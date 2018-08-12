Southampon 0-0 Burnley: Hart continues fine start

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cork goal disallowed

Hart, McCarthy star

Ings debuts off bench

Southampton couldn’t find a way past Joe Hart, and Burnley’s only successful effort was ruled offside as the Saints and Clarets drew 0-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Hart and Saints counterpart Alex McCarthy made a number of fine saves, and Jack Cork‘s eighth minute Burnley goal found the back of the net but came back via a questionable offside flag.

Chris Wood nodded a tame header to Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy within 90 seconds of kickoff.

Mario Lemina fouled Johann Berg Gudmundsson yards outside the 18 to give Burnley a promising free kick.

McCarthy was soon forced into a difficult save on Aaron Lennon, as the hosts were not impressive to open the match.

Saints finally got a chance in the Burnley end, with Lemina forcing Joe Hart to tip over the bar. And the move helped swing the pendulum in Southampton’s favor. A few Stuart Armstrong corners followed, and Oriol Romeu blasted a 42nd minute just wide of the frame.

7' Burnley have the ball in the back of the net, Westwood picks out Cork in the area, but the former Saints man was flagged offside, a very tight one!. 0-0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 12, 2018

Southampton asked more questions in the second half, and substitutes Mohamed Elyounoussi and Danny Ings both boosted the energy.

Elyounoussi’s 61st minute corner was cleared off the line by Ashley Westwood. Hart was again on the scene when Jack Stephens headed down toward the back post.

Lemina headed another Elyounoussi corner on goal, but Hart made another save. Ings slipped Elyounoussi on goal, and former Basel man made a cutback before James Tarkowski blocked his effort.

