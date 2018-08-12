Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mane bags two

Salah scores (again)

Sturridge rounds it out

New-look Liverpool appeared even more dangerous than its previous edition, scoring four goals in a decisive win over West Ham United on Sunday at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored twice in the win, Naby Keita was fantastic on debut, and both Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge found the back of the net in the win.

It was a shoulder-shrugging debut for Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham manager. What could he have done?

The Reds were very lively early, as West Ham attempted to weather the opening charge at Anfield.

Salah got the opener by running to the back post to slot Andy Robertson‘s cross-six pass into the goal after Naby Keita dribbled into space.

Fabianski made an outstanding save on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s 24th minute free kick, even if the effort may’ve simply clanged the post had the keeper not reached it.

Angelo Ogbonna swept a long ball over the top for Marko Arnautovic as the Austrian surged forward, leading to a corner collected by Alisson.

Fabianski had to collect a tame Salah header in the 37th, and then the Egyptian was stymied well by the Polish keeper following a Roberto Firmino pass to the doorstep.

If West Ham could just get to halft… whoops. Robertson spun a back post cross that could’ve easily been out for a goal kick had industrious James Milner not slid to rescue the ball and knock it into the path of Mane for a tap-in. 2-0.

24 – Daniel Sturridge scored just 24 seconds after coming on as a substitute, also scoring with what was his first touch. Groovy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2018

An offside Mane needed just seven minutes of second half play to make it 3-0 to the hosts, pushing a shot past Fabianski off a Roberto Firmino feed.

Sturridge had been in the game for less than a half-minute when he knocked a back post corner beyond Fabianski’s reach.

