Brazil legend Ronaldo hospitalized with pneumonia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scary headlines of Brazilian legend Ronaldo being in intensive care with pneumonia are fortunately not as bad as they read, according to the player.

[ MORE: Liverpool clobbers West Ham ]

Ronaldo says he’ll be discharged from the hospital and will head home from Ibiza on Monday after battling a strong stomach flu in Spain.

The 41-year-old scored 62 times for Brazil in 98 caps, and buried 247 club goals between Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Cruzeiro, and Corinthians.

Amigos, tuve un cuadro de fuerte gripe en Ibiza y tuve que ser internado el viernes pero ya está todo en orden. Mañana recibo el alta y vuelvo a casa. ¡Gracias a todos/as por vuestro cariño y vuestros mensajes! — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) August 12, 2018

The man who’s made it difficult to called Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo by his last name alone — at least for those of us of a certain generation — Ronaldo remains the striker who captured so many of our imaginations in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Get well soon, big man.

Follow @NicholasMendola