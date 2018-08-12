[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Weah scores first Ligue 1 goal in goofy fashion ]

Attention, ladies and gentlemen: the Tim Weah hype train has left the station for good. It is never, ever coming back.

[ MORE: Ronaldo made Juventus fans wait only eight minutes for first goal ]

Last season, the 18-year-old U.S. men’s national team attacker worked his way into one of the deepest, richest squads in the world — that of Paris Saint-Germain. Weah, the son of legendary Liberian striker-turned-president George Weah, bagged his first goal in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, capping off PSG’s 3-0 victory over Caen at the Parc des Princes.

Weah’s first league goal, which came seven minutes after he entered the game as a substitute (replacing Neymar), wasn’t exactly conventional — nor was it pretty, by any means — but it counts all the same when you get on the scoresheet alongside Neymar.

[ MORE: Pogba makes eyebrow-raising comments about Man United ]

The ball way played back to Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba, who took his sweet time before either playing the ball out or booting it up the field. Samba, it would appear, miscalculated the rate at which a player of Weah’s pace could close a gap of 10 or 15 yards. The result was, essentially, Weah taking the ball off Samba’s foot three yards in front of goal and bundling it over the line to complete the defending French champions’ 3-0 victory on opening day.

As will pretty regularly be the case anytime Weah does something of note during his career, the goal made a bit of history.

Timothy Weah scored this evening in PSG's 3-0 win over Caen. Timothy & his father George become the 2nd father-son combo to have scored for PSG, after Jean & Youri Djorkaeff. (Opta) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 12, 2018

Follow @AndyEdMLS