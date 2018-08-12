More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: Sporting Kansas City / @SportingKC

MLS roundup: SKC, VAN get huge road wins; RBNY trim the gap

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2018, 7:05 AM EDT
Between now and the end of the regular season, with every game comes a bit of added pressure of consequence as the MLS playoff race is officially underway…

Los Angeles FC 0-2 Sporting Kansas CityFULL HIGHLIGHTS

“Six-pointers” don’t get much more obvious than Saturday’s matchup between LAFC and Sporting KC, two sides who entered the weekend in fourth and third place, respectively, with the same points total (36) and numbers of wins (10). Thanks to results elsewhere, the winner would climb into second place — just three points back of Western Conference leaders FC Dallas — and the loser would tumble to fifth place, suddenly just three points clear of the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

Sporting got goals from Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez (penalty kick) either side of halftime to hand the expansion side its first-ever loss at Banc of California Stadium. After fighting through an injury crisis for the better part of the last two months, Peter Vermes’ side is nearly 100 percent healthy at the right time of the season — Felipe Gutierrez and Johnny Russell returned from injuries; Roger Espinoza returned from suspension; and Krisztian Nemeth returned to KC in a trade this week. The West is far from over.

Portland Timbers 1-2 Vancouver WhitecapsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Speaking of the West being a jumbled mess, Portland’s home loss to Vancouver means the Timbers dropped from second to third, and just four points now separate third and sixth place. Most notably, their unbeaten run of 15 games is no more, and at the hands of a Cascadia rival. The Whitecaps, meanwhile, moved to within two points of sixth-place Real Salt Lake after extending their current run to three games without defeat (two wins).

Kei Kamara (14th minute) and Cristian Techera (43rd) gave the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead, and though Diego Valeri converted a penalty kick in the 71st minute, Carl Robinson’s side left Providence Park with all three points.

Chicago Fire 0-1 New York Red BullsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the only goal (the 101st of his MLS career) in a drab affair (13 total shots, 4 on target) at Toyota Park. A win is a win, though, and this particular win moves Chris Armas’s side to within one point of Atlanta United (48), leaders in the Supporters’ Shield race. The Red Bulls have a game in hand on the Five Stripes.

Elsewhere in MLS action

LA Galaxy 2-2 Minnesota United — HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Crew SC 1-0 Houston Dynamo — HIGHLIGHTS
New England Revolution 2-3 Philadelphia Union — HIGHLIGHTS
Real Salt Lake 1-1 Montreal Impact — HIGHLIGHTS
Colorado Rapids 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes — HIGHLIGHTS

Ligue 1: Falcao paces Monaco; Vieira loses on Nice debut

Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressAug 11, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Radamel Falcao came off the bench to score and set up another goal as Monaco opened its French league campaign with a 3-1 win at Nantes on Saturday.

A dull match quickly improved when Falcao came on midway through the second half. The veteran Colombia striker immediately started combining well with Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic, who set up a headed goal for attacking midfielder Rony Lopes with a deflected cross in the 69th minute.

With 10 minutes left, Falcao gathered a high ball near halfway and intelligently flicked the ball over his head into the path of Jovetic, who scored with a cool finish.

Three minutes later, Falcao was celebrating after tapping in Samuel Grandsir’s low cross from the right, after Grandsir was freed by Jovetic’s measured pass inside the penalty area.

“Falcao is an important player for us, it’s easier when you have players of his quality,” Lopes said. “We didn’t play well in the first half.”

Nantes salvaged some pride through striker Emiliano Sala’s goal in the second minute of injury time.

In Friday’s season-opening match, attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet scored twice as Marseille beat Toulouse 4-0.

Patrick Vieira’s first match in charge of Nice ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Reims.

The former France and Arsenal midfielder was not helped by the fact he had no recognized striker, with Mario Balotelli – last season’s top scorer – suspended and Alassane Plea sold during the offseason.

That left Vieira with midfielder Bassem Srarfi as a makeshift forward – and the Tunisia international was ineffective.

Midfield counterpart Moussa Doumbia scored for Reims after just three minutes.

Sevilla threaten to quit Super Cup if Barca field “improper lineup”

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Andy EdwardsAug 11, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
The 2018-19 Spanish Supercopa is in danger of being boycotted and abandoned by Sevilla, should their opponents on Sunday, Barcelona, field what they deem “an improper lineup” made of up too many non-European Union players.

The limit for non-EU players for La Liga fixtures is three. The same limit was previously applied to — or, at least thought to have been — the Supercopa, which pits the previous season’s league and Copa del Rey winners against one another. Since Barcelona won both trophies last season, Copa runners-up Sevilla are slated to face the Blaugrana in Tangier, Morocco.

Sevilla released the following statement on Saturday:

“Sevilla FC is surprised by the Spanish football federation’s statement 24 hours before the Supercopa.

“It has been stated that as many non-EU players as desired can be registered. In their last notice for the 18-19 season, only three were due to be permitted, without exception.

“The club’s legal department is studying the matter and should FC Barcelona submit a team with more than three non-EU players, it would present possible ground for withdrawal on account an improper lineup.”

Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur are expected to be the three non-EU players selected by Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, but the Catalan club has traveled a fourth, defender Marlon, leading Sevilla to make the above claims and threats. The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez — South American-born superstars — are EU citizens after years of living on the continent. Philippe Coutinho is also said to have recently received a Portuguese passport through his wife.

FOLLOW LIVE: West contenders LAFC, SKC face off; POR vs. VAN

Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 11, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
As August begins to fly by and September pokes its head over the horizon, the realization that the playoff race has begun in MLS grows clearer and clearer.

Saturday’s two biggest games feature four sides from the Western Conference, where the jockeying for playoff position has already begun. Take, for instance, Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC, who after 22 games each find themselves level on 36 points in third and fourth place, respectively, tied with 10 wins and separated by just two in the goal-differential column. Peter Vermes’ and Bob Bradley‘s sides face off on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET) at Banc of California Stadium. The winner could apply real pressure, if not leapfrog, the team just one point ahead of them in second place. Krisztian Nemeth is expected to make his re-debut for Sporting KC, as a center forward, after he was re-acquired in a trade on Monday.

That team just so happens to be the Portland Timbers, who have one of their Cascadia rivals, the Vancouver Whitecaps, visiting Providence Park tonight. More so than the other three, Vancouver find themselves fighting for their playoff lives, as they’d be watching from home if the postseason began today. The gap between seventh-place Vancouver and sixth-place Real Salt Lake is currently four points. On the other side, the 11 p.m. ET kickoff represents a massive opportunity for the Timbers to make good on one of the two games in hand they currently possess over first-place FC Dallas. A win would cut the gap to just two points.

Full MLS schedule

Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — 8:30 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 9 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Montreal Impact — 10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 11 p.m. ET

Silva delighted, has “no doubts” about Richarlison after debut

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 11, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Everton plopped down a club-record $65 million to sign Richarlison this summer, a designation and a price which has loomed large over so many record signings before him.

The 21-year-old Brazilian winger seemed wholly unfazed and unaware of the lofty expectations heaped upon him on Saturday, though, as he made his Toffees debut and bagged a brace in his new side’s 2-2 draw with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After the game, new Everton boss Marco Silva — who worked with Richarlison last season when they were each at Watford, and ultimately made him the priority of the summer after moving to Goodison Park — said he “doesn’t have doubts” about the quality of the player, nor his commitment to the cause. The two goals were great, clearly, but it’s far from his only contribution to the team, according to Silva — quotes from the BBC:

“I don’t have doubts. Even when Richarlison doesn’t scorem he works really hard to help his team. I’m sure the fans will be proud of him.

“He did very well. He worked hard, which is what I expect from him.”

Richarlison started the 2017-18 season, his first in England, very brightly while working under Silva’s direction, but his production — at least the goals — dried up pretty quickly following the manager’s departure in January. Even still, Richarlison appeared in all 38 of Watford’s Premier League games. His transfer price rose from $14 million to $65 million in the span of 12 months.