More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti

Pogba makes eyebrow-raising comments on Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 8:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba made his Friday post-game comments on camera, but saved his more controversial thoughts for the under embargo mixed zone media.

That means that some pointed words from the World Cup winner are hitting the Internet two days later, and they certainly invite questions about his boss Jose Mourinho and future at Manchester United.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 2-1 Leicester City ]

Pogba was very good in Friday’s 2-0 win over Leicester City, admitting it was tough with a short preseason and then Tweeting that he’ll “always give my best to fans and teammates” while omitting a certain Portuguese man.

He then went for the fiery response. From the BBC:

“If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best … There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

And in case those lines didn’t raise the eyebrows, here’s his answer when asked about the difference between playing for United and hitting the pitch for his national team.

“I still enjoying playing football but like I said, when you are comfortable or confident and are good in the head, it’s going to be easier.”

Pogba did say that he loves United and wearing the arm band for his club, but he certainly has taken some shine off a good season-opening salvo fired by his club.

There’s no doubt that Mourinho’s comments about Pogba’s focus affected the midfielder — how could they not? — but the player is clearly not content to let sleeping dogs lie.

A fracture between Pogba and Mourinho threatens to undermine United’s season, especially early. And aside from an Aug. 27 visit from Spurs, the Red Devils’ start to the season lines them up for a lot of points.

Certainly there are hints that this is part of a major blow-up, and Pogba still could get big money offers from abroad as Spain, Italy, and Germany’s transfer windows remain open.

No one doubts that Mourinho can teach a system and shine tactically, but this is a test for his interpersonal skills straight out of FIFA’s “The Journey” video game. Will Jose Mourinho be able to make things smooth at Old Trafford?

WATCH: Mo Salah is back scoring Premier League goals

By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 9:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool was very lively early at Anfield, as West Ham attempted to weather the opening charge of the Reds during Sunday’s Premier League opener for both clubs.

Their resolves lasted about 20 minutes.

[ STREAM: Liverpool vs. West Ham ]

Mohamed Salah has his first goal of the season, as the Egyptian wonder picked up right where his amazing 2017-18 campaign left off with a 20th minute marker.

Salah got the opener by running to the back post to slot Andy Robertson‘s cross-six pass into the goal after Naby Keita dribbled into space.

Keita’s dribble is indicative of what the Reds could be this year, with Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane not counted on to carry the ball into those areas and instead focus on being very dangerous targets.

Watch Live: Liverpool-West Ham, Saints-Burnley

Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 12, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Sunday morning games kick start the Premier League season’s third day, leading into the 11 a.m. meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The more attractive of the two sees star-packed Liverpool hosting Manuel Pellegrini‘s reinforced West Ham United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Naby Keita and Alisson debut for Liverpool, while West Ham has new boys Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson, and Ryan Fredericks in the Starting XI.

[ STREAM: Liverpool vs. West Ham live ]

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Karius, Clyne, Fabinho, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri.

West Ham: Fabianski, Rice, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Anderson, Noble, Wilshere, Masuaku, Antonio, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Obiang, Hernandez, Yarmolenko, Diop.

Saints and Burnley are squaring off at St. Mary’s, with new Southampton men Jannik Vestergaard and Stuart Armstrong debuting against a Clarets side which played Thursday in the Europa League (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET online via NBC Sports Gold).

[ STREAM: Southampton vs. Burnley live ]

LINEUPS

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Romeu, Lemina, Armstrong, Redmond, Austin. Subs: Gunn, Bednarek, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Ings, Gabbiadini.

BurnleyHart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Vokes, Barnes, Gibson, Walters, Bardsley

MLS roundup: SKC, VAN get huge road wins; RBNY trim the gap

Photo credit: Sporting Kansas City / @SportingKC
By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2018, 7:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Between now and the end of the regular season, with every game comes a bit of added pressure of consequence as the MLS playoff race is officially underway…

[ MORE: Austin MLS stadium vote delayed until next week ]

Los Angeles FC 0-2 Sporting Kansas CityFULL HIGHLIGHTS

“Six-pointers” don’t get much more obvious than Saturday’s matchup between LAFC and Sporting KC, two sides who entered the weekend in fourth and third place, respectively, with the same points total (36) and numbers of wins (10). Thanks to results elsewhere, the winner would climb into second place — just three points back of Western Conference leaders FC Dallas — and the loser would tumble to fifth place, suddenly just three points clear of the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

Sporting got goals from Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez (penalty kick) either side of halftime to hand the expansion side its first-ever loss at Banc of California Stadium. After fighting through an injury crisis for the better part of the last two months, Peter Vermes’ side is nearly 100 percent healthy at the right time of the season — Felipe Gutierrez and Johnny Russell returned from injuries; Roger Espinoza returned from suspension; and Krisztian Nemeth returned to KC in a trade this week. The West is far from over.

Portland Timbers 1-2 Vancouver WhitecapsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Speaking of the West being a jumbled mess, Portland’s home loss to Vancouver means the Timbers dropped from second to third, and just four points now separate third and sixth place. Most notably, their unbeaten run of 15 games is no more, and at the hands of a Cascadia rival. The Whitecaps, meanwhile, moved to within two points of sixth-place Real Salt Lake after extending their current run to three games without defeat (two wins).

Kei Kamara (14th minute) and Cristian Techera (43rd) gave the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead, and though Diego Valeri converted a penalty kick in the 71st minute, Carl Robinson’s side left Providence Park with all three points.

Chicago Fire 0-1 New York Red BullsFULL HIGHLIGHTS

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the only goal (the 101st of his MLS career) in a drab affair (13 total shots, 4 on target) at Toyota Park. A win is a win, though, and this particular win moves Chris Armas’s side to within one point of Atlanta United (48), leaders in the Supporters’ Shield race. The Red Bulls have a game in hand on the Five Stripes.

Elsewhere in MLS action

LA Galaxy 2-2 Minnesota United — HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Crew SC 1-0 Houston Dynamo — HIGHLIGHTS
New England Revolution 2-3 Philadelphia Union — HIGHLIGHTS
Real Salt Lake 1-1 Montreal Impact — HIGHLIGHTS
Colorado Rapids 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes — HIGHLIGHTS

Ligue 1: Falcao paces Monaco; Vieira loses on Nice debut

Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP
Associated PressAug 11, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Radamel Falcao came off the bench to score and set up another goal as Monaco opened its French league campaign with a 3-1 win at Nantes on Saturday.

A dull match quickly improved when Falcao came on midway through the second half. The veteran Colombia striker immediately started combining well with Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic, who set up a headed goal for attacking midfielder Rony Lopes with a deflected cross in the 69th minute.

With 10 minutes left, Falcao gathered a high ball near halfway and intelligently flicked the ball over his head into the path of Jovetic, who scored with a cool finish.

Three minutes later, Falcao was celebrating after tapping in Samuel Grandsir’s low cross from the right, after Grandsir was freed by Jovetic’s measured pass inside the penalty area.

“Falcao is an important player for us, it’s easier when you have players of his quality,” Lopes said. “We didn’t play well in the first half.”

Nantes salvaged some pride through striker Emiliano Sala’s goal in the second minute of injury time.

In Friday’s season-opening match, attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet scored twice as Marseille beat Toulouse 4-0.

Patrick Vieira’s first match in charge of Nice ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Reims.

The former France and Arsenal midfielder was not helped by the fact he had no recognized striker, with Mario Balotelli – last season’s top scorer – suspended and Alassane Plea sold during the offseason.

That left Vieira with midfielder Bassem Srarfi as a makeshift forward – and the Tunisia international was ineffective.

Midfield counterpart Moussa Doumbia scored for Reims after just three minutes.