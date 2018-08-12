More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Ronaldo made Juventus fans wait only eight minutes for first goal

Associated PressAug 12, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
VILLAR PEROSA, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo made Juventus fans wait only eight minutes before scoring his first goal for the club in a traditional pre-season friendly against the team’s “B″ side on Sunday.

Ronaldo finished with his usual confidence and poise after latching onto a looping pass over the midfield from attacking midfelder Federico Bernardeschi. Ronaldo took one touch to cushion the ball and then casually thumped it into the left corner. Ten minutes later, he pressured Riccardo Capellini into an own-goal to make it 2-0 to the Bianconero, the name given to Juventus because of its famed white-and-black jersey.

Juventus fans gathering to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Villar Perosa — in a rural area of Piedmont in northern Italy — held up banners. One said “Welcome Ronaldo” and another had his face on it and simply read CR7, in reference to the jersey number Ronaldo made famous as a Real Madrid player.

Ronaldo stunned Madrid fans last month when he joined Juventus for an Italian league record sum of $128 million. The 33-year-old Portugal international will likely make his proper debut in Juve’s first league match of the season at Chievo Verona next Saturday.

He moved from Manchester United to Madrid in 2009, and became the Spanish club’s all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 matches. He helped Madrid win four Champions Leagues titles — beating Juventus in the final in 2017 — and also won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the European Championship in 2016, also won the Champions League at Manchester United as well as three Premier League titles and the FA Cup with the Red Devils.

Juventus has won the last seven league titles but has fallen just short in Europe, also losing the Champions League final in 2015 to Barcelona.

The storied Italian club hopes signing Ronaldo will help it add to the European Cups it won in 1985 and ’96. Juventus has lost five finals since its last European Cup success.

Pep Guardiola‘s men had a few hiccups in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal, but overall were on cruise control.

The 2-0 victory came with goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, and perhaps most notably with Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, and Vincent Kompany on the bench.

The less than full strength unit still waltzed to the win, out shooting Arsenal 17-9 with 58 percent possession (numbers which aren’t a bad sign for the Gunners either, it must be noted).

Good stuff, says Pep.

“The first game was complicated away at Arsenal, and we played at a high level considering the physical condition of so many players who arrived late. It’s a first step, so keep going.”

“Yes. We have a lot of players with a lack of condition but we are more than two seasons together and know what to do. We made a good performance in general and day by day we will get better and better. I am privileged to be manager of Manchester City. We try to do our best always. Manchester City have given me a fantastic squad. I cannot complain for one minute.”

Of note, Benjamin Mendy had two assists and Pep had this little nugget for his gregarious and very talented left back.

We’ll just leave this here with you.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech had himself an adventure on Sunday, playing the ball out of the back far more than his usual routine at club level.

But that’s how new Gunners boss Unai Emery wanted to attack Manchester City in what became a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions.

The philosophy made sense to Cech, who spoke with NBCSN’s broadcast team of Arlo White, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe on the Emirates Stadium pitch after the final whistle.

“When you play a long ball you don’t always win the second ball,” Cech said. “We didn’t want them to have the comfort of them always starting with the ball. … They are used to pressing really high. They do it really well so at times we put ourselves under pressure but it’s a work in progress. Although we lost today, it’s going to give us a lot of positive thinking for the next game.”

Naturally, Cech was also quizzed about playing for Emery after three seasons under longtime Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

“Arsene is more about leaving the freedom to the players to decide how they want to do the actions, how they feel in that moment,” Cech said. “With Unai, we work specifically we want to do and how we want to do it. Obviously we had a big task today to do the same thing we worked on since the beginning of preseason. I thought we did it pretty well.”

Arsenal’s text match comes Saturday at Chelsea, Cech’s old team. Another performance like this, and Cech may have to give way to Bernd Leno when West Ham visits on Aug. 25.

  • Sterling, B. Silva score
  • Maitland-Niles limps off
  • Mendy sets up two
  • De Bruyne, Sane start on bench

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored in each half as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

Plenty of big names were on the bench to start the game, with Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Alexandre Lacazette all waiting to enter the fray.

Benjamin Mendy set up both of Man City’s goals.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery handed a surprise start to 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi, while Man City manager Pep Guardiola left Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench.

The game itself began with a surprising early chance for Aaron Ramsey which perhaps caught the Welshman himself offguard, his outside of the boot shot arriving safely to Ederson.

Raheem Sterling saw an early yellow card for a reckless tackle on Guendouzi’s ankle.

Petr Cech punched a Kyle Walker cross out for a corner in the eighth minute, and would have to stop Sterling at the other post within a minute.

Sterling got the opener in the 14th minute, ripping a shot through the packed-in Arsenal defense. It took the smallest turn off a defender, but appeared destined for the goal regardless of deflection.

Cech almost scored an amazing own goal when he turned a back pass from Guendouzi just past his far post.

Sokratis then saw yellow for a takedown of Sergio Aguero on the edge of the box following a poor giveaway from Granit Xhaka.

The ensuing Riyad Mahrez free kick nearly found the corner far and low, but Cech palmed it. Aymeric Laporte‘s effort at the rebound was stymied, and the defender took a cleat from Cech before colliding with the goal post.

Alex Maitland-Niles needed to leave the match in he 32nd minute, walking off gingerly, but had to stay at left back while a replacement was readied by Emery. Stephane Lichtsteiner relieved Maitland-Niles in the 35th.

Ramsey led a rare Arsenal charge in the 33rd minute, moved by Mesut Ozil to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who couldn’t get room to shoot past John Stones.

Mahrez couldn’t get enough of a bend on a left-footed effort in the 42nd minute, well-watched by Lichtsteiner and Sokratis.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tried to steal an equalizer with a rare touch, but his rip was well wide of the goal.

A Guendouzi error sent Aguero on a 50-yard run toward Cech, and the Argentine took a shot rather than pass left to De Bruyne.

The complaints were quickly forgotten in a haze of Bernardo-inspired celebration, as the Portuguese attacked beat Cech with an 16-yard bid.

Jurgen Klopp did not start Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Jordan Henderson in Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham United on Sunday, but he will soon, don’t worry.

That’s the message from the Reds’ boss to his newly-deep squad of players: I might’ve not used you today, but someone else will be in your shoes next time around.

“It’s only the middle of August and then in September the games will come,” Klopp said. “The future of football will be rotation. We need to be ready and have that quality. … I told the boys one or two could be disappointed but that will change, if they make the best of their time.”

As for the match itself, Liverpool looked the part of genuine title challengers. Naby Keita was as advertised, and — thanks to a lack of shots from West Ham — it’s hard to tell whether Alisson is the answer in goal.

“It was good, not surprisingly good, but it was better than I could have expected because I saw a lot of pre-season hope on the pitch,” Klopp said.

He’s keeping it all in perspective: