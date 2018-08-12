More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Lethal Liverpool wallops West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Mane bags two
  • Salah scores (again)
  • Sturridge rounds it out

New-look Liverpool appeared even more dangerous than its previous edition, scoring four goals in a decisive win over West Ham United on Sunday at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored twice in the win, Naby Keita was fantastic on debut, and both Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge found the back of the net in the win.

It was a shoulder-shrugging debut for Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham manager. What could he have done?

The Reds were very lively early, as West Ham attempted to weather the opening charge at Anfield.

Salah got the opener by running to the back post to slot Andy Robertson‘s cross-six pass into the goal after Naby Keita dribbled into space.

Fabianski made an outstanding save on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s 24th minute free kick, even if the effort may’ve simply clanged the post had the keeper not reached it.

Angelo Ogbonna swept a long ball over the top for Marko Arnautovic as the Austrian surged forward, leading to a corner collected by Alisson.

Fabianski had to collect a tame Salah header in the 37th, and then the Egyptian was stymied well by the Polish keeper following a Roberto Firmino pass to the doorstep.

If West Ham could just get to halft… whoops. Robertson spun a back post cross that could’ve easily been out for a goal kick had industrious James Milner not slid to rescue the ball and knock it into the path of Mane for a tap-in. 2-0.

An offside Mane needed just seven minutes of second half play to make it 3-0 to the hosts, pushing a shot past Fabianski off a Roberto Firmino feed.

Sturridge had been in the game for less than a half-minute when he knocked a back post corner beyond Fabianski’s reach.

Southampon 0-0 Burnley: Hart continues fine start

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
  • Cork goal disallowed
  • Hart, McCarthy star
  • Ings debuts off bench

Southampton couldn’t find a way past Joe Hart, and Burnley’s only successful effort was ruled offside as the Saints and Clarets drew 0-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Hart and Saints counterpart Alex McCarthy made a number of fine saves, and Jack Cork‘s eighth minute Burnley goal found the back of the net but came back via a questionable offside flag.

Chris Wood nodded a tame header to Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy within 90 seconds of kickoff.

Mario Lemina fouled Johann Berg Gudmundsson yards outside the 18 to give Burnley a promising free kick.

McCarthy was soon forced into a difficult save on Aaron Lennon, as the hosts were not impressive to open the match.

Saints finally got a chance in the Burnley end, with Lemina forcing Joe Hart to tip over the bar. And the move helped swing the pendulum in Southampton’s favor. A few Stuart Armstrong corners followed, and Oriol Romeu blasted a 42nd minute just wide of the frame.

Southampton asked more questions in the second half, and substitutes Mohamed Elyounoussi and Danny Ings both boosted the energy.

Elyounoussi’s 61st minute corner was cleared off the line by Ashley Westwood. Hart was again on the scene when Jack Stephens headed down toward the back post.

Lemina headed another Elyounoussi corner on goal, but Hart made another save. Ings slipped Elyounoussi on goal, and former Basel man made a cutback before James Tarkowski blocked his effort.

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
Unai Emery’s first Premier League match finds him matching wits with Pep Guardiola and his reigning champions, as Arsenal hosts Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Emery hands a start to 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi, with Alex Maitland-Niles also in the XI. Alexandre Lacazette, Stephane Lichtsteiner, and Alex Iwobi are on the bench.

Guardiola has a load of All-Stars on the bench, with Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Vincent Kompany, and Nicolas Otamendi all listed as subs.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Holding, Lichtsteiner, Elneny, Torreira, Iwobi, Lacazette.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Agüero. Subs: Bravo, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden

WATCH: Mo Salah is back scoring Premier League goals

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 9:01 AM EDT
Liverpool was very lively early at Anfield, as West Ham attempted to weather the opening charge of the Reds during Sunday’s Premier League opener for both clubs.

Their resolves lasted about 20 minutes.

Mohamed Salah has his first goal of the season, as the Egyptian wonder picked up right where his amazing 2017-18 campaign left off with a 20th minute marker.

Salah got the opener by running to the back post to slot Andy Robertson‘s cross-six pass into the goal after Naby Keita dribbled into space.

Keita’s dribble is indicative of what the Reds could be this year, with Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane not counted on to carry the ball into those areas and instead focus on being very dangerous targets.

Pogba makes eyebrow-raising comments on Man Utd

AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 8:23 AM EDT
Paul Pogba made his Friday post-game comments on camera, but saved his more controversial thoughts for the under embargo mixed zone media.

That means that some pointed words from the World Cup winner are hitting the Internet two days later, and they certainly invite questions about his boss Jose Mourinho and future at Manchester United.

Pogba was very good in Friday’s 2-0 win over Leicester City, admitting it was tough with a short preseason and then Tweeting that he’ll “always give my best to fans and teammates” while omitting a certain Portuguese man.

He then went for the fiery response. From the BBC:

“If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best … There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

And in case those lines didn’t raise the eyebrows, here’s his answer when asked about the difference between playing for United and hitting the pitch for his national team.

“I still enjoying playing football but like I said, when you are comfortable or confident and are good in the head, it’s going to be easier.”

Pogba did say that he loves United and wearing the arm band for his club, but he certainly has taken some shine off a good season-opening salvo fired by his club.

There’s no doubt that Mourinho’s comments about Pogba’s focus affected the midfielder — how could they not? — but the player is clearly not content to let sleeping dogs lie.

A fracture between Pogba and Mourinho threatens to undermine United’s season, especially early. And aside from an Aug. 27 visit from Spurs, the Red Devils’ start to the season lines them up for a lot of points.

Certainly there are hints that this is part of a major blow-up, and Pogba still could get big money offers from abroad as Spain, Italy, and Germany’s transfer windows remain open.

No one doubts that Mourinho can teach a system and shine tactically, but this is a test for his interpersonal skills straight out of FIFA’s “The Journey” video game. Will Jose Mourinho be able to make things smooth at Old Trafford?