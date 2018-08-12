Watch Live: Liverpool-West Ham, Saints-Burnley

Two Sunday morning games kick start the Premier League season’s third day, leading into the 11 a.m. meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal.
The more attractive of the two sees star-packed Liverpool hosting Manuel Pellegrini‘s reinforced West Ham United (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Naby Keita and Alisson debut for Liverpool, while West Ham has new boys Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson, and Ryan Fredericks in the Starting XI.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Karius, Clyne, Fabinho, Henderson, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri.
West Ham: Fabianski, Rice, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Anderson, Noble, Wilshere, Masuaku, Antonio, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Obiang, Hernandez, Yarmolenko, Diop.
Saints and Burnley are squaring off at St. Mary’s, with new Southampton men Jannik Vestergaard and Stuart Armstrong debuting against a Clarets side which played Thursday in the Europa League (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET online via NBC Sports Gold).
LINEUPS
Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Romeu, Lemina, Armstrong, Redmond, Austin. Subs: Gunn, Bednarek, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Ings, Gabbiadini.
Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Wood. Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Vokes, Barnes, Gibson, Walters, Bardsley