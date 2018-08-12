More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Rooney saves the day defensively, sets up DCU’s stoppage-time winner

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Luciano Acosta was the man that scored the hat trick in D.C. United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Orlando City SC at Audi Field on Sunday, but his three goals will fade to an afterthought following Wayne Rooney‘s unbelievable stoppage-time heroics (watch below). United had failed, for more than 35 minutes, to capitalize on their man advantage following Cristian Higuita’s 55th-minute red card and a disappointing draw looked inevitable, but Rooney came through with the best play in the game the season league history to not only save the day on one end of the field, but to then win it on the other end. Now, two points are all that stand in the way of United getting out of the Eastern Conference cellar. Orlando City, on the other hand, couldn’t afford to throw away anymore points if they hope to qualify for the playoffs — for the first time in franchise history — in 2018. James O’Connor’s side certainly can’t afford to throw away anymore points due to self-inflicted wounds — say, for instance, dismissals for petulant conduct. Alas, such was reality for the Lions on Sunday.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

45’+4 — Acosta beats Bendik at the near post for 1-0 — Rooney just sees and reacts to the game faster than anyone else on the field, and it shows most clearly during seemingly innocuous moments. Take, for instance, this simple, first-time lay-off to Acosta. No second touch required, just move the ball on as quickly as possible. Goal.

55′ — Higuita sees red for throwing an elbow — Higuita didn’t need to throw an elbow at the head of an opponent, but he did anyway. Higuita didn’t need to leave his own — and his team’s — fate to be decided by referee JC Rivero, but he did anyway.

64′ — Acosta times his run and finishes at the back post — It was close — like, really close — but Acosta is probably, based upon the best angles available for viewing, onside. The ball from Yamil Asad couldn’t have been played better.

71′ — Dwyer times his run, lifts it over Ousted — Speaking of timing runs perfectly, Dwyer did just that in order to stay onside and get on the end of Rosell’s through ball. The finish over top of David Ousted was emphatic.

90’+6 — Rooney saves the day on one end, wins it on the other — Do you still think Rooney is in MLS just to collect a large paycheck without putting in much effort? Watch his game-saving tackle, followed by the pinpoint diagonal ball from 50 yards, then answer that question.

Man of the match: Luciano Acosta

Goalscorers: Acosta (45’+4, 64, 90+6′), Ousted (50′ – OG), Dwyer (71′)

Messi wins record 33rd title as Barcelona lift Super Cup

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Associated PressAug 12, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Lionel Messi won his 33rd title with Barcelona on Sunday to become the most successful player in the Catalan club’s history.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup as Messi overtook Andres Iniesta, who had 32 titles when he left this summer for the Japanese league.

Ousmane Dembele scored a late winning goal with a blistering strike from outside the area. The 21-year-old France winger stunned Sevilla’s defense with a right-footed shot that hit the underside of the crossbar in the 78th minute.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a penalty kick from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder in the 89th after Ter Stegen fouled former Barcelona forward Aleix Vidal.

Pablo Sarabia opened for Sevilla in the ninth, when the video assistant referee overruled an offside call in the first use of VAR in Spanish competition.

Gerard Pique equalized three minutes before halftime when he finished off a free kick by Messi that hit the post and ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik — and again off the upright — before falling to the Barcelona defender.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal debuted for Barcelona as a late substitute.

The Super Cup is played between the previous season’s league and Copa del Rey winners. Since Barcelona won both competitions, Sevilla played the match as the Copa runners-up after losing 5-0 in last season’s cup final to Barcelona.

Played in Tangier, Morocco, this was the first Spanish Super Cup held outside Spain and the first time it was played as a single match, instead of a two-leg series.

NYCFC hold off 10-man TFC to make Shield race even tighter

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): In a battle of two teams chock-full of stars, the marquee names made the greatest impact — for better and for worse — in a battle of Eastern Conference titans on Sunday. New York City FC topped Toronto FC, 3-2 at Yankee Stadium, on the back of goals scored by established superstar David Villa and rapidly rising star Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (twice). On the other side, Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez got the goals for TFC, but it was another of the Reds’ highly paid stars, Jozy Altidore, who will go down as the goat for his 11th-minute red card. Altidore, seemingly frustrated after Alexander Callens won a midfield battle between the two players, kicked out at the NYCFC defender with the ball already out of play. Referee Chico Grajeda made the only correct decision, showing Altidore the red card for violent conduct. NYCFC’s victory returns them to level footing (47 points) with the New York Red Bulls (though, still behind on tiebreakers) for second place in the East, one point back of first-place Atlanta United. TFC, the defending champions with largely the exact same roster as last season, sit ninth, now seven points back of the sixth and final playoff place after Montreal and Philadelphia picked up points on Saturday.

Three Four moments that mattered

11′ — Altidore’s petulance earns him an early shower — Frustrations are becoming very, very visible in Toronto.

15′ — Villa makes it 1-0 minutes later — It doesn’t matter if Anton Tinnerholm hit his shot 90 degrees into the wrong direction (he was still credited with the assist), because Villa clean up the mess and go it alone.

27′ — Giovinco finishes some slick build-up for 1-1 — Up a man or down a man, it doesn’t really affect the brilliance that is Sebastian Giovinco. Michael Bradley and Vazquez weren’t bad in quickly progressing the ball either, and the Atomic Ant made a pretty difficult finish look easy.

88′ — Tajouri-Shradi smashes a volley for the winner — From nothing, to something, very quickly.

Man of the match: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Goalscorers: Villa (15′), Giovinco (27′), Tajouri-Shradi (36′, 88′), Vazquez (51′)

VIDEO: USMNT’s Weah scores first Ligue 1 goal in goofy fashion

By Andy EdwardsAug 12, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
Attention, ladies and gentlemen: the Tim Weah hype train has left the station for good. It is never, ever coming back.

Last season, the 18-year-old U.S. men’s national team attacker worked his way into one of the deepest, richest squads in the world — that of Paris Saint-Germain. Weah, the son of legendary Liberian striker-turned-president George Weah, bagged his first goal in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, capping off PSG’s 3-0 victory over Caen at the Parc des Princes.

Weah’s first league goal, which came seven minutes after he entered the game as a substitute (replacing Neymar), wasn’t exactly conventional — nor was it pretty, by any means — but it counts all the same when you get on the scoresheet alongside Neymar.

The ball way played back to Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba, who took his sweet time before either playing the ball out or booting it up the field. Samba, it would appear, miscalculated the rate at which a player of Weah’s pace could close a gap of 10 or 15 yards. The result was, essentially, Weah taking the ball off Samba’s foot three yards in front of goal and bundling it over the line to complete the defending French champions’ 3-0 victory on opening day.

As will pretty regularly be the case anytime Weah does something of note during his career, the goal made a bit of history.

Ronaldo made Juventus fans wait only eight minutes for first goal

Associated PressAug 12, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
VILLAR PEROSA, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo made Juventus fans wait only eight minutes before scoring his first goal for the club in a traditional pre-season friendly against the team’s “B″ side on Sunday.

Ronaldo finished with his usual confidence and poise after latching onto a looping pass over the midfield from attacking midfelder Federico Bernardeschi. Ronaldo took one touch to cushion the ball and then casually thumped it into the left corner. Ten minutes later, he pressured Riccardo Capellini into an own-goal to make it 2-0 to the Bianconero, the name given to Juventus because of its famed white-and-black jersey.

Juventus fans gathering to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Villar Perosa — in a rural area of Piedmont in northern Italy — held up banners. One said “Welcome Ronaldo” and another had his face on it and simply read CR7, in reference to the jersey number Ronaldo made famous as a Real Madrid player.

Ronaldo stunned Madrid fans last month when he joined Juventus for an Italian league record sum of $128 million. The 33-year-old Portugal international will likely make his proper debut in Juve’s first league match of the season at Chievo Verona next Saturday.

He moved from Manchester United to Madrid in 2009, and became the Spanish club’s all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 matches. He helped Madrid win four Champions Leagues titles — beating Juventus in the final in 2017 — and also won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the European Championship in 2016, also won the Champions League at Manchester United as well as three Premier League titles and the FA Cup with the Red Devils.

Juventus has won the last seven league titles but has fallen just short in Europe, also losing the Champions League final in 2015 to Barcelona.

The storied Italian club hopes signing Ronaldo will help it add to the European Cups it won in 1985 and ’96. Juventus has lost five finals since its last European Cup success.