunday’s Premier League opener for both clubs.

Their resolves lasted about 20 minutes.

Mohamed Salah has his first goal of the season, as the Egyptian wonder picked up right where his amazing 2017-18 campaign left off with a 20th minute marker.

Salah got the opener by running to the back post to slot Andy Robertson‘s cross-six pass into the goal after Naby Keita dribbled into space.

Keita’s dribble is indicative of what the Reds could be this year, with Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane not counted on to carry the ball into those areas and instead focus on being very dangerous targets.